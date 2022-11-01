Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Day of the Dead celebrations in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Día de Muertos is a colorful Mexican tradition. It's a day to remember and commemorate death. “It's a celebration that takes something that could sometimes be kind of scary and turns it into something beautiful and festive,” said Rob Martinez, the New Mexico state historian.
wanderwisdom.com
Santa Fe, New Mexico: Featuring 3 Memorable Places of Worship
I live in Houston and have worked as a nurse. I have a lifelong passion for traveling, nature, and photography (preferably all together!). What do you think of when you think of vacationing in Santa Fe, New Mexico? Is it the adobe construction on many homes and businesses, or the native American and Spanish influences that have left their marks over time?
thefabricator.com
Wall Colmonoy to modernize New Mexico plant
Wall Colmonoy has announced plans for a $2.5 million modernization of its Alloy Products plant in Los Lunas, New Mexico. The 52,000-sq.-ft. facility manufactures nickel-based hardfacing and brazing products, as well as the Fusewelder torch, Spraywelder system and NicroSpray systems. Upgrades are being made to plant infrastructure and environment, alloy...
imbibemagazine.com
Where to Drink in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Many locals praise Albuquerque as a craft beer mecca, and rightly so. But Cutbow Coffee owner Paul Gallegos’ love for the city’s wines and burgeoning coffee community suggests that the Land of Enchantment may have more to offer than IPAs. A longtime roaster for Peet’s, Gallegos returned from the Bay Area to his hometown of Albuquerque in 2016 and two years later opened Cutbow Coffee, which has since become a mainstay for third-wave coffee lovers. The city’s long-evolving beer scene is still going strong, confirms Gallegos. “There’s always new breweries around town. It might seem like it’ll get oversaturated at some point, but I don’t think we’re there yet. So it’s pretty exciting to see and be a part of.”
unm.edu
Symposium will examine border crossing solutions
Thanks to a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, Sam Truett, associate professor of History and director of the Center for the Southwest at The University of New Mexico, will present the Indigenous Borderlands in North America Symposium this week. This symposium will bring together historians, scholars in...
KRQE Newsfeed: Election poll, Details in Santa Fe murder, Quiet and mild, UNM scholarship fund, Spooky display list
Tuesday’s Top Stories Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her Ex-Artesia employee charged with brass theft Medical workers frustrated with licensing department delays Crash leads to homicide investigation County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo Rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston: TMZ […]
Albuquerque volleyball community comes together to raise money for coach diagnosed with ALS
A long-time member of the community has been shown a lot of support after a health diagnosis.
unm.edu
Headlines for November 1, 2022
ABQ Journal - UNM Continuing Education to offer cannabis compliance program. The Santa Fe New Mexican - Business people, Nov. 1, 2022. The Santa Fe New Mexican - Barnes & Noble College operates SFCC bookstore. City of Albuquerque - Office of Equity & Inclusion Presents COVID-19 Prevention Work at Duke...
lascruces.com
Celebrate the Season in New Mexico Christmas Towns
Get into the holiday spirit by visiting one of the area’s “Christmas Towns” for a weekend. Several communities throughout New Mexico offer unique experiences during the holiday season with classic winter activities, elaborate light displays, and small-town charm. Here are a few places to check out. Mesilla.
earnthenecklace.com
Crystal Gutierrez Leaving KRQE News 13: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Crystal Gutierrez has been delivering the news to Albuquerque residents and is a source of inspiration as a mom and journalist. But now, the veteran journalist is stepping back from her broadcasting home for over a decade. Crystal Gutierrez is leaving KRQE News 13 in 2022 for a new opportunity. News 13 viewers naturally want to know where she is going and if she will return to the news desk soon. They especially want to know if she is saying goodbye to Albuquerque, too. Although it may be too soon to say it’s a retirement, here’s what Crystal Gutierrez said about leaving KRQE-TV.
nhonews.com
Thousands of Native students attend Albuquerque schools. Most will never have a Native teacher.
ALBUQUERQUE, Ariz.. — Growing up in Albuquerque, high school junior Brook Chavez, who is Diné, never had a Native American teacher until last year, when she took a Navajo language and culture class. There, the 16 year old learned more about her culture and connected with other Diné...
fox10phoenix.com
Earthquake reported at Arizona - New Mexico border
PHOENIX - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at the border between Arizona and New Mexico Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, around 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.
KOAT 7
New retail development coming to Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Developers are breaking ground on a new retail development in Rio Rancho. 'The Block' is a new development that will be located on the northwest side of the Plaza at Enchanted Hills shopping center in Rio Rancho. The Block will have a mix of retail...
News-Medical.net
Curia celebrates ground-breaking ceremony in Albuquerque
Curia, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today hosted a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction of its expanded campus in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Image Credit: Curia. The additional space will house a new, advanced isolated high-speed fill-finish vial line – which includes biosafety level 2...
KRQE News 13
Quiet conditions across New Mexico before next storm arrives
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be the final day of calm, dry, and quiet conditions across the state before another storm system pushes into the state starting late tonight. Ahead of this system, you can expect a breeze to pick up into this afternoon along with a few more clouds, but temperatures will remain seasonable through today.
Victorian-style pastime comes to Albuquerque cemetery
Organizers welcomed visitors to have a picnic at the cemetery.
Albuquerque’s Food Truck Fridays extended into November, December
It's back by popular demand!
Safety concerns grow over homeless blocking exit of ABQ parking garage
Downtown residents are struggling with the increase of homeless, saying they sometimes block important areas.
ksfr.org
Governor announces state investment in historic Albuquerque neighborhood
With just a week to go before election day, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was in Albuquerque on Tuesday to announce a $2.2 million state investment to the Barleas/4th Street Great Block Project. This will make strategic infrastructure improvements for the historic Albuquerque neighborhood. The primary focus of this project will...
Albuquerque continues cracking down on homeless encampments across city
On Wednesday, court records show the city has given at least three citations to people obstructing sidewalks with encampments.
