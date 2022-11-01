ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia football linebacker Chaz Chambliss ready to follow the examples set by injured Nolan Smith

ATHENS – No individual can replicate what Nolan Smith brings to the Georgia team this season. It will take a wholistic effort from the linebacker room to bridge the gap left by the injured Smith when the Bulldogs face the top-ranked Tennessee offense on Saturday. Georgia outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss, one of the plays who will step in for Smith at outside linebacker, knows it.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Elite 2024 LB Demarcus Riddick commits to Georgia

Early in June of 2021, Demarcus Riddick left the small town of Clanton (Ala.) for Athens (Ga.) to camp at Georgia. He was an impressive athlete, but coming off the season affected by a pandemic, not many knew just how special Riddick was. He showed Georgia’s coaching staff that day....
ATHENS, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

The Atlanta Hawks host ‘Veterans Appreciation Night’ presented by Georgia Power

The Atlanta Hawks today announced their plans for ‘Veterans Appreciation Night presented by Georgia Power’ at the game against Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The night will recognize the sacrifice and service of those who have served in the military with various giveaways and interactive activations. A special ticket offer for Wednesday night’s game includes […] The post The Atlanta Hawks host ‘Veterans Appreciation Night’ presented by Georgia Power appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA

