ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Informatica Director Sold $145K In Company Stock

Betsy Rafael, Director at Informatica INFA, reported a large insider sell on November 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Rafael sold 7,585 shares of Informatica. The total transaction amounted to $145,700. Informatica...
NASDAQ

Energy Company Turned Miner Produced A Record 532 BTC In October

CleanSpark Inc., an energy company turned bitcoin miner, produced a record amount of new BTC last month. The Nasdaq-traded firm said in a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine that it had mined 532 bitcoin in October, representing a nearly 20% increase from its September production. In addition, the company also shared some updates on its immersion-cooled farm.
NORCROSS, GA
Daily Mail

When reality bites: Facebook owner Meta is ranked WORST performer in S&P500 as its shares continue to slump amid concern over its costly virtual world

Meta has been ranked the worst performer on the S&P500, as its shares continue to slump amid concerns over the development its costly virtual world - the Metaverse. Shares of the Facebook and Instagram owner slumped to a new low Thursday, down roughly 73 percent over the past year, essentially wiping out its pandemic boom.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PYMNTS

UK Crypto Firms Will Need FCA Approval to Advertise

The U.K.’s House of Commons on Thursday (Nov. 3) passed new regulations that limit how cryptocurrency assets can be promoted in the country. The latest crypto-focused amendments to the Financial Services and Markets Bill clarify the bill’s approach to crypto assets and enshrine the powers of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Treasury when it comes to their regulation and legal status.
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Double SSI checks worth $1,755 to be sent out next month

Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are poised to receive payments totaling $1,755 during the month of December. The beefed-up cash flow is the result of doubled payments set for next month due to a holiday on Jan. 1, 2023. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, and a payment of $914 is poised to roll out on Dec. 30, per a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
thecoinrise.com

Stripe lays off 14% of its staff amid difficult market conditions

Stripe Inc., the industry leading digital assets payment platform that received a $95 billion valuation in its most recent funding round, is reducing its workforce by 14%. The company provides payment support for cryptocurrency businesses as well as support for USDC stablecoin payments on Polygon. Stripe has reportedly reduced its...
PYMNTS

Apple Loses Online Retail VP and CIO

The heads of Apple's online retail and information-systems operations are leaving the company, part of a series of high-profile departures from the tech giant. According to a report Tuesday (Nov. 1) from Bloomberg News, Anna Matthiasson, vice president of online retail, is stepping down, while Mary Demby, Apple's chief information officer, is retiring after 30 years.
TheConversationCanada

Uber Eats' cannabis delivery partnership with Leafly is mostly smoke and mirrors

Before 2018, cannabis was illegal in Canada. Now, as of mid-October, Uber Eats can deliver it in Toronto as the result of a partnership with Leafly, an online marketplace for licensed cannabis retailers. This is the first time Uber will deliver cannabis anywhere in the world. This deal is being touted by Uber and Leafly as a great leap forward for the industry. The companies claim the arrangement will provide several benefits, including more business for the retailers, increased choice and flexibility for consumers while reducing the illicit market, and cutting down on impaired driving. However, these arguments hold little...
Carscoops

American Self-Driving Truck Startup Fires CEO Over Chinese Ties

TuSimple, a San Diego-based self-driving trucking startup, said Monday that it had removed its CEO, Xiaodi Hou, in connection with his suspicious ties to another autonomous trucking firm in China. The revelation has caused the company’s share prices to fall dramatically. The startup, which in 2021 became the first...
Benzinga

The Big Sale of Tech Companies is the Specter of the Global Crisis

There was no such thing for a long time. Among the top 100 U.S. listed companies, the four worst-performing companies of the last week of October were Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Meta Platforms. What caused this big sale of tech companies?. Everything results from a series of quarterly earnings reports...

Comments / 0

Community Policy