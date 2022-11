Graveside services for Danny Eugene Lathrom, 79 year-old Fort Cobb resident, will be 3 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Lone Star Cemetery, in Rocky, with Aaron Whitfield and Barry Retherford officiating. Services are under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home in Weatherford. A viewing will be 1-2 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the funeral home.

FORT COBB, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO