Four States weather has been beautiful through the middle part of the week, and we get to enjoy another great day on Thursday, with a warm southerly wind and sunshine combining to take temperatures back into the upper 70s, after a rather mild start to the day which includes lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Another strong frontal system is on its way and will be moving through the Plains later Thursday night into Friday. The front will bring showers and thunderstorms to western sections of the viewing area, including Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma during the early to middle afternoon hours. For Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas, the main period of heavier rain along the front, will be later in the afternoon through mid evening, which could impact some football games in the area. Friday’s highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s will be replaced by cooler temperatures behind the cold front on Saturday. Sunshine should return on Saturday, but with a northerly low level flow across the Four States, temperatures will warm only to around 60 degrees. A better Sunday returns with warmer temperatures that will top out in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, under full sunshine.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO