ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagleville, CA

After Paul Pelosi attack, more empty words. It’s time to address politically motivated violence

By Paul Muschick, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago

Both political parties were quick to condemn Friday’s bludgeoning of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s elderly husband, whose skull was fractured with a hammer.

So why don’t they do something about it?

Politically motivated violence is a big problem and it’s time to treat it as such. Congress should broaden federal hate crime laws to include attacks and threats related to politics and elections.

While that wouldn’t deter knuckleheads who lose their minds over politics, it would ensure they receive harsher penalties.

Paul Pelosi is just the latest victim.

During the Capitol riot last year, cops were attacked by Trump supporters and Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence could have met a similar fate if rioters had found them.

Five years ago, Republican Congressman Steve Scalise was shot at a baseball field. In May, a Montgomery County man was sentenced to three years in prison after shooting up a Democratic Party office in Norristown.

And just last week, three men were convicted on charges stemming from a failed plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, in retaliation for restrictions she imposed early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The problem is so bad that the Department of Justice created a task force last year to address the rise in threats against election workers, administrators, officials and others associated with the electoral process.

The task force has charged several people, accusing them of making threats against President Joe Biden and local and state elections workers. On Oct. 6, Travis Ford of Nebraska was sentenced to 18 months in prison for making online threats against the Colorado secretary of state.

Fortunately, many people merely talk tough. But as the beating of Paul Pelosi shows, sometimes they go further.

Authorities said the suspect, David DePape, broke into the Pelosi home in San Francisco shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” She wasn’t home, and police said DePape attacked her 82-year-old husband after breaking in during the night.

At times, it may be challenging to prove an attack or threat was politically motivated. But often, the miscreants leave an easy trail to their motivation.

In the Norristown case, Anthony Nero of Eagleville pleaded guilty to sending threatening communications and cyberstalking in connection with the shooting at the Montgomery County Democratic headquarters.

He admitted to sending an online message in January 2021 to the county Democratic Party that threatened “random acts of violence” and stated “you should probably beef up security,” according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office in Philadelphia.

Party officials later discovered bullet holes in the front window of the office. Ballistics tests confirmed two spent rounds recovered inside were fired by Nero’s pistol, according to the news release. The office was empty during the shooting and no one was injured.

The shooting of Scalise and five others at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia in 2017 was ruled by Virginia authorities and the FBI to be domestic terrorism. The shooter, James Hodgkinson of Illinois, who was killed by police, had a history of anti-Republican rantings.

He belonged to political Facebook groups including “Terminate the Republican Party.” Before firing at those on the field, he asked someone whether they were Democrats or Republicans.

The people who run our elections, and those who are elected to office, should not have to fear for their lives. Nor should their families. Political animosity has gotten out of control. It didn’t end when the Capitol riot was quelled. If anything, that emboldened more people.

There must be harsher repercussions. When many of these reprobates are hauled before a judge, they express remorse and regret . That’s not enough.

Federal hate crime laws carry penalties of up to 10 years when the circumstances involve injuries, use of a weapon or threatened use of a weapon. In situations of kidnapping or attempted kidnapping, an attempt to kill or death, the penalty can be life in prison.

It may be a stretch to amend current federal hate crimes laws to include violence and threats based on politics.

One law allows prosecutions for “violent interference with federally protected rights,” which should include election activities, but only if the victim is targeted based on their race or religion.

A new hate crime statute may be necessary to classify elections workers and elected officials as a protected class and create offenses for targeting them based on their political affiliation or for their role in the electoral system.

However it gets done, it needs to happen because these threats are not going to stop.

Thankfully, Paul Pelosi is expected to recover. So did Scalise. But will the next victims?

Morning Call columnist Paul Muschick can be reached at 610-820-6582 or paul.muschick@mcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SheKnows

Ivana Trump Was Reportedly 'Totally Broken Down' After Her Ex Donald Trump Was Elected President

The death of Ivana Trump in July took many people by surprise, but it seems her downfall came much earlier than 2022. Her life took a dramatic turn when her ex-husband, Donald Trump, became the 45th President of the United States and her socialite calendar suddenly became empty. In the 1980s, Ivana and Donald were the toast of the town and on everyone’s New York City invite list. After their infamous divorce, she was still a beloved figure on the social scene and rarely found herself in the same type of controversies as her ex-husband. Her longtime friend and fashion designer...
Newsweek

John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz Just Took a Huge Dent

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's chances of beating Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz may have just taken a huge dent following a court ruling on mail-in ballots. On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that mail-in ballots that have not been dated or are wrongly dated must be segregated from other ballots and cannot be counted.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker on Barack Obama: ‘My resume against his resume, I’ll put it up any time of the day’

Senate hopeful Herschel Walker dared Barack Obama to compare resumes after the former president questioned Mr Walker’s credentials for leadership, calling him more of a "celebrity" than a politician.Mr Obama campaigned for Mr Walker’s opponent, incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, on Friday night in Georgia.During the speech, he called Mr Walker "a celebrity that wants to be a politician," and noted that being a good football player does not qualify someone to help run the nation.“In college, [Mr Walker] was amazing. One of the best running backs of all time," Mr Obama said. "But here is the question: Does that...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Top Russian generals frustrated by humiliating losses mused about nuking Ukraine — but US intelligence isn't sure what to make of it

Russian generals have reportedly deliberated using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. But US officials aren't sure what to make of the intelligence analysis, according to CNN. Putin ultimately decides if Russia will use tactical nukes through a multi-step process that would take time. Frustrated by mounting battlefield setbacks in Ukraine,...
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy