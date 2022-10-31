The Carolina Panthers have released their Thursday injury report ahead of their Week 9 showdown in Cincinnati, where they’ll travel to take on the Bengals. Coming off a disappointing overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the Panthers need a victory to continue their chase for a playoff spot in the NFC. However, Cincinnati is also dealing with a tough loss and on a short week after falling to the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, and will need a win to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.

