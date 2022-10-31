Read full article on original website
Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?
The Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 9 picks...
Carolina Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bengals picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?
The Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. NFL Week 9 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox. The Bengals are a 7.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 9...
NBC Sports
Mitchell 'excited' for return after bye to new 49ers backfield
SANTA CLARA -- Running back Elijah Mitchell has always targeted the game after the bye week for his return to the 49ers’ lineup. Now, he said he feels even greater excitement with the way his teammates finished their Week 8 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. “I’m excited,” he...
TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Bengals in Week 9
Can you catch Week 9’s matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals?. Well, let’s see as we run down the television broadcast map for Sunday’s action. Orange: Carolina Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez) Red: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg...
Fox 19
Family remembers youth football coach slain in front of players
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The loved ones of a youth football coach gunned down in front of his players last month describe him as an innocent man who inspired those around him. Jermaine Knox, 37, died outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Larch Avenue on Oct. 18. Knox’s fiancée, Landy...
WLWT 5
Report: Bengals cornerback suffers season-ending injury
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is suspected to have suffered a season-ending injury in Monday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Awuzie will have an MRI Tuesday to confirm if he suffered an ACL injury. This content is imported from Twitter....
FOX Sports
Bengals, Panthers look to stabilize after emotional losses
CINCINNATI (AP) — Even with star receiver Ja'Marr Chase on the shelf with an injury, quarterback Joe Burrow believes the Bengals can get going this week against the Carolina Panthers and maintain it through the second half of the season. After all, the third-year quarterback reasons, that's generally what...
Steelers Land Former Bengals First Round Pick in Trade With Commanders
The veteran is coming back to the AFC North
Cincy Jungle
The Bengals are big favorites vs. the Panthers
The Cincinnati Bengals are in need of a bounceback performance against the Carolina Panthers after the disaster that was Halloween Night in Cleveland, and DraftKings Sportsbook seems to think they will do just that. The Bengals (-7.5) have opened as big favorites to take on a Panthers squad that really...
Carolina Panthers: Thursday injury report released ahead of Week 9 showdown at Cincinnati Bengals
The Carolina Panthers have released their Thursday injury report ahead of their Week 9 showdown in Cincinnati, where they’ll travel to take on the Bengals. Coming off a disappointing overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the Panthers need a victory to continue their chase for a playoff spot in the NFC. However, Cincinnati is also dealing with a tough loss and on a short week after falling to the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, and will need a win to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.
Rams, Buccaneers Seasons On Life Support
Leger Douzable joins Tommy Tran to discuss the Rams and Buccaneers seasons both being on life support.
Yardbarker
Kolton Miller And 2 More X-Factors On Offense Vs. Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 of the NFL season. Both teams have just two victories and are depending on one to give them any kind of hope for the rest of the season. Let’s examine the three offensive players who must contribute to a potential Raiders turnaround.
atozsports.com
One phase of the Bengals’ offseason plan is failing miserably
The Cincinnati Bengals making a run to the Super Bowl last season wasn’t something anyone saw coming. What made it even more shocking was the fact that they got there with one glaring problem, a terrible offensive line. It was so bad last season that the Bengals allowed 55...
Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie out for season with torn ACL
The news means that Awuzie will be sidelined for the remainder of the season, and marks a major blow to the AFC champions. He played a key role in the team’s secondary last season, his first in Cincinnati after signing a three-year deal worth over $21M. That marked the end of his Cowboys tenure, during which he established himself as a full-time starter.
