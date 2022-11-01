Next week, Alabama voters will return to the polls to vote in the General Election on Tuesday, November 8. This summer, voters went to the polls to slate party nominees for the local, state, congressional, senatorial, and gubernatorial races. We appreciate your time and your dedication to our state’s future by showing up for our primary and run-off elections. Now, it’s time for Alabamians to make their voices heard again at the ballot box and vote for our state’s next group of leaders.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO