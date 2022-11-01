Read full article on original website
AMC Networks: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $84.7 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.94. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $2.09 per share. The owner of cable channels including AMC and IFC...
AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.
ImmunoGen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) on Friday reported a loss of $77.8 million in its third quarter. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks...
Petrobras: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) _ Petroleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras (PBR) on Thursday reported earnings of $8.76 billion in its third quarter. The Rio De Janerio Rj Br, Brazil-based company said it had net income of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.35 per share.
Telefonica: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MADRID (AP) _ Telefonica SA (TEF) on Friday reported earnings of $463.6 million in its third quarter. The Madrid-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 2 cents per share. The telecommunications company posted revenue of $10.42 billion in the...
Huntsman: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $100 million. On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 71 cents per share.
NexGen Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) on Friday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.
Bed Bath & Beyond suppliers halt shipments despite new financing
Some Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. suppliers say they are restricting or halting shipments even after the company secured new financing, a sign of the challenges the troubled retailer faces to receive new merchandise and reverse more than a year of plummeting sales. Bed Bath & Beyond used a portion...
