"I'm a history teacher in the Northeast. Due to the pandemic and lack of teachers, I was hired without completing my college degree (don't worry, I'm a good teacher). I make $56K a year."
Oprah endorses Fetterman over Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race
Oprah Winfrey on Thursday endorsed John Fetterman (D) in the tightly contested Senate race in Pennsylvania, rejecting Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate running for the same seat, whom she helped make famous. "If I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman, for many reasons,"...
Multi-faith Day of Prayer focuses on getting people vaccinated before the holidays
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Faith leaders in Chicago are hoping to engage the community in praying for those who have suffered from covid-19 and for a healthy holiday season ahead. Vaccinations are still top of mind, as health disparities in Black communities continue. It's something CBS 2 has been reporting on since the beginning of the pandemic.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei has more on how a day of prayer is aiming to help. Seventy-seven neighborhoods across Chicago will be lifting up those who continue to be impacted by COVID-19."It makes sense to rally people, whether you are Jewish or Catholic or Protestant or...
From coast to coast, a collage of American elections unfolds
In the battle for Democrats to keep their majority in Congress and Republicans to gain wins in congressional and gubernatorial races, the 2022 midterms will showcase which party is able to extend its reach past the states it currently controls. Hotly contested U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races in perpetual swing...
