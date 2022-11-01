ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

'Manifest' cast fills in two-year gap between Seasons 3, 4

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The cast of Manifest said Season 4, premiering Friday on Netflix, will explain what has happened to the characters in the two years that have elapsed in the story since Season 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12cCYx_0iuFSMPi00
Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) has a vision of Flight 828 in "Manifest." Photo courtesy of Netflix

The show follows characters who were on a flight that traveled five years into the future.

By the end of Season 3, Flight 828 survivor Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) had a newborn daughter, Eden. Fellow survivor Angelina (Holly Taylor) kidnapped Eden at the end of Season 3, so Season 4 shows Ben having spiraled for two years searching for Eden.

"He is in a profound well of anger and grief and he can't quite see a way out of it," Dallas told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "He abandons everything. That includes his family."

The first three seasons of Manifest aired on NBC. When NBC cancelled the show in 2021, Dallas, 40, began growing his beard.

When Netflix decided to produce a fourth season to conclude Manifest , Dallas and the creators agreed Dallas' beard could indicate just how far Ben has lost his way.

"It was Ben's grief beard and it was Josh's grief beard," Dallas said. "When we heard we were cancelled after that, I think I went into a period of mourning."

Ben doesn't know where Eden is, but Manifest follows Angelina and the now 2-year-old. Due to visions, which the passengers refer to as callings, Angelina believes Eden is her guardian angel.

"She has some good maternal instincts, surprisingly, and she really does care about Eden," Taylor, 25, said of Angelina. "Angelina kind of attracts danger because she doesn't make the best choices."

Another phenomenon affecting the Stone family is that Ben's son, Cal, who was 11 on Flight 828, suddenly aged from 15 to 20 at the end of Season 3. Ty Doran, now in his mid-20s, takes over the role of Cal from Jack Messina, but finds Ben too obsessed with Eden to care for his son.

"You don't often get to play someone younger in emotional maturity level than they are physically," Doran said. "I don't get to play many 15-year-olds anymore."

Cal's sister, Olive (Luna Blaise) was not on Flight 828, so she outgrew her twin brother by five years. Now that he's suddenly caught back up, it exacerbates the Stones' family drama.

"The first time she sees him, I think she's also so scared," Blaise, 21, said. "It's traumatic. This girl's had a lot of unknown in her life."

Ben's obsession with finding Eden also leaves other passengers in a lurch. Ben's sister, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) is still helping her fellow passengers deal with the impending death date, when all the passengers are expected to die on June 2, 2024.

"[Michaela is] put in charge of making sure that everything is still glued together and doesn't fall apart before they have a chance to save themselves," Roxburgh, 29, said. "So she teams up with a few different people but she's forced to make a lot of decisions on her own."

When Michaela returned from Flight 828, her fiance, Jared (J.R. Ramirez) had moved on. By Season 3, Michaela had married Zeke (Matt Long), but still has feelings for Jared.

When Manifest returns for Season 4, flashbacks will reveal what has happened between Michaela and Zeke in the previous two years.

"[Zeke] says, 'We need to have this talk,'" Long, 42, said. "And we flash back to that talk. It's one of my favorite and most memorable scenes for me personally in the first 10 episodes of Season 4."

Season 3 also introduced Zeke's empath powers. Now that Zeke has had two years to practice reading people's feelings, he's using them with more focus and intensity.

"He's able to harness it now and do good with it, but he gets in over this head," Long said.

Season 4 will air in two parts. After 10 episodes premiere Friday, the final 10 will premiere at a later date.

Blaise said the show will reach June 2, 2024 in its story. After anticipating it for so long, Blaise had a strong reaction to the episode encompassing it.

"It's really surreal actually, filming that episode where it was June 2, 2024," Blaise said. "Oh my God, wow, we're actually filming the June 2 2024 scene."

Ramirez, 42, agreed the Death Date episode was emotional because it marked the end of the Manifest journey.

"It was really hard reading the last episode," Ramirez said. "Even those whole nine days [filming the episode], it was a lot of tears and a lot of emotions."

Dallas and Long said despite the sadness of concluding Manifest , they were grateful Netflix gave them a second chance after NBC canceled the show. Cast member Daryl Edwards, who plays the NSA director investigating Flight 828, said he was surprised how joyous the series finale was.

"I was expecting it to be really sad, but it's kind of a celebration," he said.

As Manifest approaches the resolution of the Flight 828 and Death Date stories, Roxburgh said the ensemble of characters converges for the final episodes.

"The beautiful thing about Season 4 is that it's very connected amongst all the passengers," Roxburgh said. "There are scenes with more people in them and it really just did feel like one big group. As the passengers were resolving all of it, we were letting it go on our end, so it felt very parallel."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 1

Related
Decider.com

‘Love Is Blind’ Reveals Fate of One Couple: Where Are SK & Raven Now?

Since the moment it was revealed which couples on Love Is Blind Season 3 would begin a journey towards the altar, viewers have been dying to know who actually goes through with it and gets married. Now, a week before the Season 3 finale even hits Netflix, we know about the fate of one of the five couples. Spoilers ahead, obviously! see also Which 'Love Is Blind' Couples Are Still Together? Which couples failed to cross the finish line and which...by Brett White (@brettwhite) There were five couples intact going into this week’s batch of episodes: Zanab and Cole, Nancy and Bartise, Colleen and Matt,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’ Says Goodbye To Asjha Cooper

NBC’s Chicago Med is saying goodbye to Asjha Cooper, who played Dr. Vanessa Taylor for two seasons. Vanessa arrived at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center in search of a job opportunity but she found much more. Mainly, she reconnected with her birth mother Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett), whom she told in tonight’s episode about her plans to take a new job in the Philippines. She’s found her calling. When viewers last saw Vanessa, she and Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) were busted for buying drugs that were in short supply at the hospital illegally. This season, Chicago Med has been struggling with low...
TVLine

Chicago Fire Shocker: Co-Creator and Showrunner Derek Haas Exiting #OneChicago and FBI Universes

#OneChicago is losing a key member. Derek Haas, who currently serves as showrunner for both NBC’s Chicago Fire and CBS’ FBI: International, is departing both shows when they wrap their current seasons, our sister site Variety reports. “Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I’m entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of Chicago Fire and FBI: International through the end of the current seasons,” Haas said in a statement. Haas went on to say he “learned everything I know about storytelling, pace, characters, production values, and hiring the best cast, crews, and staffs from Dick Wolf...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Twitter slashes its staff as Musk era takes hold on platform

Twitter began widespread layoffs Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the company, raising grave concerns about chaos enveloping the social media platform and its ability to fight disinformation just days ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. The speed and size of the cuts also opened Musk and Twitter to...
Complex

Nick Cannon Reveals He Will Have 11th Baby With Model Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon’s family is growing day by day. The mother of his eleventh child, model Alyssa Scott took to Instagram to share that the pair are expecting their second child together. They celebrated the moment by sharing maternity photos on Instagram, where they’re both naked in a bathtub.
UPI News

Taylor Swift adds 8 shows to 'Eras' tour

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is adding new dates to her Eras tour. The 32-year-old singer added eight shows to the North American leg of the tour on Friday. "UM. Looks like I'll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected... we're adding 8 shows to the tour," she wrote on Twitter.
UPI News

Elon Musk to begin Twitter layoffs Friday, internal email shows

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Elon Musk, who recently completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, will begin layoffs at the social media giant on Thursday, according to an internal memo. The email, sent to employees late Thursday, said that staff members would be notified of their employment status starting Friday morning, according to NBC News and The New York Times.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
473K+
Followers
67K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy