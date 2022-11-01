1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Taylor (Taylor, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Goddard Road and Westlake Avenue on Monday around 1 a.m.
A preliminary investigation reveals that a Taylor Police Officer was driving at posted speeds with no emergency equipment when he struck a pedestrian on the roadway.
The pedestrian who died on the scene was transported to the hospital.
The investigations of the crash have been completed, and the crash reports are under review by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.
November 1, 2022
Source: Macombdaily
Recent Michigan News from Nationwide Report™
- Michigan Accident News - Statewide
- Detroit Accident News
- Grand Rapids Accident News
- Warren Accident News
- Search My City in Michigan
Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™
- Defective Product Reports
- Drugs & Chemical Reports
- Environmental Reports
- Medical Device Reports
- Personal Injury Reports
Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0