1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Taylor (Taylor, MI)

Michigan State Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Goddard Road and Westlake Avenue on Monday around 1 a.m.

A preliminary investigation reveals that a Taylor Police Officer was driving at posted speeds with no emergency equipment when he struck a pedestrian on the roadway.

The pedestrian who died on the scene was transported to the hospital.

The investigations of the crash have been completed, and the crash reports are under review by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

November 1, 2022

Source: Macombdaily

