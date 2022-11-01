Read full article on original website
Small Arkansas town of Wooster buzzing with Powerball excitement after someone gets $2M ticket
In a nearly record-breaking Powerball drawing Wednesday night, a lucky ticket buyer got a big win in Arkansas.
neareport.com
$2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Arkansas; Powerball Jackpot Swells to $1.5 Billion
LITTLE ROCK – A Powerball® ticket worth $2 million was sold at the H&M Food Mart, 29 Patton Road in Wooster, for last night’s drawing. However, there was no jackpot winner so the drawing for Saturday nightwill be for an estimated $1.5 billion. The winning numbers last...
Arkansas hitchhiker runs away after driver gets pulled over
POTTSVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas man made quite the stir on social media after being caught on police dashcam running into the distance during a traffic stop. The unnamed man who is being dubbed as "Pottsville Forrest Gump," was simply a hitchhiker that was picked up by the driver prior to the traffic stop.
Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge
NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
933kwto.com
Crews Locate Hiker in Arkansas after Search Lasting Several Days
First responders say they have located a hiker who had been missing since last Thursday. 67-year-old Clinton Smith was found Tuesday afternoon near the area of Buffalo National River in Newton County. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native began his hike Thursday along Hemmed-in-Hollow trail, and lost contact shortly after. Authorities...
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Arkansas biker with gasoline-filled backpack engulfed in fireball after trooper uses Taser
An Arkansas motorcyclist carrying a gasoline-filled backpack was expected to survive after he was engulfed by a fireball when a state trooper used a Taser on him during a traffic stop, authorities said.
Kait 8
Greers Ferry boat ramp to temporarily close
GREERS FERRY, Ark. (KAIT) - A boat ramp at Greers Ferry Lake will close for construction Tuesday. According to a media release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, they will temporarily close the boat ramp at Devils Fork Park on Nov. 8 and 9. Construction crews will be resurfacing...
Driver dies, passengers injured in crash in Conway County
A man is dead and three other men are injured after a crash early Sunday morning in Conway County.
Election officials say turnout is higher after week one of early voting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Week two of early voting is in full swing. If you haven't cast your ballot yet, you still have some time and election officials say turnout is pretty strong this year. As more Arkansans make their way to the polls, election commissions are keeping a...
Christmas Themed Cabin in Arkansas Like a Hallmark Lifetime Movie
Halloween is over, and now it's pretty much on to the holidays with Thanksgiving coming up next and Christmas soon to follow. It's hard to believe, but many of you may have already started watching Christmas movies on the Hallmark channel. Did you know there is a Christmas Cabin in Arkansas that will make you feel as though you stepped into a Hallmark holiday movie?
onespiritblog.com
Peak-a-Boo! Happy Halloween from the Newborn Babies at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
We’re in for a treat this Halloween with these pictures of the newborn babies at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Every year, staff dresses up the babies in Halloween costumes. A special thanks to Brooke Copeland, lactation consultant, for making the cute outfits!. This year features Daxton as the...
