Cardinal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) _ Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $110 million. On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were $1.20 per share. The results surpassed Wall...
Sprott: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Sprott Inc. (SII) on Friday reported net income of $3.1 million in its third quarter. The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. The company posted revenue of $36 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using...
NexGen Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) on Friday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.
Bed Bath & Beyond suppliers halt shipments despite new financing
Some Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. suppliers say they are restricting or halting shipments even after the company secured new financing, a sign of the challenges the troubled retailer faces to receive new merchandise and reverse more than a year of plummeting sales. Bed Bath & Beyond used a portion...
