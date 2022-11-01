Read full article on original website
Creston Police Report 2 Arrests
(Creston) A Creston woman faces burglary charges. Creston Police arrested 51-year-old Crystal Elaine Conley at her residence on Wednesday morning. Officers transported Conley to the Union County Jail on a charge of 3rd -degree attempted burglary. Authorities released Conley after she posted bond. Creston Police arrested 18-year-old Rowan Davis Pope...
Clearfield woman arrested on drug & theft charges during a stolen property investigation
(Mount Ayr, Iowa) – The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman from Clearfield was arrested Wednesday afternoon on drug charges. Authorities say 34-year-old Margaret J. Williams was arrested on an outstanding Ringgold County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance/3rd offense (Class-D Felony), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She also faces Felony charges of Theft/1st Degree (a Class C Felony) and a Controlled Substance Violation (a Class B Felony). Williams’ bond was set at $40,000.
Waukee woman allegedly assails victim of prior assault
A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting another Waukee woman whom she assaulted in July. Rikki Mae Southard, 36, of 1333 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with second-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of...
Cass County (IA) Sheriff reports 4 arrests
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests over the past few weeks. On Oct. 24th, 39-year-old Andrew Grieshaber, of Cumberland, was arrested on the charges of Burglary 2nd Degree and Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree. Grieshaber was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond. And, on Oct. 22nd, Deputies arrested 38-year-old Fernando Villa-Diaz, of Atlantic, on the charge of OWI 3rd Offense. Villa-Diaz was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
Drug use by Redfield woman allegedly endangers child
A Redfield woman was arrested Wednesday after law enforcement officers determined her drug use was a danger to her child. Anastasiya Andreeva Walker, 34, of 919 Taylor St., Redfield, was charged with child endangerment. The incident began about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Taylor Street, Dallas County...
Audubon Man Accused Of Stealing Laptop From CRB Schools Sentenced
An Audubon man accused of stealing a computer from a local school district was sentenced last week in Carroll County District Court. Thirty-four-year-old Mark Thomas Holland was arrested by the Coon Rapids Police Department for second-degree theft, a class D felony, after an investigation found he had stolen a laptop from the Coon Rapids-Bayard Community School District in October 2021 and later traded the computer for narcotics. After reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors, Holland pled guilty to a lesser charge, third-degree theft, and was sentenced to seven days in the Carroll County jail. In addition to the jail sentence, Holland was ordered to pay over $4,000 in fines, surcharges, court costs, and victim restitution. He was also placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services.
West Des Moines woman injured, arrested for public intoxication
A West Des Moines woman was injured in a fall while “heavily intoxicated” Wednesday night in Waukee, which led to her arrest. Tamatha Ann Laforce, 54, of 1122 62nd St., West Des Moines, was charged with public intoxication and as a fugitive from justice. The incident began about...
Shenandoah Police report, 11/2/22: Missouri woman arrested on felony drug charges
(Shenandoah, Iowa) – Police in Shenandoah report two arrests. A little after 12-a.m. today (Wednesday), Shenandoah Police and the Shenandoah K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with an equipment violation, in the 1000 block of S. Maple Street. Upon further investigation, 43-year-old Jennifer Marie Ray, of Columbia, MO., was arrested for: Possession of a Controlled Substance (PCS) with the Intent to Deliver/Methamphetamine (Class B Felony); PCS/Marijuana – 3rd offense (Class D Felony), and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Jennifer Ray was being held in the Page County Jail on bond amounting to $30,600.
Hampton man arrested for allegedly assaulting teen grandsons
A Hampton man was arrested Friday on warrants from Dallas and Franklin counties in connection with incidents in 2016 and 2017 in which he allegedly attempted to sexually molest his teenage step-grandsons. Daniel Frederick Wiechmann Jr., 73, of 207 Second Ave. N.E., Hampton, Iowa, was charged with two counts of...
“Operation Blessing” begins Nov. 12th, in Page County
(Clarinda, Iowa) – Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer reports the Sheriff’s Department’s “Operation Blessing,” which strives to make sure every child in the rural areas of the County receives a Christmas gift, will be slightly different this year, from years past. Sheriff Palmer says “We will be taking requests from November 12, 2022 through December 10, 2022. This is to hopefully ensure that requests for gifts can be filled without running into a shortage of items to purchase.”
Man Dies After Des Moines Motorcycle Crash
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police say a man critically hurt in a motorcycle crash last weekend has died. Police say 23-year-old Cole McBee's motorcycle collided with a car on Douglas Avenue near 27th Street, early Sunday. Des Moines Fire Department medics transported McBee to a local hospital, he...
Glenwood woman & Malvern man arrested on drug charges in Montgomery County
Two people were arrested on drug charges, following a traffic stop at around 11:50-p.m. Tuesday, in Montgomery County. The Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies stopped a vehicle at Highway 34 and A Avenue. The Montgomery County K9 “Bane” alerted on the vehicle, and upon further investigation, 42-year-old Angela Kay Rolling, of Glenwood, and 47-year-old Brent William Michael, of Malvern, were taken into custody.
Indianola Man Charged by DCI
The Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a three-day operation in the Des Moines Metro. The operation targeted individuals seeking underage juveniles for sex. Eight arrests resulted from the operation. Three of the individuals are from Des Moines, two from Ankeny, one from Polk City, one from Ames, and one from Indianola. Johnnie Bertrum Meling, 40, of Indianola, was charged with solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony.
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
A resident of Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa contracted gangrene, according to state records. Inspectors also allege that a worker at the home yelled, “Shut the f--- up,” at a resident with a brain dysfunction. (Photo via Google Earth) Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West...
Semi tractor-trailer rollover in Union County
(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County say no injuries were reported, after a semi tractor-trailer rolled into a ditch late Wednesday night. The 2004 Volvo semi driven by 34-year-old Adam J. Leith, of Creston, was traveling north on U-S Highway 169 at around 11:17-pm., near miler marker 37 (south of Lorimor), when Leith swerved to miss a deer. The rig went out of control after the trailer blew a tire. The semi tipped over onto the driver’s side.
