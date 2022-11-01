Mrs. Mason’s Premium Brittles are the Perfect Treat for this Holiday Season

M rs. Mason’s Premium Brittles have been a holiday staple for almost 30 years! Over those years, we’ve learned that our brittles really are different from other brittles and toffees. Specifically, what makes Mrs. Mason’s different is our crisp and chewy textures, our ingredients, and of course, our packaging.

All of our products are 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed! You can give out our delicious brittles with full confidence, knowing that the recipient will be completely delighted with them. One of our customers said, ‘Even your packaging says, “This is for you and you’re special!” ‘. Someone else said, “The outside of your box promises that what’s inside will be as delightful. It is!”.

The holiday season is the perfect time to acknowledge and thank the people in your life. Our corporate clients especially love us because we make their gift giving so easy. No more taking over the Conference Room to work on the gift-giving project! Send us your mailing list, we’ll upload all the names and addresses, then individually pack each gift, and ship it out. Done! We’ll even include a card from you at no additional charge. We’re made for this!

Happily, we regularly hear how the Mrs. Mason’s Brittle was the “favorite gift” during the holidays. We hear how spouses will hide it from one another, or how teachers will give away all of their other candy and just keep the Mrs. Mason’s, or how a riff between friends is mended over a box.

Mrs. Mason’s Co. has been voted the “Best Candy Shop” and “Best Chocolatier” several times by Hour Magazine. Recently, we were awarded the top prize from LuxLife Magazine out of the UK for being the “Most Finest Premium Brittle Confectionary Company – USA”. The LuxLife Award is based on both the quality of the product as well as our attention to customer service.

And, about our customer service…we actually answer the phone and you speak to a human being! From the start, we’ve maintained 5-Star ratings from both Google and Amazon. We’re there to answer your questions and help you sort out whether you should get a box of Best Friends Brittle or Chocolate Covered Cherry for your Aunt Edna. We will pack the order with great care, to ensure it arrives as beautiful as it was when it left our store.

For orders of $75 or more, we offer free shipping or free local delivery. We ship brittle all over the country, generally within 48 hours and 72 hours for brittle bonbons. As for local delivery, we deliver within a 10 mile radius of our Royal Oak store.

Our complete offering includes our luscious premium brittles, our yummy 3 to 4-bite brittle bonbons, and our Very Fancy Crumbles ice cream topping. We offer our confections in bulk bags, elegant gift boxes, assorted trays and custom wraps.

And yes, it looks like we’re all about the candy. Actually, we’re playing out a larger purpose at Mrs. Mason’s and that is to express love, kindness, generosity, abundance and peace. Our promise is that these qualities will show up in every aspect of our business. We’re doing our part to make a difference in the world, and we’re aiming to make the world a little sweeter, one box of candy at a time! Amen.

