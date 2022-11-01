I love November. It’s my birthday month, so that makes me a bit biased, but that is not the only reason. November is an in-between sort of time. Sure, the stores have switched from Halloween candy to candy canes, and Mariah Carey is already embracing her season, but I’m not ready for all of that yet. November signals the end to the flurry of fall activity, and offers a bit of a lull before the holiday mayhem. The last of the leaves fall, and there are a few bursts of warm weather before we start to descend into the winter cold.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO