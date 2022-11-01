Read full article on original website
wdnonline.com
Football contest winners announced
The winners of the Weatherford Daily News football contest for this week were announced. Chad Martin, of Weatherford, took first place, picking 21 of 25 games correctly, missing the tiebreaker by two points and receiving 50 “football bucks.”. Lindsay Roof, of Weatherford, came in second, picking 20 of 25...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
LaVonda Lee Wilson 1938-2022
Funeral services for LaVonda Lee Wilson, 84-year-old Hydro resident, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in The Chapel of Lockstone Funeral Home with Dusty Runnels officiating. Burial will follow in Hydro Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home. LaVonda was born September 3, 1938, in Corn,...
Visit This Oklahoma Town to See a GIGANTIC 50 Foot Tall ‘A Christmas Story’ Leg Lamp
Being a HUGE FAN of the movie 'A Christmas Story' I can't wait to make a visit this holiday season to this small town in Oklahoma to see this EPIC 50-plus-foot tall leg lamp. Without a doubt, it's one of the most iconic and recognizable movie props of all time. It's a lot more than a statue or lamp...It's a major award!
SWOSU names Ken Rose scholar
Mariana Lucas, of Ringwood, has been named the 2022 Dr. Ken Rose Memorial Scholar at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Lucas is a junior at SWOSU majoring in Parks and Recreation Management and minoring in World Languages. The Dr. Ken Rose Memorial Fund benefits the SWOSU Parks & Recreation Management (PRM)...
Sharon Faye Bearpaw 1947-2022
Funeral services for Sharon Faye Bearpaw, 75-year-old Weatherford resident, was 2 p.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at the New Life Family Worship Center with Kenneth Bryant officiating. Burial followed in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home. Sharon was born January 16, 1947, in Oklahoma City, to Wilbur...
Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion
Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
State Senate candidate clashes with homeowner while door knocking
A verbal altercation over the weekend with a local political candidate led to a citation for one local homeowner, who could also be facing charges for allegedly using a homophobic slur.
Statewide races headline November ballot
Voters will decide several statewide races during Tuesday’s election. Included in those races are for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, commissioner of labor, corporation commissioner, two U.S. Senator races, U.S. Representative for District 3, four Oklahoma Supreme Court Justices and five Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals judges.
Aerospace company to move headquarters to Oklahoma, bringing hundreds of jobs
BURNS FLAT, Okla. — An international company will soon call Oklahoma home. Governor Kevin Stitt announced Monday that the Premium Aerospace Center will move its international headquarters to Burns Flat, in Washita County. “Seeing this project come to fruition has been a goal of mine since we met with...
The Arapaho Bee, a pioneer publication of Custer County
It’s April 19, 1892 and the town of Arapaho has just come into existence. The people of G County celebrated the opening by creating a tent city, staking ten town lots. It began as a town of 400 and the people were begging for news. The Arapaho Arrow. Just...
Chickasha Police Searching For Man Who Ran At Store Employee With A Knife
The Chickasha Police Department is investigating an incident of shoplifting and an assault with a deadly weapon that happened on October 31. According to police, Justin Knight and an unidentified woman were seen taking a cart full of merchandise out of a Walmart. When an employee confronted the two, Knight...
Anadarko ambulance stolen, suspect arrested
ANADARKOI, Okla. (KSWO) - The Anadarko Fire Department says one of their ambulances was stolen, and recovered, on Tuesday morning. According to a post on Facebook, a woman entered the station around 10:12 a.m. and took off in the vehicle at a high rate of speed. Fire and police units...
Traffic stop in Yukon prompts marijuana cultivation case
EL RENO – Two out-of-state men have been charged with violating state law for having plants used to grow marijuana when their vehicle was stopped this fall passing through Yukon. Hector Ricardo Guzman, 42, and Anthony Marcus Gutierrez, 49, of Arleta, Calif., were charged Oct. 14 in Canadian County...
