Read full article on original website
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Storms Likely Friday, Damaging Wind Possible
It is still warm tonight but we are looking at showers and storms by early Friday. A few of these could produce some gusty winds near 60 miles an hour. Small hail will also be possible. Then we will see cooler weather coming in for Saturday. We have seen warm...
fourstateshomepage.com
Warm and Dry Thursday; T-storms on Friday
Four States weather has been beautiful through the middle part of the week, and we get to enjoy another great day on Thursday, with a warm southerly wind and sunshine combining to take temperatures back into the upper 70s, after a rather mild start to the day which includes lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Another strong frontal system is on its way and will be moving through the Plains later Thursday night into Friday. The front will bring showers and thunderstorms to western sections of the viewing area, including Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma during the early to middle afternoon hours. For Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas, the main period of heavier rain along the front, will be later in the afternoon through mid evening, which could impact some football games in the area. Friday’s highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s will be replaced by cooler temperatures behind the cold front on Saturday. Sunshine should return on Saturday, but with a northerly low level flow across the Four States, temperatures will warm only to around 60 degrees. A better Sunday returns with warmer temperatures that will top out in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, under full sunshine.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/04/22
Showers and storms are likely today for Southeast Kansas. A few of these could produce some gusty winds near 60 miles an hour. Small hail will also be possible. Then we will see cooler weather coming in for Saturday. We have seen warm weather continue to rush northward as a...
fourstateshomepage.com
It’s oh-fish-ial — trout season is open in Kansas!
KANSAS (KSNF/KODE) — Oh my cod, it’s fin-ally here! Trout season is open in Kansas. November 1st marked the opening day of trout season. Kansas’s trout season runs until April 15th, 2023. People 16 and older who want to fish for trout must have a trout permit...
fourstateshomepage.com
America’s “Little Grand Canyon” located in Missouri
Some people call Grand Gulf State Park the “Little Grand Canyon,” while some just call it “breathtaking”. KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) known as the Grand Gulf. It stretches for nearly a mile between 130 foot high walls, making it deeper than it is wide. The cave’s roof forms one of the largest natural bridges in the state, spanning 200 feet with an opening 75 feet high and 50 feet wide.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri’s “Katy Trail” offers a great biking experience
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — For those who love to get outdoors and pedal, Missouri has some of the best biking destinations in the nation. The Show-Me-State is well-known for its diverse landscape, featuring rivers both large and small, limestone bluffs, prairies, farmland, and rolling hills. According to local bicycling enthusiasts, there’s one trail in Missouri that beats out all of the others: The Katy Trail.
fourstateshomepage.com
MOKAN Partnership asks area businesses to participate in survey about issues faced
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local business group is hoping to find out more about the challenges facing local companies in 2022. The “MOKAN Partnership” is launching a survey, hoping to learn more about the issues facing employers in its seven-county area. Questions range from challenges with child care to dealing with the supply chain.
fourstateshomepage.com
9 Kansas counties to see expanded broadband access
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — $15.7 million has been awarded to seven service providers to bring high-speed broadband service to underserved, economically distressed, and low-population areas of Kansas. The funds are the first of three rounds of funding from the Kansas Capital Project Funds Broadband Grant Program. This first phase...
fourstateshomepage.com
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Missouri, based on recent election results
MISSOURI – We’re less than a week away from the midterm elections. Missourians will select candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and state legislature seats, among other offices. Recent election results indicate a Republican stronghold in the Show-Me State. The majority of Missouri voters have sided with the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Powerball lottery proceeds help fund Missouri schools
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — There was no lucky winner for Monday night’s Powerball drawing, increasing Wednesday night’s jackpot to $1.2 billion. According to the Missouri Lottery, the Show-Me State has had 31 Powerball jackpot winners. Each time someone buys a ticket, they help fund public schools. Since 1986, more than $7 billion of lottery proceeds have gone to the state, its public education system.
fourstateshomepage.com
Recreational marijuana can benefit Missouri, proponents say
ST. LOUIS – Proponents want Missourians to consider how recreational cannabis can benefit the Show Me State if it passes statewide. Many signs off Chippewa Street in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood show support for Amendment 3. “We estimate about $40 million in revenue to be taxed here at the...
fourstateshomepage.com
KSN-KODE/Emerson poll shows slim margins in two Kansas races
JOPLIN – Mo. — Incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has a 3% lead against Republican candidate Derek Schmidt. In our latest KSNF-KODE/Emerson College/The Hill poll, Kelly has 46% of the support for re-election. Schmidt has 43%. Independent candidate Dennis Pyle is getting about 5% of the vote, and 4% of voters are still undecided.
fourstateshomepage.com
MoDESE looking for ways to retain and recruit teachers
MISSOURI— Who’s in the local classroom, and how well they’re trained is the focus of a new effort aimed at better staffing Missouri schools. “Education is a passion for me. I love students. I love seeing them perform and love seeing them master something new and accomplish things,” said Heather Hofer, Teacher.
fourstateshomepage.com
Snoop Dogg throws support behind Missouri’s Amendment 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rapper, actor, and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg is getting involved in Missouri politics, specifically Amendment 3. Missouri voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8, to decide whether marijuana should be legal for anyone 21 and older. Snoop Dogg posted an image on his Instagram...
fourstateshomepage.com
Biden trying to save incumbent Democrats in campaign sprint
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden took off on a personal final-days campaign sprint Thursday that reflects the Democrats’ major concerns before next week’s midterm elections, appealing to New Mexico voters to defeat “reckless and irresponsible” Republicans and reelect Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Comments / 0