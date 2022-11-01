Read full article on original website
Related
alreporter.com
Opinion | Vote November 8th
Next week, Alabama voters will return to the polls to vote in the General Election on Tuesday, November 8. This summer, voters went to the polls to slate party nominees for the local, state, congressional, senatorial, and gubernatorial races. We appreciate your time and your dedication to our state’s future by showing up for our primary and run-off elections. Now, it’s time for Alabamians to make their voices heard again at the ballot box and vote for our state’s next group of leaders.
alreporter.com
Will “Aniah’s Law” affect due process? Some opponents say yes
The Legislature unanimously approved putting “Aniah’s Law” on the ballot this election and officials on both sides of the aisle have urged its passing. But there is also a bipartisan opposition that has arisen to the amendment, which would allow judges to deny bail to people charged with 13 felony offenses.
alreporter.com
NFIB Alabama PAC endorses two more Statehouse candidates
Statehouse candidates Ben Harrison, left, and Mack Butler, right. The NFIB Alabama PAC said today it has added two names to its list of candidates endorsed for seats in the State Legislature. The political action committee endorsed Ben Harrison in District 2 and former state Rep. Mack Butler in District 28.
alreporter.com
Alabama Libertarian Party hopeful for strong showing despite obstacles
Gavin Goodman, chair of the Alabama Libertarian Party, is hoping to upset the status quo during the General Election in November. Jacob Holmes/APR. A week out from the general election, Alabama Libertarian Party chair, Gavin Goodman, is looking beyond reaching the 20 percent threshold required for the party to maintain ballot access.
alreporter.com
Wes Allen visits all 67 Alabama counties campaigning for Secretary of State
Secretary of state candidate Rep. Wes Allen speaking at a campaign event. When Wes Allen, R-Troy, announced that he was running to become Alabama’s next Republican Secretary of State, he promised that he would campaign in each of Alabama’s 67 counties. Allen has now fulfilled that promise, according to Allen’s campaign.
alreporter.com
After ballot examination, Scottsboro Starbucks becomes second in the state to unionize
Over Halloween, a Starbucks in Scottsboro became the second location in Alabama to successfully form a union after an investigation by the National Labor Relation Board over the union vote, which initially resulted in a tie, concluded that a contested ballot should break in favor of a union, according to a spokesperson for the organizing committee.
alreporter.com
Ivey awards $1.3 million in university research grants
Governor Kay Ivey has awarded $1.3 million to stimulate new research and development at three Alabama universities and university systems. The University of Alabama at Birmingham was awarded two grants totaling $666,910, the University of Alabama was awarded two grants totaling $486,026 and Auburn University received a grant of $184,773.
alreporter.com
New report: Alabama among most popular states for military retirees
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and members of the Alabama Military Stability Commission celebrated a new report on Tuesday that ranks Alabama as the nation’s second best state for military retirees to locate, just one spot below top-ranked Florida. “As chairman of the Alabama Military Stability Commission, we have worked...
Comments / 0