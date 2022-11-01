ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New scholarship honoring murdered UNM graduate

By Isaac Cruz
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is creating a scholarship to honor a former Alumni who was murdered this summer. Muhammad Syed is charged in the murders of Aftab Hussain, Naeem Hussain and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain in what police believe were targeted attacks.

UNM to host vigil for Muhammad Afzaal Hussein

Afzaal Hussain was a UNM graduate. The scholarship, started by the University, will go toward an incoming or returning international undergraduate or graduate student from the middle east or south Asia. According to UNM the scholarship may be used to pay tuition, books, room and board, transportation or other expenses related to the cost of attending the university. To donate to the scholarship fund visit the following link, unmfund.org/fund/muhammad-afzaal-hussain/

