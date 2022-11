The Glen Arbor Arts Center’s 2022 Small Works Holiday Exhibition is an annual showcase of 2D + 3D work that offers small, original art at affordable prices, $150 or less. The exhibition takes place November 4-December 15, and features more than 100 works of art, 12” x 12” or smaller, by 17 artists working in mixed media, collage, paper, painting, wood, clay, and photography.

GLEN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO