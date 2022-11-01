Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Chicago
Didier Farms, a Favorite Suburban Halloween Outing, is Permanently Closing
Suburban families who had made a tradition out of visiting Didier Farms in Lake County around Halloween didn't realize their 2022 trip to the farm's annual Pumpkinfest would be their last. According to a note posted on Thursday to the farm's Facebook page, Didier Farms has officially closed for good.
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are back
(CHICAGO) It's the time of year where Chicagoans begin to see the orange and black woolly bear caterpillars racing across roadways and paths. I spotted my first one this season, rushing to get across a bike path in the southwest Chicago suburbs.
Teenage boy found dead at Cook County forest preserve, ME's office rules it a homicide
Cook County Sheriff’s police are investigating the homicide of a University Park teen whose body was found in the south suburbs. Sheriff’s police said they found 16-year-old Jaiden Howard’s body in a forest preserve near Dixmoor Tuesday night.
ABC7 Chicago
Judge reduces bail for pregnant Chicago woman accused of killing baby's dad after baby shower
CHICAGO -- A Cook County judge on Thursday reduced bail for a pregnant woman charged with first-degree murder so she won't have to give birth behind bars. The decision got no argument from prosecutors, even though just last week they asked a different judge to hold Keshia Golden without bail.
West Loop Homeless Population on Edge as City Threatens to Discard Donated Tents
Willie Parker woke up braced for action Thursday morning. The 66-year-old lives in a tent in the West Loop. The week before, he had found a sticker attached to it that seemed indicate if it wasn’t cleared that morning, it would be removed by the city. “We’re waiting for...
Judge dramatically reduces bond for pregnant murder defendant
A Cook County judge on Thursday reduced bail for a pregnant woman charged with first-degree murder so she won’t have to give birth behind bars.
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Loss of Smell as a COVID Symptom, Side Effects of Flu, COVID Shots
As new COVID subvariants emerge, experts are weighing on in whether or not symptoms of the virus that were seen in 2020 -- like loss of smell -- are still indicative of a COVID infection. And, as the colder months approach and as respiratory viruses begin to spread more widely,...
McHenry County health report finds more than 170 became ill after visiting D.C. Cobb’s
McHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — The McHenry County Department of Health completed its investigation into D.C. Cobb’s and found more than 170 people became sick following an illness outbreak. The investigation was launched after a cluster of illnesses was linked to the restaurant, located in the 1200 block of North Green Street, at the end of […]
Chicago Dog Campaign: Celebrating Large Breed Dogs
The Chicago Dog Campaign is a collaborative effort between 12 area shelters to celebrate large breed dogs and help them find their forever homes. Joining us now with all the details from the Heartland Animal Shelter is Jenny Schlueter, Mary Wozencraft, and a couple of their furry friends. Heartland Animal...
55-Foot Spruce From Suburbs Will Soon Become City's 109th ‘Official' Christmas Tree
A suburban family's 55-foot Colorado Blue Spruce tree will soon have a new home: Millennium Park in Chicago. The tree, which has adorned the front lawn of a Morton Grove home for decades, beat out more than 80 entries when it was selected to be the city of Chicago's 109th annual "official" Christmas tree for 2022.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, found dead with gunshot wound to the head in Cook County forest preserve; death ruled homicide
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - The body of a boy was found Tuesday afternoon in the Cook County forest preserve. Jaiden Howard, 16, was found dead around 3:53 p.m. at Dixmoor Playfield in the Cook County forest preserve near Dixmoor and Harvey, according police. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office said...
cwbchicago.com
‘Kia boy’ ran from bullet-riddled car in River North, officials say
CHICAGO — Prosecutors say a man driving a stolen, bullet-riddled Kia crashed into several parked cars in River North, then abandoned the vehicle, and ran away when it could no longer operate because it was heavily damaged. Surveillance video shows two men bailing out of the car and running away, but Chicago cops caught them nearby minutes later.
Franciscan Health closing Hammond hospital and ER, mayor outraged
The mayor of Hammond said Franciscan Health's decision to close their inpatient services and emergency department in the city leaves residents without adequate care.
Trash collectors find human remains in Chicago alley
The remains were found around 8:55 a.m. in an alley in the 4900 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago police said. Detectives were conducting a death investigation while an autopsy was being conducted.
Here's What To Do With Your Old Halloween Pumpkins
Here is what to do with your old pumpkins.
Citing Illinois Law, Judge Reduces Bail For Pregnant Woman Facing Murder Charge
A Cook County judge on Thursday reduced bail for a pregnant woman charged with first-degree murder so she won’t have to give birth behind bars. The decision got no argument from prosecutors, even though just last week they asked a different judge to hold Keshia Golden without bail. Assistant...
Person in Custody After Possibly Contaminated Halloween Candy Reported in South Chicago Heights
A person is in custody after Halloween candy that was possibly contaminated was reported and turned in to police in South Chicago Heights on Monday, according to officials. The candy thought to be contaminated appeared as yellow gummy bears inside a black plastic zip-up pouch with no branding or print. Police said the candy was reported to them by a mother and grandmother of a child on Cherry Lane in the southern suburb.
Family wants justice after veteran Streets and San worker is crushed to death on job
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A routine workday last week turned deadly for a longtime worker with the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a memorial with letters and balloons was still set up Thursday night in the alley behind 46th Street and Sacramento Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood where Edward Bowersox was killed a week earlier. His family says his coworker on the garbage crew made a turn with a truck that crushed him. The beloved Streets and San waste collector died while doing what his family says he enjoyed – working and serving...
SAFE-T Act's Elimination of Cash Bail a Positive Development, Cook County's Chief Judge Says
Even though it is not on the ballot this November, the SAFE-T Act will still figure prominently in the 2022 midterm elections, and Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans is hoping to set the record straight on what the bill does, and does not, do. Evans, who has served in...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 7