freightwaves.com
XPO closes a chapter, Q3 beat with mixed Q4 guide
XPO Logistics reported quarterly earnings one last time as a transportation conglomerate providing less-than-truckload, truck brokerage and other services under one roof. A spinoff of its brokerage segment, RXO, is planned for Tuesday. The remaining XPO entity will become a pure-play LTL provider, following the divestiture of its European transportation unit at a later date.
MySanAntonio
Telus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Telus Corp. (TU) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $394 million. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 26 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The...
Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
NBC Miami
Nikola Cuts Production Guidance, Sending Stock Down Despite Strong Earnings Report
Nikola's third-quarter loss was narrower than expected, and its revenue was higher than expected. But it trimmed its production guidance for the full year and declined to provide guidance for 2023. Nikola made progress on its plan to build out a hydrogen refueling network to support its upcoming fuel-cell trucks.
MySanAntonio
AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.
MySanAntonio
NexGen Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) on Friday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.
freightwaves.com
TravelCenters of America posts $2.8B in Q3 revenue
TravelCenters of America on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income increased 66% as revenue climbed to $2.8 billion from $1.9 billion a year earlier, despite a decline in gasoline sales. The company also reported nonfuel revenue for the quarter was $564 million, a gain of 10.5% compared with the 2021...
tipranks.com
Here’s How Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Surprised the Market with an Earnings Beat
Robinhood Markets reported better-than-expected Q3 results. A series of cost control measures coupled with revenue growth has enabled the trading platform to meet its profitability targets. Retail trading platform, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) surprised investors with earnings and revenue beat for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 results. The company registered...
Inside Indiana Business
Cummins sees more revenue, less profit in latest quarter
Indiana-based Cummins Inc. on Thursday reported that its third-quarter profitability decreased even as revenue climbed. Profit totaled $400 million, or $2.82 per share, compared with $534 million, or $3.69 per share, during the same period a year ago. The manufacturer’s third-quarter revenue was $7.3 billion, up from $6 billion during...
kalkinemedia.com
Telus International Cda Inc expected to post earnings of 31cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Telus International Cda Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 4. * The Vancouver British Columbia-based company is expected to report a 16.0% increase in revenue to $644.742 million from $556 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Telus International Cda Inc is for earnings of 31 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Telus International Cda Inc is $34, above its last closing price of C$33.58. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.28 0.27 0.30 Beat 9.3 Mar. 31 2022 0.25 0.25 0.26 Beat 4.8 Dec. 31 2021 0.24 0.24 0.28 Beat 16.1 Sep. 30 2021 0.24 0.24 0.26 Beat 9.7 Jun. 0.21 0.21 0.24 Beat 13.4 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.20 0.20 0.23 Beat 15.2 This summary was machine generated November 2 at 12:33 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Recap: Installed Building Products Q3 Earnings
Installed Building Prods IBP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Installed Building Prods beat estimated earnings by 9.13%, reporting an EPS of $2.51 versus an estimate of $2.3. Revenue was up $209.35 million from...
Fluor: Q3 Earnings Insights
Fluor FLR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fluor posted an EPS of $0.07. Revenue was up $509.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
Earnings Outlook For Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock
Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock OWL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.
PayPal Stock Slumps On Cautious Holiday Outlook After Q3 Earnings Beat
PayPal (PYPL) shares slumped lower Friday after the online payments group forecast softer-than-expected holiday quarter revenues that marred a solid September quarter update. PayPal posted a set of third quarter earnings figures that were largely ahead of Street forecasts, as revenues rose 12% to $6.85 billion, generating an adjusted bottom line of $1.08 per share, a tally that was 12 cents ahead of the consensus estimate.
Benzinga
Recap: Landsea Homes Q3 Earnings
Landsea Homes LSEA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Landsea Homes beat estimated earnings by 38.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $121.46 million from the same...
Entravision Comms: Q3 Earnings Insights
Entravision Comms EVC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Entravision Comms missed estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.14. Revenue was up $42.01 million from the same...
NASDAQ
Ironwood's (IRWD) Q3 Earnings Beat, Linzess Volume Grows
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IRWD reported adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents. The company reported adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $109 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $112 million....
Earnings Preview: DHT Holdings
DHT Holdings DHT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DHT Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01. DHT Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: Akero Therapeutics Q3 Earnings
Akero Therapeutics AKRO reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akero Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 24.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.92 versus an estimate of $-0.74. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Recap: ACM Research Q3 Earnings
ACM Research ACMR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:58 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACM Research beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $66.70 million from the same...
