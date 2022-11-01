Read full article on original website
Informatica Director Sold $145K In Company Stock
Betsy Rafael, Director at Informatica INFA, reported a large insider sell on November 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Rafael sold 7,585 shares of Informatica. The total transaction amounted to $145,700. Informatica...
TechCrunch
Treasury management startup Vesto wants to help other startups put their idle cash to work
One of his more recent ventures was based in Berlin, and at the time of its founding in 2019, Germany actually had negative interest rates — meaning that the company was paying back 50 basis points, or half a percent for each euro that was in its account. “That...
NASDAQ
Energy Company Turned Miner Produced A Record 532 BTC In October
CleanSpark Inc., an energy company turned bitcoin miner, produced a record amount of new BTC last month. The Nasdaq-traded firm said in a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine that it had mined 532 bitcoin in October, representing a nearly 20% increase from its September production. In addition, the company also shared some updates on its immersion-cooled farm.
When reality bites: Facebook owner Meta is ranked WORST performer in S&P500 as its shares continue to slump amid concern over its costly virtual world
Meta has been ranked the worst performer on the S&P500, as its shares continue to slump amid concerns over the development its costly virtual world - the Metaverse. Shares of the Facebook and Instagram owner slumped to a new low Thursday, down roughly 73 percent over the past year, essentially wiping out its pandemic boom.
UK Crypto Firms Will Need FCA Approval to Advertise
The U.K.’s House of Commons on Thursday (Nov. 3) passed new regulations that limit how cryptocurrency assets can be promoted in the country. The latest crypto-focused amendments to the Financial Services and Markets Bill clarify the bill’s approach to crypto assets and enshrine the powers of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Treasury when it comes to their regulation and legal status.
A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Rachel Bonn, who has worked for Twitter as a content marketing manager since 2019, also has a 9-month old baby.
Social Security update: Double SSI checks worth $1,755 to be sent out next month
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are poised to receive payments totaling $1,755 during the month of December. The beefed-up cash flow is the result of doubled payments set for next month due to a holiday on Jan. 1, 2023. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, and a payment of $914 is poised to roll out on Dec. 30, per a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
CNBC
This millennial took a gamble during the pandemic. Now her startup has raised over $225 million
When the Covid pandemic was raging in 2020, much of the world was in lockdown and more turned to online shopping. But Chrisanti Indiana did the unexpected: she expanded her e-commerce business — offline. Her beauty and personal care e-commerce startup, Sociolla, had just two brick-and-mortar stores in Indonesia...
CNBC
Chinese tech giants' push into U.S., Europe's markets sets up potential clash with Amazon
Pinduoduo and TikTok owner ByteDance have launched international cross-border e-commerce websites in the last few months, aiming to take a crack at selling Chinese products to foreign buyers. The move sets the two Chinese tech firms up for a clash with Amazon as they expand overseas. ByteDance launched a fashion...
Auditor exodus at embattled China property firms triggers governance concerns
HONG KONG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Auditors of at least 14 Hong Kong-listed Chinese property firms have exited this year, securities filings showed, raising governance concerns about the debt-ridden developers several of whom are yet to publish long-pending financial results.
How a hospitality startup founder hooked Google's VC firm to lead its $5.8 seed round with a 4-minute pitch
Skipper's Jason Shames got the attention of Gradient Venture investor Wen-Wen Lam by focusing on his extensive knowledge of the hotel industry.
Amazon, Netflix, Meta And Other Big Tech Could Soon Have To Compensate Telcos For Bandwidth In Europe
Telecom groups pushed European regulators to consider a price for the companies that send traffic along their networks to help fund mammoth upgrades to their infrastructure, something known as the “sender pays” principle, CNBC reports. European telecom providers made their most vigorous push for Big Tech to share...
thecoinrise.com
Stripe lays off 14% of its staff amid difficult market conditions
Stripe Inc., the industry leading digital assets payment platform that received a $95 billion valuation in its most recent funding round, is reducing its workforce by 14%. The company provides payment support for cryptocurrency businesses as well as support for USDC stablecoin payments on Polygon. Stripe has reportedly reduced its...
Apple Loses Online Retail VP and CIO
The heads of Apple's online retail and information-systems operations are leaving the company, part of a series of high-profile departures from the tech giant. According to a report Tuesday (Nov. 1) from Bloomberg News, Anna Matthiasson, vice president of online retail, is stepping down, while Mary Demby, Apple's chief information officer, is retiring after 30 years.
Uber Eats' cannabis delivery partnership with Leafly is mostly smoke and mirrors
Before 2018, cannabis was illegal in Canada. Now, as of mid-October, Uber Eats can deliver it in Toronto as the result of a partnership with Leafly, an online marketplace for licensed cannabis retailers. This is the first time Uber will deliver cannabis anywhere in the world. This deal is being touted by Uber and Leafly as a great leap forward for the industry. The companies claim the arrangement will provide several benefits, including more business for the retailers, increased choice and flexibility for consumers while reducing the illicit market, and cutting down on impaired driving. However, these arguments hold little...
Goldman Sachs names Mehrotra, Haufrect as Americas M&A co-heads -memo
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) on Monday named two veteran bankers to head its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) unit in the Americas, weeks after Chief Executive David Solomon unveiled a major shake-up of the Wall Street bank's top ranks.
Carscoops
American Self-Driving Truck Startup Fires CEO Over Chinese Ties
TuSimple, a San Diego-based self-driving trucking startup, said Monday that it had removed its CEO, Xiaodi Hou, in connection with his suspicious ties to another autonomous trucking firm in China. The revelation has caused the company’s share prices to fall dramatically. The startup, which in 2021 became the first...
Exclusive-Telcos push EU to make Big Tech pay for network costs
PARIS/STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Telecom operators are pushing the European Union to implement new laws that would make Big Tech pay for network costs, following Australia's example, according to four sources close to the matter.
Wealthy families are migrating to the U.S. South and UBS is following them
NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S) is reshuffling its U.S. wealth leadership to focus on southern states that are crucial to the division's growth as affluent families increasingly migrate to Florida and Texas, the company said on Thursday.
The Big Sale of Tech Companies is the Specter of the Global Crisis
There was no such thing for a long time. Among the top 100 U.S. listed companies, the four worst-performing companies of the last week of October were Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Meta Platforms. What caused this big sale of tech companies?. Everything results from a series of quarterly earnings reports...
