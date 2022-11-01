ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

5 things to know this Tuesday, November 1

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SpKoX_0iuFThrU00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — November—the last month of autumn, but the beginning of a new adventure. Time to take a risk and do the unexpected. Scottish novelist Sir Walter Scott once said, “November’s sky is chill and drear, November’s leaf is red and sear.” While leaf peeping has indeed entered its postseason, the chilliness forecasted by Scott is nowhere in sight for the Capital Region as we enter this new month.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

According to police, an Albany man ran into a Sheriff’s Office Patrol car, sped off, and eventually crashed into a house Monday night. The details, and those of another Halloween night crash, headline today’s five things to know.

1. Albany man accused of DWI after hit-and-run crash

An Albany man is in county lockup after he allegedly ran into a Sheriff’s Office patrol car, sped off, and eventually crashed into the front door of a house. Around 10 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling on North Lake Avenue when their car was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado that allegedly blew a stop sign on Second Street.

Albany man accused of DWI after hit-and-run crash

2. Girl recovering in hospital after being hit by car in Schenectady

A young girl was hit by a car in the city of Schenectady on Monday night, police said. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m.

Girl recovering in hospital after being hit by car in Schenectady

3. Troy PD investigating after 2 shot

Troy police are investigating after two people were shot Monday night. The incident took place on 4th Street near Fulton Street.

Troy PD investigating after 2 shot

4. Woman sentenced for fatal 2021 Niskayuna DWI

An Orange County woman who was behind the wheel of a fatal DWI crash last July was sentenced in Schenectady County Court Monday. Gina Hassan will spend at least seven years behind bars after pleading guilty to two charges in connection with the death of 77-year-old Dennis Farrell.

Woman sentenced for fatal 2021 Niskayuna DWI

5. North Colonie CSD reacts to racist graffiti

Forts Ferry elementary school was vandalized over the weekend with racist graffiti. In a letter to the school community on Sunday, Superintendent Joseph Corr said windows were broken and that racial slurs and deplorable images were written on the exterior of the building in chalk.

North Colonie CSD reacts to racist graffiti Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Longfellows

On Thursday, the owners of Longfellows Hotel, Restaurant, and Conference Center officially announced that their business will be closing. Longfellows will be closing its doors on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany High School no longer in Lockout

According to the Albany High School Facebook page, Albany High School implemented lockout procedures as 10:20 a.m., November 4. Albany High School states there is a report of a person with a knife outside of the building.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New Mediterranean restaurant coming to Schenectady

Devin and Kaytrin Ziemann, the owners of The Nest 518 in Schenectady and The Cuckoo's Nest in Albany, are planning to open another restaurant in Schenectady. Mila Restaurant & Bar, a Mediterranean-inspired eatery, will be located at 500 State Street in the former Bank of America building.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

HVCC stabbing suspect in custody

The Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) has released a tweet confirming a reported stabbing incident in the B3 lot on the main campus in Troy. HVCC reports the public safety's office and local law enforcement are responding to the scene.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Food pantries feeling the sting of inflation as the holidays near

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — As inflation takes its toll on Americans and the economy, many are wondering what this holiday season will look like. "Holiday season is just an extension of the need growth we are seeing overall; our pantry, in particular, is up sixty-three percent of visits since the start of the year" says Thomas Schofield of the Schenectady Inner City Ministries.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy