Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Pedestrian trail opening as part of ‘Complete 540’ project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Turnpike Authority is continuing construction of the southern portion of the Complete 540 project. This will extend the Triangle Expressway (Toll N.C. 540) from the N.C. 55 Bypass to Interstate 40, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Contractors have built a...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham house severely damaged in fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A Durham home was severely damaged in a fire, according to firefighters. This happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Eva Street. Firefighters said there was heavy fire coming from the rear of the house when they arrived. 38 firefighters responded and it took...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Creedmoor opens new nature preserve featuring clean water and hiking trails

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A new 155-acre preserve just opened up Friday morning in southern Granville County in Creedmoor, right by the Wake County Line. "There's about 10,000 feet of creek, two miles of hiking trails. It also provides a wild life area for animals to thrive and to be healthy and happy, just like all of us," said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Part of I-440 closing nightly for demolition work

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Part of Interstate 440 will be closing overnight for the next few weeks, according to officials. This is happening at I-440 near Western Boulevard. Officials said this is so demolition work can take place which is part of the I-440 Improvements Project. You can find information on the project here.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Ramp closure to happen this week for I-40 project

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews are planning overnight ramp closures this week as part of the ongoing work on the project to improve Interstate 40 between Southeast Raleigh and Clayton. Weather permitting, the ramp from U.S. 70 Business East to I-40 East will be closed for reconstruction from 11...
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Veteran NCDOT employee recognized for heroic action

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An N.C. Department of Transportation employee has been recognized for helping save another man's life. One morning in July, Heath Pittman, a 17-year veteran of the agency, pulled out of his Hoke County driveway and decided to take a different way into work, according to the NCDOT.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
Parking lot in chaos

Parking lot in chaos

The new parking policy is a free for all. Students do not have designated spots; it is a first come first serve policy. Every morning students try to make it to their first period, but with non- assigned parking, students are not guaranteed to get a spot close enough to get to class, or even in the senior lot at all. Clearly, the policy promotes tardiness.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Clayton businesses reeling after damages during shooting

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Employees at Queen Nails and Spa in Clayton picked up the glass left behind from an early morning shooting on Thursday. The business is just one of three that boarded up windows and assessed damages after finding multiple bullet holes and shattered glass. "No one...
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Culvert work will reduce access to road in Johnston County until March

WILSON'S MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Improvements will be made on storm drainage beginning Monday that will reduce access to Swift Creek Road from U.S. 70. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, an agency contractor will be "upgrading this section of highway in Wilson's Mills by converting two conventional intersections into interchanges with bridges and ramps to reduce congestion, particularly during commuter hours".
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2nd person arrested in late October deadly shooting in Durham, police confirm

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A second person has been arrested in the deadly shooting death of a Durham woman, the Durham Police Department said Friday morning. Richard Bowens, 57, has been charged with concealment/fail to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods/property in the Oct. 27 death of Julie Lindsey in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street.
DURHAM, NC

