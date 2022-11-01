ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police provide details about shooting death of Migos’ rapper, Takeoff

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Police confirmed the rapper Takeoff, a member of the well-known Atlanta hip hop group Migos, died from a shooting in Houston early Tuesday morning. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was in Texas alongside his uncle and rapper Quavo for Halloween. Police responded to the shooting outside a bowling alley around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday morning.
