Bay City businessman Art Dore dies at 86

BAY CITY, MI - Arthur P. Dore, a businessman and “Toughman” who built up a legacy to become a household name in Bay City has died. His daughter Beth Dore posted on social media that he passed away on Nov. 2, 2022. Born on May 1, 1936, Dore was 86 years old when he died.
Growing season rain for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Thumb was pretty sparse: the quick numbers

It was a dry growing season for the Flint, Tri-Cities and Thumb regions. Here are the rainfall totals, showing the south was the driest. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The farther south you were located in Mid-Michigan, the drier your growing season. The light green areas had only between 10 inches and 15 inches of rain between May 1 and November 1. The darker green areas from Gratiot County to Midland County, Arenac County and northward had a little more rain than Saginaw, Bay City, Flint and the Thumb. Those northwestern areas had between 15 inches and 20 inches of rain from May 1 to November 1.
With keen ability to take a punch, Art Dore was toughest Toughman of all

BAY CITY, MI – Art Dore got socked in the teeth a time or two. But if he couldn’t take punch, he never would have stuck his nose in the game. And while Dore never donned a pair of gloves the final 65 years of his life, he lived it with a boxer’s mentality. He was always willing to fight, always willing to sweat and toil, always willing to push his limits.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Nov. 2nd

After limiting visits to their shelters for the past 2 years ,because of the pandemic, the non-profit Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan is welcoming the community to check out its shelters in Saginaw and Bay City. TV5 Evening News Update: Tuesday, Nov. 1. Updated: 14 hours ago. TV5 Evening News Update:...
Tudor Dixon plans Thursday campaign stop in Saginaw Township

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon will make a campaign stop here Thursday, Nov. 3, just five days shy of her election showdown with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon will visit the community at 8:30 a.m. at the Saginaw County Republican Party headquarters, 5063 State near...
Police looking for person who left emaciated beagle-hound mix in muddy Bay County ditch

MERRITT TWP, MI — Police are looking for a person who may have tossed a senior beagle into a rural Bay County ditch. About 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of German and Nolet roads in Merritt Township for an animal cruelty complaint, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A 36-year-old man who lives near the intersection called 911 after hearing a loud splash, followed by the sounds of a dog barking and a vehicle driving away, Cunningham said.
