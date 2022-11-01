Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Bay City volleyball roundup: Upsets are order of the day in district semifinals
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school volleyball scene in district tournaments involving Bay City area teams. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com.
MLive.com
A little push, a little pull and Lee T is ready for Bay City area football picks
BAY CITY, MI – Sometimes we could all use a little push across the finish line. I can feel that as I drag myself into what could be the final week of Bay City area high school football predictions for 2022.
MLive.com
Game Day Bay City! Setting the stage for Week 11 on the prep football scene
MLive.com
Bay City Western uses Wonder Woman spunk to rally but can’t lasso district title
BAY CITY, MI – The season didn’t have a storybook – or comic book – ending. But at least the Bay City Western volleyball team got to test its superpower one last time.
Bay City businessman Art Dore dies at 86
BAY CITY, MI - Arthur P. Dore, a businessman and “Toughman” who built up a legacy to become a household name in Bay City has died. His daughter Beth Dore posted on social media that he passed away on Nov. 2, 2022. Born on May 1, 1936, Dore was 86 years old when he died.
Growing season rain for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Thumb was pretty sparse: the quick numbers
It was a dry growing season for the Flint, Tri-Cities and Thumb regions. Here are the rainfall totals, showing the south was the driest. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The farther south you were located in Mid-Michigan, the drier your growing season. The light green areas had only between 10 inches and 15 inches of rain between May 1 and November 1. The darker green areas from Gratiot County to Midland County, Arenac County and northward had a little more rain than Saginaw, Bay City, Flint and the Thumb. Those northwestern areas had between 15 inches and 20 inches of rain from May 1 to November 1.
Savage Forecast: 6 Flint-area football teams will win district titles but who will they be?
‘FLINT – Eight Flint-area teams are still alive in the MHSAA high school football playoffs and they’ll be taking the field in seven games this week. All are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
MLive.com
With keen ability to take a punch, Art Dore was toughest Toughman of all
BAY CITY, MI – Art Dore got socked in the teeth a time or two. But if he couldn’t take punch, he never would have stuck his nose in the game. And while Dore never donned a pair of gloves the final 65 years of his life, he lived it with a boxer’s mentality. He was always willing to fight, always willing to sweat and toil, always willing to push his limits.
Millages, marijuana and more: Here’s what’s on the ballot in Bay County this November
BAY CITY, MI - Bay County voters will be heading out to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to decide the fate of multiple races and proposals, ranging from the heated State Senate race in the newly created 35th District to recreational marijuana in some of the county’s townships.
State title or bust: Rugged schedule prepared Davison for Division 1 football playoffs
FLINT – Jake Weingartz doesn’t mince any words when it comes to the bottom line for his Davison football team. “Our goal going into every year is to win the whole thing,” Weingartz said Wednesday. “Obviously, the Saginaw Valley league title is great. Making the playoffs is great. But you play the game to be the best.
Willie Mack III of Grand Blanc within one step of reaching PGA Tour
FLINT – Willie Mack III’s trip up the professional golfing ladder has him within one of step of the promised land – the PGA Tour. The pro golfer from Grand Blanc made it through the second stage of qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour – golf’s top minor league circuit – and has already played in one PGA Tour event this year.
Saginaw-area football teams trending up heading into district finals
Ten Saginaw-area teams claimed first-round wins, moving on in the Michigan high school football playoffs with district championships on the line. That makes the list of Saginaw-area football teams trending up a pretty obvious list.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Nov. 2nd
After limiting visits to their shelters for the past 2 years ,because of the pandemic, the non-profit Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan is welcoming the community to check out its shelters in Saginaw and Bay City. TV5 Evening News Update: Tuesday, Nov. 1. Updated: 14 hours ago. TV5 Evening News Update:...
MLive.com
Fearless as a gymnast, Hall of Fame-bound Nicole Bills remains model of courage
By the time she was old enough to do a back handspring, Nicole Bills was already showing the moxie that would make her a national-level gymnast. She was tenacious, fearless, stubborn – and a little stinker. “She was a daredevil, and so strong-willed,” her mother Holly Bills said. “Oh...
See who is running for a chance to be on the Bay County Board of Commissioners
BAY CITY, MI - Voters in Bay County will be heading to the polls on Nov. 8 to select their new county commissioners. The Bay County Board of Commissioners is made up of seven Commissioners, who comprise the legislative branch of Bay County government and the term of the office is two years, according to Vote411.
Haunting Photos Show Inside Abandoned Elementary School in Flint, Michigan
Photographer William Johns told Newsweek what he saw was the "biggest waste of resources that could benefit a community."
Tudor Dixon plans Thursday campaign stop in Saginaw Township
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon will make a campaign stop here Thursday, Nov. 3, just five days shy of her election showdown with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon will visit the community at 8:30 a.m. at the Saginaw County Republican Party headquarters, 5063 State near...
Positive COVID tests cancel Michael Jackson tribute concert this weekend in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — A Michael Jackson tribute concert originally scheduled to take place this weekend at The Dow Event Center has been postponed until the spring because of illness. Who’s Bad?, the longest-running Michael Jackson tribute band, was scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at The...
Police looking for person who left emaciated beagle-hound mix in muddy Bay County ditch
MERRITT TWP, MI — Police are looking for a person who may have tossed a senior beagle into a rural Bay County ditch. About 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of German and Nolet roads in Merritt Township for an animal cruelty complaint, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A 36-year-old man who lives near the intersection called 911 after hearing a loud splash, followed by the sounds of a dog barking and a vehicle driving away, Cunningham said.
Saginaw County judge candidates bet big on costly campaigns
SAGINAW, MI — Candidates’ depleting bank accounts, contributions from courthouse colleagues and even candy bar sales are defining a competitive and high-cost 10th Circuit Court judge race in Saginaw County, state campaign finance filings revealed. In the August primary election, Megan Cottington-Heath and Brittany Dicken emerged as the...
