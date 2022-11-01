Read full article on original website
Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Don't want to cook for Thanksgiving? These Lubbock restaurants are ready to serve you and your loved ones. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022.
Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant Sets Opening For Lubbock
Back in May, I told you about a place opening in Lubbock from Midland and Odessa and everyone gets excited for it to come. Well, it is time to enjoy!. It's called Ajuua's Mexican Restaurant. While I've never visited this place, many people have been raving about it and saying they've always wanted it to come to Lubbock. Ajuua's owner Zeke Ramirez finally decided to open one here. So let's get excited and bring on the margaritas and good times.
End Zone: Thursday, November 3
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy for your high school football scores and highlights. Hart 73 Cotton Center 13 (Longhorns finish 6-4 first winning season in 18 years)
Lubbock is in Desperate Need of a Nerdy Restaurant Like This
Lubbock is full of some amazing restaurants and bars, but there is definitely still room to add more great establishments to the Hub City. As a foodie and a bit of a nerd, there is a certain restaurant I keep hearing about that I would love to see come to Lubbock. Storm Crow Manor is a restaurant in Toronto that calls itself a ‘sports bar for geeks’.
Lubbock Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday, Nov. 5
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place this Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Moonlight Musicals Ampitheater starting at 10:30 a.m. View event details below. For more information about the event visit https://act.alz.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=walk_homepage. Schedule of Events:9:00 Event Open | 10:00 Ceremony | 10:30 Walk...
Lubbock ISD students receive new coats
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD students will be better prepared for the winter season thanks to the Professional Firefighters Association’s “Coats for Kids” initiative. Chris Kemp, a Captain with the Lubbock Fire Department, says about $26,000 was raised through a golf tournament hosted by the Professional...
Watch Coronado, Monterey games tonight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD End Zone coverage of high school football games continues tonight, with two broadcasts. You can watch Coronado at Amarillo Tascosa starting at 7 p.m. on KMYL My Lubbock TV. My Lubbock TV is antenna 14.1/22.2 as well as cable and satellite across the South Plains. We also will have the game live on the KCBD Connected TV app for Roku, Fire, AppleTV and in the stream above.
Lubbock Veterans getting free dental care
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock dentists are working with a non-profit organization to provide services to veterans. The program, Everyone for Veterans (E4V), with help from the South Plains Dental Society and participating Lubbock doctors, is making that possible at no charge to America’s vets. Dentist Jordan Payne says it’s just one way to say thank you.
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
Santa stops for haircut in Lubbock, donates to Children With Hair Loss
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mrs. Claus told KCBD that after two years of growth, it was time for Santa to get a trim for a good cause. Tuesday he stopped at Petra’s Hair Design to take off at least eight inches of hair to donate to those who need it.
Tacos and Tequila Music Festival comes to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Tacos and Tequila Music Festival is coming to Lubbock!. On Saturday, Nov. 5, many famous names will grace the stage at the Lone Star Amphitheater, including:. Collective Soul at 9:30 p.m. The Toadies at 8 p.m. Bowling for Soup at 6:30 p.m. Texas Hippie Coalition...
Lubbock Woman Nearly Struck by Flying Ladder on Loop 289
Do you ever have one of those crazy moments where you see something terrible about to happen and the whole world slows down as you process your next move? Well, that happened to me on the way to work this morning when a ladder came flying off of a truck driving in front of me.
The Self-Checkout Won’t Kill You, Lubbock…It’s Not That Hard
I never realized people were so lazy that they would pick a fight over needing to check themselves out. I've always preferred checking myself out when I buy my groceries or whatnot. It minimizes the chances of having an awkward interaction with someone and leaves me to my own devices. It really don't mind doing the "extra work" of waving my items over a scanner and bagging them myself.
The Sewing Studio teams up with Lubbock ISD students to sew bears, donate to LPD
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Sewing Studio’s owner, Natalie, says she has always been passionate about giving back to the community, so she set out to find a way to use sewing to help Lubbock children. “We have decided to make these little bears that are hand sewn using...
Local Man Dresses As LP&L Bill For Halloween, Terrifies Lubbock Residents
Guys, I really thought I'd seen it all, but this year, I came across what has to be the absolute scariest costume of all time. Lubbock man Ronald Lee Murdock came up with an amazing idea and dressed up as something that everyone in Lubbock is afraid of... An LP&L...
Argument at Lubbock bar Results in one Person With Injuries
An argument at a Lubbock bar results in one person being discovered with injuries at a motel. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 5200 block of Avenue Q South Drive at 2am Tuesday, November 1. The initial call that was received was due to a report of shots fired at the Hub City Inn, a motel in that area.
Bob Mills Furniture gives back to the South Plains Food Bank
LUBBOCK, Texas—Bob Mills Furniture gives back during its 15th Anniversary of being in Lubbock, TX. Five percent of proceeds from the event will be donated to South Plains Food Bank of Lubbock. The Bob Mills 15th Anniversary will run November 4 through November 6. Customers can bring 5 cans of food into the store, and they will receive a 5 percent discount on their purchase. In addition, 5 percent of proceeds during the anniversary will be donated to South Plains Food Bank. Bob Mills will also be present at the store located at, 6000 TX-327 Spur, Lubbock, TX for a special meet and greet on Saturday, November 5 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon.
New Speciality Fajitas Shop Now Open in Lubbock
Back in January, I told y'all about a new chain restaurant that was making its way to Lubbock and it's going to feed all your fajita needs. While I've honestly never heard of it before now, Fajitas Pete's has a lot of locations in Texas. Now they're setting their sight on the Hub City.
Lubbock mom writes second children’s book to promote inclusivity after daughter’s rare diagnosis
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, a Lubbock mother published the second children’s book in her series “The Adventures of Bug and Boo,” which promotes inclusivity, she told KLBK News Thursday morning. Denay Hooks said she felt inspired to write the series after her daughter Hannah, 10, was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome, a rare genetic neurological […]
