Candidate Profile: Frustration with current conditions pushed Antonio Washington to run for Council Dist. G

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
ktalnews.com
Thomas proposes holistic approach to deal with crime in District C
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Long-time art therapist Rebecca Thomas says she’s running for the District C seat on the Shreveport City Council because, she feels, new ideas are needed. “The other people that are running, I think their ideas are old,” said Thomas. She says what’s being...
ktalnews.com
Caddo Commissioner Taliaferro aiming to win seat on Shreveport City Council
Taliaferro is running for Shreveport City Council's District C seat. A seat that's being vacated by incumbent republican John Nickelson. Caddo Commissioner Taliaferro aiming to win seat …. Taliaferro is running for Shreveport City Council's District C seat. A seat that's being vacated by incumbent republican John Nickelson. Call Me...
KTBS
Mayor Perkins to share vision for Shreveport in State of the City address
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Adrian Perkins will host his second State of the City to discuss public safety, the economy, the city budget, and technology on Thursday. It comes five days before he faces challengers for his job. Last year, Perkins delivered a State of the City address on Nov. 27.
Is SPD’s Pension Fund Doomed? Secretary Blames Mayor For Issues
The Secretary of the Shreveport Police Pension Fund Board, Bill Wilson, told KEEL News Thursday morning that the City of Shreveport has not contributed required funds into the Police Pension fund for the last 4 years, during the Perkins term in the mayor's office. Wilson claims the city is negligent...
Read All of the Names of Early Voters in Caddo Parish
Early voting is a wrap across Louisiana and now we wait for election day on Tuesday, November 8. The polls open on that day at 6am and close at 8pm. The numbers from the Secretary of State's Office show nearly 18,000 people voted early or by mail in Caddo Parish.
KTBS
ArkLaTex Politics: Perkins and Landry
When Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins holds his State of the City Address on Thursday evening, is it truly a state of the city event or a state of the campaign event; that's what political analyst Jeremy Alford asks. Alford also said he wasn't sure Perkins would want to address either;...
ktalnews.com
Dist. C candidate says he’ll be a voice for the disenfranchised
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport City Council District C candidate Joseph Carstensen doesn’t hesitate to tell you he’s an outsider. “I’m a Reform candidate,” said Carstensen. “As a freshman councilman, I would have to come in and actually learn all of the cogs and gears of the system. How does everything work before I could come in and really engineering permanent reforms.”
KTBS
Shreveport owes police and firefighter pensions millions of dollars
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Just days before he faces re-election, Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration is hit with another claim of financial mismanagement. This time the whistleblower is Bill Wilson. He's a retired assistant police chief who is now secretary of the Shreveport Police Pension and Relief Board. After checking bank records, he makes the startling claim that since Perkins took office, the city has not made contributions required by law -- to the tune of $1.3 million dollars.
Louisiana Ballot Cheat Sheet for the 2022 Midterms
Campaigns are kicking into high gear as we are now less than a week away from election day 2022. Mid-term election on a national level, a possible new mayor for Shreveport, as well as council-members, school board members, constitutional amendments, as well as parish-wide propositions are all on the ballot for Tuesday.
ktalnews.com
Local business owner looks to become the next mayor of Mooringsport
MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tyler Gordon is a local business owner and lifelong Mooringsport resident looking to become the next mayor. “The reason I got into the race is because I saw an opportunity to help my community. Mooringsport is a great community. We have a lot of fellowship in our community. I think a lot of that fellowship can be improved,” Gordon said.
Are You Allowed to Keep a Rooster Within Shreveport City Limits?
Over the last several years, it's become quite popular to keep chickens for their eggs, but are you allowed to have a rooster if you live within Shreveport city limits? The reason why I ask is that the question came up on the Shreveport Reddit page recently. Apparently, someone in...
KTBS
Campaign finance reports shed light on Shreveport mayor's race
SHREVEPORT, La. – State Sen. Greg Tarver continues to be the leader in the race for Shreveport mayor when it comes to campaign contributions, according to the most recent round of reporting available through this afternoon. Today is the deadline for what’s called the 10-P report. That’s the report...
ktalnews.com
Severe weather outbreak this afternoon thru late evening
Severe weather outbreak this afternoon thru late …. Severe weather outbreak this afternoon thru late evening. Level 4 moderate severe weather risk for parts of …. Level 4 moderate severe weather risk for parts of the ArkLaTex. Thomas proposes holistic approach to deal with crime …. Long-time art therapist Rebecca...
KSLA
SWEPCO awards $15k grant to 3 Caddo schools for cyber programs
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some students at Broadmoor STEM Academy are getting a leg up thanks to a grant from SWEPCO. On Thursday, Nov. 3, KSLA spoke with the principal of the school, Latoria Stewart, about how this money will benefit students. Stewart says the grant money will help to enhance the cyber classes they already teach at the school.
When Will Storms Arrive in Shreveport Bossier?
Severe storms are bearing down on the Shreveport Bossier area. These storms are expected to arrive in the metro area tonight. The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk in northwest Louisiana during the evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, with some...
Shreveport Economic Developer Allegedly Fired in Retaliation
Drew Mouton, Shreveport's Director of Economic Development was notified last Friday that his employment with the City of Shreveport was terminated due to allegations made against him. Mouton's attorney, Allison Jones issued the following statement concerning Mouton's firing:. “It is clear to Mr. Mouton that the actions in this matter...
KEDM
Guilty plea entered involving illegal distribution of narcotics in Mansfield, Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea today before Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to one count of obtaining controlled substances by fraud. Craig worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse Medical...
KTBS
Bossier’s School Bus Fleet Among Top in America
BOSSIER CITY, La. - They are seen everywhere, getting students to and from school safely and on time, and Bossier Schools’ bus fleet is ranked among the best of the best in the United States. The district’s 216 iconic yellow buses criss-cross Bossier Parish every day, running 336 daily...
ktalnews.com
Salute the Badge: Benefit for Bossier Firefighter’s wife battling cancer
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Fire Department is hoping on Thursday, November 3, you can help them help one of their own whose wife is in the middle of another fight with cancer. The department will come together at a fish fry at the Fire Department...
KTBS
$14M bid submitted for heavily traveled north DeSoto road project
STONEWALL, La. – The obstacle course that’s also known as state Highway 3276 in north DeSoto Parish is finally scheduled for a major overhaul. A project to mill, patch and overlay and add new drainage the highway was among 11 projects statewide to be bid Friday. The price tag: $14.3 million.
Comments / 3