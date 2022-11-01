ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

luxury-houses.net

Enjoy Stunning Lake Views in This $4.25M Mid-century Modern House in Excelsior, MN

The House in Excelsior offers formal dining room along with unique built-in breakfast bar just off the kitchen, now available for sale. This home located at 2605 Maple Ridge Ln, Excelsior, Minnesota; offering 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with 5,171 square feet of living spaces. Call Elizabeth C Ulrich – Compass – (Phone: 612.964.7184) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Excelsior.
EXCELSIOR, MN
luxury-houses.net

Offering Tremendous Entertaining & Living Spaces, This One-of-a-Kind Home Asks for $3,995,000 in Edina, MN

The Home in Edina is an entertainer’s dream with amenities such as a wet bar, wine cellar, theater room, now available for sale. This home located at 5504 Schaefer Rd, Edina, Minnesota; offering 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,141 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie R Regan – Lakes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 952.500.1939) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Edina.
EDINA, MN
fox9.com

Small gesture at Minneapolis' Lotus Restaurant brings back happy memories

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - For Yoom Nguyen, food is literally family. "It's made with a lot of love," said Nguyen. His parents opened Lotus Restaurant in Minneapolis nearly 40 years ago, and they've been serving up traditional Vietnamese food like pho ever since. Years ago, it was the dish that brought Stronjae Hardin and her uncle, Ronald, to the restaurant.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
rejournals.com

CBRE closes 27,748-square-foot office lease in downtown Minneapolis

CBRE has arranged a 27,748-square-foot office lease within Deluxe Plaza at 801 Marquette in downtown Minneapolis. Workbox, a specialized flexible office operator dedicated to providing solutions and resources to early and growth-stage companies, has signed a lease. The CBRE team of Larissa Bodine, Ann Rinde and Mark McCary represented Deluxe...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thriftyminnesota.com

Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan

Stock up on men’s and women’s eco-friendly clothing, outerwear and accessories at the Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan!. Even though we’ve had record warm temps, we all know WINTER and cooler temps will be here soon enough. After all this is Minnesota! It’s time to stock up on warm clothing and other gear, so head to the 10th Annual Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan Nov 4-5th and 11-12th.
EAGAN, MN
mspmag.com

Sneak Peek: Pho Mai at the Asia Mall

I can not even be cool about how excited I am for this place to open. Full psycho ramen girl vibes are emanating from my finger tips as I write this. But allow me to put my seaweed snacks and shrimp crackers aside to show you a little sneak peek of Pho Mai which will open a full service restaurant inside Asia Mall next week.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Bring Me The News

Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs

Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
740thefan.com

Brooklyn Park Salvation Army center set on fire

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – A Salvation Army worship and service center in Brooklyn Park was broken into, vandalized, and intentionally set on fire Thursday night. The service center’s chapel suffered damage. The fire was contained with the help of the building’s sprinkler system. The service center was...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Dog missing from Minneapolis may be injured, needs heart medication

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis family is desperate to find their dog, who's been missing for nearly two weeks. Corduroy, who is a 25-pound mini Goldendoodle, needs special medical care and could be injured. His family is making a plea out across the Twin Cities for his safe return, believing someone has him.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota’s first self-serve wine bar opens in Minnetonka

Wineside Wine Bar & Market in Minnetonka opened Wednesday, bringing over 100 wines by the glass to Minnesota’s first self-service wine bar. In a press release, Jon Halper, CEO and owner of Top Ten Liquors, said the team has worked tirelessly to create what he believes to be the “most exciting and innovative wine experience available in the Twin Cities.”
MINNETONKA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Robbinsdale Residents Push for Return of Curfew Siren

Every night for several decades, a siren would blare across Robbinsdale at 9 p.m. to alert the city that minors should go inside. That curfew siren has been silent since August, but now there’s a group of Robbinsdale residents who are calling on the city to bring it back.
ROBBINSDALE, MN

