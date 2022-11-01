ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, OK

wdnonline.com

Football contest winners announced

The winners of the Weatherford Daily News football contest for this week were announced. Chad Martin, of Weatherford, took first place, picking 21 of 25 games correctly, missing the tiebreaker by two points and receiving 50 “football bucks.”. Lindsay Roof, of Weatherford, came in second, picking 20 of 25...
WEATHERFORD, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
wdnonline.com

LaVonda Lee Wilson 1938-2022

Funeral services for LaVonda Lee Wilson, 84-year-old Hydro resident, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in The Chapel of Lockstone Funeral Home with Dusty Runnels officiating. Burial will follow in Hydro Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home. LaVonda was born September 3, 1938, in Corn,...
HYDRO, OK
wdnonline.com

SWOSU names Ken Rose scholar

Mariana Lucas, of Ringwood, has been named the 2022 Dr. Ken Rose Memorial Scholar at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Lucas is a junior at SWOSU majoring in Parks and Recreation Management and minoring in World Languages. The Dr. Ken Rose Memorial Fund benefits the SWOSU Parks & Recreation Management (PRM)...
WEATHERFORD, OK
wdnonline.com

Sharon Faye Bearpaw 1947-2022

Funeral services for Sharon Faye Bearpaw, 75-year-old Weatherford resident, was 2 p.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at the New Life Family Worship Center with Kenneth Bryant officiating. Burial followed in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home. Sharon was born January 16, 1947, in Oklahoma City, to Wilbur...
WEATHERFORD, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion

Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
MUSTANG, OK
wdnonline.com

Statewide races headline November ballot

Voters will decide several statewide races during Tuesday’s election. Included in those races are for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, commissioner of labor, corporation commissioner, two U.S. Senator races, U.S. Representative for District 3, four Oklahoma Supreme Court Justices and five Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals judges.
OKLAHOMA STATE
wdnonline.com

The Arapaho Bee, a pioneer publication of Custer County

It’s April 19, 1892 and the town of Arapaho has just come into existence. The people of G County celebrated the opening by creating a tent city, staking ten town lots. It began as a town of 400 and the people were begging for news. The Arapaho Arrow. Just...
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Anadarko ambulance stolen, suspect arrested

ANADARKOI, Okla. (KSWO) - The Anadarko Fire Department says one of their ambulances was stolen, and recovered, on Tuesday morning. According to a post on Facebook, a woman entered the station around 10:12 a.m. and took off in the vehicle at a high rate of speed. Fire and police units...
ANADARKO, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Traffic stop in Yukon prompts marijuana cultivation case

EL RENO – Two out-of-state men have been charged with violating state law for having plants used to grow marijuana when their vehicle was stopped this fall passing through Yukon. Hector Ricardo Guzman, 42, and Anthony Marcus Gutierrez, 49, of Arleta, Calif., were charged Oct. 14 in Canadian County...
YUKON, OK

