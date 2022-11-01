3 People Died, 3 Others Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Dickinson County (Dickinson County, MI)
Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed three lives and injured three others in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
A preliminary crash report suggests that a 2013 Ford Taurus was traveling north on Foster City Road when it crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 2006 Buick Rendezvous around 3:07 p.m.
Both occupants in the Taurus were pronounced dead at the scene. The Buick driver, a 46-year-old, also died in the crash.
A 39-year-old female Buick passenger was taken to St. Vincent Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A child was flown to Marshfield Hospital in critical condition, and a second child was taken to Marshfield hospital for minor injuries.
Speed is suspected to be a factor. The crash is being investigated by the authorities.
November 1, 2022
Source: MLive
