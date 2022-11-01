ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AR

THV11

Arkansas hitchhiker runs away after driver gets pulled over

POTTSVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas man made quite the stir on social media after being caught on police dashcam running into the distance during a traffic stop. The unnamed man who is being dubbed as "Pottsville Forrest Gump," was simply a hitchhiker that was picked up by the driver prior to the traffic stop.
POTTSVILLE, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge

NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
933kwto.com

Crews Locate Hiker in Arkansas after Search Lasting Several Days

First responders say they have located a hiker who had been missing since last Thursday. 67-year-old Clinton Smith was found Tuesday afternoon near the area of Buffalo National River in Newton County. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native began his hike Thursday along Hemmed-in-Hollow trail, and lost contact shortly after. Authorities...
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Greers Ferry boat ramp to temporarily close

GREERS FERRY, Ark. (KAIT) - A boat ramp at Greers Ferry Lake will close for construction Tuesday. According to a media release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, they will temporarily close the boat ramp at Devils Fork Park on Nov. 8 and 9. Construction crews will be resurfacing...
GREERS FERRY, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Christmas Themed Cabin in Arkansas Like a Hallmark Lifetime Movie

Halloween is over, and now it's pretty much on to the holidays with Thanksgiving coming up next and Christmas soon to follow. It's hard to believe, but many of you may have already started watching Christmas movies on the Hallmark channel. Did you know there is a Christmas Cabin in Arkansas that will make you feel as though you stepped into a Hallmark holiday movie?
OZARK, AR

