Cook County, IL

Chicago Dog Campaign: Celebrating Large Breed Dogs

The Chicago Dog Campaign is a collaborative effort between 12 area shelters to celebrate large breed dogs and help them find their forever homes. Joining us now with all the details from the Heartland Animal Shelter is Jenny Schlueter, Mary Wozencraft, and a couple of their furry friends. Heartland Animal...
‘Kia boy’ ran from bullet-riddled car in River North, officials say

CHICAGO — Prosecutors say a man driving a stolen, bullet-riddled Kia crashed into several parked cars in River North, then abandoned the vehicle, and ran away when it could no longer operate because it was heavily damaged. Surveillance video shows two men bailing out of the car and running away, but Chicago cops caught them nearby minutes later.
Person in Custody After Possibly Contaminated Halloween Candy Reported in South Chicago Heights

A person is in custody after Halloween candy that was possibly contaminated was reported and turned in to police in South Chicago Heights on Monday, according to officials. The candy thought to be contaminated appeared as yellow gummy bears inside a black plastic zip-up pouch with no branding or print. Police said the candy was reported to them by a mother and grandmother of a child on Cherry Lane in the southern suburb.
Family wants justice after veteran Streets and San worker is crushed to death on job

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A routine workday last week turned deadly for a longtime worker with the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a memorial with letters and balloons was still set up Thursday night in the alley behind 46th Street and Sacramento Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood where Edward Bowersox was killed a week earlier. His family says his coworker on the garbage crew made a turn with a truck that crushed him. The beloved Streets and San waste collector died while doing what his family says he enjoyed – working and serving...
