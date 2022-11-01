Midway Ice Castles set to return for its 12th year

MIDWAY, Utah – Even though winter won’t arrive for another few weeks, the town of Midway is already preparing to host another extravagant winter wonderland. The Ice Castles will have exhilarating slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces, and sculptures at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center.

The award-winning frozen attraction also offers horse-drawn sleigh rides, and new this winter, guests will have the chance to see and meet live reindeer and whimsical winter characters.

“Winter is such a magical time of year,” said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird, “We’re honored to be celebrating our 12th season in Midway and have some fun new discoveries and surprises in store for our guests.”

The Ice Castles typically opens in late December or early January, depending on the weather, and are only open for around 4-6 weeks.

The experience is constructed by a group of roughly 20 ice artists, utilizing icicles they grow, gather, and hand-place one at a time. Color-changing LED lights embedded in the ice produce a magical nighttime glow.

Tickets to visit the frozen fortress will be available on November 28, 2022, on the attraction’s website, icecastles.com .

The Utah-based event company has four other locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and New York.

