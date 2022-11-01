ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KOAT 7

Day of the Dead celebrations in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Día de Muertos is a colorful Mexican tradition. It's a day to remember and commemorate death. “It's a celebration that takes something that could sometimes be kind of scary and turns it into something beautiful and festive,” said Rob Martinez, the New Mexico state historian.
wanderwisdom.com

Santa Fe, New Mexico: Featuring 3 Memorable Places of Worship

I live in Houston and have worked as a nurse. I have a lifelong passion for traveling, nature, and photography (preferably all together!). What do you think of when you think of vacationing in Santa Fe, New Mexico? Is it the adobe construction on many homes and businesses, or the native American and Spanish influences that have left their marks over time?
thefabricator.com

Wall Colmonoy to modernize New Mexico plant

Wall Colmonoy has announced plans for a $2.5 million modernization of its Alloy Products plant in Los Lunas, New Mexico. The 52,000-sq.-ft. facility manufactures nickel-based hardfacing and brazing products, as well as the Fusewelder torch, Spraywelder system and NicroSpray systems. Upgrades are being made to plant infrastructure and environment, alloy...
imbibemagazine.com

Where to Drink in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Many locals praise Albuquerque as a craft beer mecca, and rightly so. But Cutbow Coffee owner Paul Gallegos’ love for the city’s wines and burgeoning coffee community suggests that the Land of Enchantment may have more to offer than IPAs. A longtime roaster for Peet’s, Gallegos returned from the Bay Area to his hometown of Albuquerque in 2016 and two years later opened Cutbow Coffee, which has since become a mainstay for third-wave coffee lovers. The city’s long-evolving beer scene is still going strong, confirms Gallegos. “There’s always new breweries around town. It might seem like it’ll get oversaturated at some point, but I don’t think we’re there yet. So it’s pretty exciting to see and be a part of.”
unm.edu

Symposium will examine border crossing solutions

Thanks to a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, Sam Truett, associate professor of History and director of the Center for the Southwest at The University of New Mexico, will present the Indigenous Borderlands in North America Symposium this week. This symposium will bring together historians, scholars in...
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Election poll, Details in Santa Fe murder, Quiet and mild, UNM scholarship fund, Spooky display list

Tuesday’s Top Stories Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her Ex-Artesia employee charged with brass theft Medical workers frustrated with licensing department delays Crash leads to homicide investigation County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo Rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston: TMZ […]
unm.edu

Headlines for November 1, 2022

ABQ Journal - UNM Continuing Education to offer cannabis compliance program. The Santa Fe New Mexican - Business people, Nov. 1, 2022. The Santa Fe New Mexican - Barnes & Noble College operates SFCC bookstore. City of Albuquerque - Office of Equity & Inclusion Presents COVID-19 Prevention Work at Duke...
lascruces.com

Celebrate the Season in New Mexico Christmas Towns

Get into the holiday spirit by visiting one of the area’s “Christmas Towns” for a weekend. Several communities throughout New Mexico offer unique experiences during the holiday season with classic winter activities, elaborate light displays, and small-town charm. Here are a few places to check out. Mesilla.
earnthenecklace.com

Crystal Gutierrez Leaving KRQE News 13: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

Crystal Gutierrez has been delivering the news to Albuquerque residents and is a source of inspiration as a mom and journalist. But now, the veteran journalist is stepping back from her broadcasting home for over a decade. Crystal Gutierrez is leaving KRQE News 13 in 2022 for a new opportunity. News 13 viewers naturally want to know where she is going and if she will return to the news desk soon. They especially want to know if she is saying goodbye to Albuquerque, too. Although it may be too soon to say it’s a retirement, here’s what Crystal Gutierrez said about leaving KRQE-TV.
fox10phoenix.com

Earthquake reported at Arizona - New Mexico border

PHOENIX - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at the border between Arizona and New Mexico Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, around 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.
KOAT 7

New retail development coming to Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Developers are breaking ground on a new retail development in Rio Rancho. 'The Block' is a new development that will be located on the northwest side of the Plaza at Enchanted Hills shopping center in Rio Rancho. The Block will have a mix of retail...
News-Medical.net

Curia celebrates ground-breaking ceremony in Albuquerque

Curia, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today hosted a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction of its expanded campus in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Image Credit: Curia. The additional space will house a new, advanced isolated high-speed fill-finish vial line – which includes biosafety level 2...
KRQE News 13

Quiet conditions across New Mexico before next storm arrives

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be the final day of calm, dry, and quiet conditions across the state before another storm system pushes into the state starting late tonight. Ahead of this system, you can expect a breeze to pick up into this afternoon along with a few more clouds, but temperatures will remain seasonable through today.
ksfr.org

Governor announces state investment in historic Albuquerque neighborhood

With just a week to go before election day, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was in Albuquerque on Tuesday to announce a $2.2 million state investment to the Barleas/4th Street Great Block Project. This will make strategic infrastructure improvements for the historic Albuquerque neighborhood. The primary focus of this project will...
