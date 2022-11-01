Read full article on original website
smilepolitely.com
Red Herring Restaurant now offers breakfast and LGBTQ+ Soup Nights
After announcing the restaurant's closure last December, Red Herring reopened in September for weekday lunch, and now the Urbana restaurant is expanding their offerings to include a light breakfast and LGBTQ+ Soup Nights. The new light breakfast starts at 9 a.m. with a small menu of pastries and coffee. Red...
smilepolitely.com
The Courier Cafe will have new ownership soon
The Courier Cafe, a staple of Urbana for 43 years, will soon have new ownership. The new owners are regulars at the restaurant and have no plans to make changes to the menu or staff. The new owners currently wish to remain unnamed, but they value The Courier Cafe's history...
‘Dream come true;’ New restaurant opening in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of Champaign business owners’ dreams are coming true with the looming opening of their new restaurant and music venue. Weird Meat Boyz, owned by Doug Hodge and Ian Nutting, is opening The Space in the former Merry Ann’s at 1 East Main Street. It will include a bar and […]
Central Illinois Proud
Non-profits turn attention to Thanksgiving, post-Halloween
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Halloween is over and Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but for two Bloomington-Normal non-profits Thanksgiving is always at the top of mind. Both Home Sweet Home and Midwest Food Bank are in the final stretch of their Big Give campaign; the goal, collecting 2,200...
smilepolitely.com
Get your Culture here: Four experiences to have in November
I love November. It’s my birthday month, so that makes me a bit biased, but that is not the only reason. November is an in-between sort of time. Sure, the stores have switched from Halloween candy to candy canes, and Mariah Carey is already embracing her season, but I’m not ready for all of that yet. November signals the end to the flurry of fall activity, and offers a bit of a lull before the holiday mayhem. The last of the leaves fall, and there are a few bursts of warm weather before we start to descend into the winter cold.
chambanamoms.com
German Christmas Market Returns to Riggs Beer Company in Urbana
There is something special about the tradition of a German Christmas market and we look forward to visiting one in Urbana again this year. After years without a German Christmas market in Champaign-Urbana prior to 2019, festivities on hold in 2020, and a joyful return in 2021, we are delighted to see plans in the making at Riggs Beer Company once again this holiday season. Last year’s German Christmas Market at Riggs in Urbana was a highlight of the season and we can’t wait to visit again.
chambanamoms.com
Champaign-Urbana Area Holiday Events and Activities
Gigantic roundup of holiday season fun for families. Make holiday memories kids won’t forget with lights, hot chocolate and all kinds of magic in Champaign-Urbana and beyond. There’s something magical about the holiday season in Champaign-Urbana, for kids and parents alike. The twinkling lights, the fresh snow (if we’re lucky), and the excitement in the air all make this a memorable time of year.
smilepolitely.com
Champaign Center Partnership is your one-stop gift card shop
Champaign Center Partnership is once again offering an online gift card store this holiday season. There are loads of options from businesses in Downtown, Midtown, and Campustown in Champaign, from Farren's to Illini Union Bookstore to Champaign Park District. If you would rather support a non-profit organization that you are...
WCIA
Winter Farmers Market back at Lincoln Square Mall
The Land Connection shares products from one of their long-time winter market vendors to showcase. Plus, we’re talking about the makers and artisans that the market has in addition to the traditional farmers market vendors. Here’s more from Blake:. I run the Champaign Farmers Market and the CU...
Country Fair Shopping Center listed for sale, first time in 30 years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For the first time in decades, the Country Fair Shopping Center is listed for sale with Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty. Built in 1958 to 1960, the shopping center became the first open air shopping mall in East Central Illinois. The price for the shopping center is listed as negotiable. An […]
$700 worth of damage to lights at Prairie Farm
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Wednesday, the Champaign Park District reported that someone cut light strands at the Prairie Farm Winter Nights display, causing around $700 worth of damage. The vandalism occurred over two days on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28. “There are cameras, and the staff is looking through the footage to see if […]
Central Illinois Proud
Home Sweet Home Ministries’ opens community center
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit recently opened a new space for the community to gather. Home sweet home ministries, inviting people into The Junction, its new community center. Home Sweet Home CEO Matt Burgess said it’s open to anyone and gives people a chance to meet someone new.
smilepolitely.com
The Champaign County Guaranteed Income Project could provide a path to alleviating poverty
A University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign research team will be micro-piloting a guaranteed basic income program for ten local families with school-aged children called the Champaign County Guaranteed Income Project. The team is led by Christopher Larrison, an associate professor of social work at the U of I, and Kim Nix, the overseer of homeless services in Champaign and Ford counties. Their goal is to determine whether giving "no-strings-attached" cash to families will decrease the number of students experiencing sheltered homelessness in the county.
arthurgraphic.com
Barn Raising Draws Thousands To The Area
Visitors watching the restoration of the historic Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising on Saturday at the IAHC. The much-anticipated two-day public Barn Raising event got underway to rebuild the historic Herschberger-Miller barn on the grounds of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center over this past weekend. Originally constructed in 1879 just three miles...
Details on Urbana Race Street closures
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana has provided more information regarding the upcoming South Race Street closures. The road closure begins Nov. 2 at 7 a.m. and will be in effect until Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. Sections of Race Street will be closed to through traffic during work hours for patching during […]
smilepolitely.com
In Blackest Shade, In Darkest Light opens at Giertz Gallery November 14th
Parkland College's Giertz Gallery has announced the November 14th opening of In Blackest Shade, In Darkest Light, curated by Patrick Earl Hammie, Black on Black on Black on Black co-curator and University of Illinois School of Art and Design Associate Professor and Chair of Studio Arts. Hammie, along with six...
25newsnow.com
Green Gables rebuild clears government hurdle
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A popular McLean County restaurant that burned down in a devastating fire last May is a step closer to opening again at the same location near Lake Bloomington, north of the Twin Cities. Green Gables’ owners Kyle and Amy Tague won approval for their...
Christie Clinic require masks at all locations
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates involving mask requirements at Christie Clinic. Starting Tuesday, Christie Clinic facilities are once again requiring masks. As stated on their website, Christie Clinic is following the CDC Covid-19 Community Transmission Rates tracker. Their decision to require masks is based on the CDC’s report of an increased county […]
“Nervous about walking around”: Students talk recent assaults
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two sexual assaults this weekend on the University of Illinois campus have some students on edge. One happened at a fraternity house in the early morning on Friday. Police didn’t say which one. The other happened around 3 AM on Sunday between Sherman and Allen Halls. Neither one of the victims […]
New revitalization project in Decatur
Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
