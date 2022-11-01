Jacob deGrom isn’t going to take the first contract offer he gets. New York Mets fans will be in for an entire offseason of speculation. Will he or will he not return?. Everyone has their own idea of what lies ahead for deGrom. Fans eager to see him return will be bugging Steve Cohen on Twitter until a new deal is signed. Those a little fed up with him opting out are ready to turn and look for someone else.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO