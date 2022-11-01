Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
luxury-houses.net
Enjoy Stunning Lake Views in This $4.25M Mid-century Modern House in Excelsior, MN
The House in Excelsior offers formal dining room along with unique built-in breakfast bar just off the kitchen, now available for sale. This home located at 2605 Maple Ridge Ln, Excelsior, Minnesota; offering 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with 5,171 square feet of living spaces. Call Elizabeth C Ulrich – Compass – (Phone: 612.964.7184) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Excelsior.
luxury-houses.net
Offering Tremendous Entertaining & Living Spaces, This One-of-a-Kind Home Asks for $3,995,000 in Edina, MN
The Home in Edina is an entertainer’s dream with amenities such as a wet bar, wine cellar, theater room, now available for sale. This home located at 5504 Schaefer Rd, Edina, Minnesota; offering 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,141 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie R Regan – Lakes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 952.500.1939) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Edina.
fox9.com
Small gesture at Minneapolis' Lotus Restaurant brings back happy memories
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - For Yoom Nguyen, food is literally family. "It's made with a lot of love," said Nguyen. His parents opened Lotus Restaurant in Minneapolis nearly 40 years ago, and they've been serving up traditional Vietnamese food like pho ever since. Years ago, it was the dish that brought Stronjae Hardin and her uncle, Ronald, to the restaurant.
rejournals.com
CBRE closes 27,748-square-foot office lease in downtown Minneapolis
CBRE has arranged a 27,748-square-foot office lease within Deluxe Plaza at 801 Marquette in downtown Minneapolis. Workbox, a specialized flexible office operator dedicated to providing solutions and resources to early and growth-stage companies, has signed a lease. The CBRE team of Larissa Bodine, Ann Rinde and Mark McCary represented Deluxe...
Lola's on the Lake returning to Bde Maka Ska, along with Pimento Kitchen
Lola's on the Lake will return to Bde Maka Ska next year, four years after its pavilion kitchen was destroyed in a devastating fire. It was revealed this week that Pimento Jamaican Kitchen co-founder Tomme Beevas has partnered with Lola's on the Lake owner Louis King to bring his Jamaican cuisine to the newly construction Bde Maka Ska pavilion next year.
thriftyminnesota.com
Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan
Stock up on men’s and women’s eco-friendly clothing, outerwear and accessories at the Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan!. Even though we’ve had record warm temps, we all know WINTER and cooler temps will be here soon enough. After all this is Minnesota! It’s time to stock up on warm clothing and other gear, so head to the 10th Annual Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan Nov 4-5th and 11-12th.
mspmag.com
Sneak Peek: Pho Mai at the Asia Mall
I can not even be cool about how excited I am for this place to open. Full psycho ramen girl vibes are emanating from my finger tips as I write this. But allow me to put my seaweed snacks and shrimp crackers aside to show you a little sneak peek of Pho Mai which will open a full service restaurant inside Asia Mall next week.
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs
Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
Gallery: Bloomington mainstay Gyropolis looks to nearly triple in size
An architectural rendering of the proposed expansion of Gyropolis restaurant in Bloomington. Courtesy of HTG architects/Bloomington Planning Commission. Bloomington’s authentic Greek restaurant Gyropolis is proposing a major expansion to bring more seating, an outdoor patio, and a pickup window to its iconic gyro destination. The Bloomington Planning Commission on...
740thefan.com
Brooklyn Park Salvation Army center set on fire
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – A Salvation Army worship and service center in Brooklyn Park was broken into, vandalized, and intentionally set on fire Thursday night. The service center’s chapel suffered damage. The fire was contained with the help of the building’s sprinkler system. The service center was...
macaronikid.com
Activities This Week In Woodbury, Oakdale, Stillwater & Cottage Grove
Here are Macaroni Kid SE Metro's picks for the five things to do in the east metro with kids for the week. Click on the links for all the details. For even more events happening this week, check out the Events Calendar. Have a great week!. Our Top 5 Picks...
fox9.com
Dog missing from Minneapolis may be injured, needs heart medication
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis family is desperate to find their dog, who's been missing for nearly two weeks. Corduroy, who is a 25-pound mini Goldendoodle, needs special medical care and could be injured. His family is making a plea out across the Twin Cities for his safe return, believing someone has him.
$1 Million, Three $50K Winning Powerball Tickets in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot still has not been won. That means the prize will grow to an estimated $1.5 billion for the next drawing on Saturday. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball 23.
Minnesota’s first self-serve wine bar opens in Minnetonka
Wineside Wine Bar & Market in Minnetonka opened Wednesday, bringing over 100 wines by the glass to Minnesota’s first self-service wine bar. In a press release, Jon Halper, CEO and owner of Top Ten Liquors, said the team has worked tirelessly to create what he believes to be the “most exciting and innovative wine experience available in the Twin Cities.”
Holidazzle returns this month; explore the line-up of festivities
The Holidazzle in Minneapolis' Loring Park returns Friday, Nov. 25 and runs Fridays through Sundays until Dec. 18. Courtesy of 2022 Holidazzle. Holidazzle will return to Loring Park in Minneapolis this holiday season, with the event’s line-up featuring both long-standing traditions and new attractions. The festivities are scheduled to...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
ccxmedia.org
Robbinsdale Residents Push for Return of Curfew Siren
Every night for several decades, a siren would blare across Robbinsdale at 9 p.m. to alert the city that minors should go inside. That curfew siren has been silent since August, but now there’s a group of Robbinsdale residents who are calling on the city to bring it back.
redlakenationnews.com
Powerball fever grows as jackpot hits an estimated $1.2 billion, second-highest ever
Minnesotans chasing that sweet dream of life-changing wealth are snapping up Powerball tickets as the multistate lottery pot is projected to reach $1.2 billion by the time of Wednesday night's prize drawing. "Sales have been through the roof," said Tomaine Grissom, a clerk at the Penn-Wood Market in Minneapolis. "It's...
