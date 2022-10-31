Read full article on original website
Majority of Black Georgia voters dissatisfied with Kemp: poll
A poll released Tuesday found Black voters in Georgia are dissatisfied with Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. The survey, conducted by Black to the Future Action Fund and HIT Strategies, polled 1,200 adults in North Carolina, Georgia and California. The results found that 60 percent of Black voters in Georgia have unfavorable or very unfavorable views of Kemp.
Secede from Oregon? 'Greater Idaho' is on the ballot in two conservative counties
Voters in nine rural Oregon counties have already given Greater Idaho the green light, and two more will vote in November on whether they support moving the border.
Democrats blocked from intervening in lawsuit challenging Illinois’ 2-week window to count mail-in votes
(The Center Square) – A lawsuit over an Illinois law that allows mail-in ballots to be counted up to two weeks after polls close on election day is advancing after a federal judge ruled against Democrats looking to intervene. Election day is Nov. 8. Early voting has been underway...
Rep. Katie Porter, a Democratic star who's charmed fans with her whiteboards in hearings, could lose her California seat next week
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California could be in danger of losing her House seat as the race has shifted in the GOP's direction, according to a nonpartisan political forecaster. The Cook Political Report on Tuesday released a new analysis that moved California's 47th congressional district from a "lean Democratic"...
Judge rules two Colstrip bills passed by state lawmakers in 2021 violate the U.S. Constitution
Though legal experts and even the Montana Legislature’s own legal staff warned the Republican-dominated House and Senate that many of the bills lawmakers were drafting and passing didn’t quite meet constitutional muster, the 2021 session produced a flurry of bills, most of which were signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte. In the intervening months, courts across […] The post Judge rules two Colstrip bills passed by state lawmakers in 2021 violate the U.S. Constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GOP aims to flip Washington House seat back in key race
SEATTLE (AP) — The Republican mayor of Wenatchee, a small city in central Washington’s orchard country, didn’t support Democrat Kim Schrier when she was first elected to Congress in 2018. Since then, though, he’s been impressed. Schrier helped Wenatchee score major federal money for a new...
US judge in Arizona lets group monitor ballot drop boxes
A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county, saying that to do so could violate the its constitutional rights.
Florida Appeals Court Blocks Rent Control Measure
Less than two weeks before Election Day, a divided appeals court has rejected an Orange County ballot measure aimed at imposing rent controls. A panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal, in a 2-1 decision Thursday, sided with the industry group Florida Realtors and the Florida Apartment Association, which sought a temporary injunction to block the measure.
Wisconsin appeals court won't block ballot spoiling ban
A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court's ruling banning the practice known as ballot spoiling, which allows voters who already submitted an absentee ballot to void it and vote again. The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha County...
Most states allow at least some Americans with felony convictions to vote. See the laws in every state.
More states have restored voting rights for citizens with felony convictions. There are 11 states, that have permanent disenfranchisement for some.
Gen Z Voters Favor Black Lives Matter Over Democrats In Congress
The cost of living and inflation top the list of Gen Z concerns, but only a minority believe voting can change the economy, based on data released by Advancement Project ahead of the midterms. With rent, groceries, and other basic goods being too d*mn high, young voters of color have...
Weed on the ballot: Voters could approve legal marijuana in 5 more states
Midterm voters in five states will determine if they should join the growing list of places where recreational marijuana use is allowed, even as any use of the drug is still illegal under federal law. Referendums to legalize recreational use of marijuana are on Nov. 8 ballots in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, South Dakota and North […] The post Weed on the ballot: Voters could approve legal marijuana in 5 more states appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona
PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego.There was just one glaring absence: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.For months, Democrats in Arizona have been clawing against a difficult political environment in hopes of reelecting Kelly, boosting Hobbs to the governorship over the MAGA champion Kari Lake, and helping Adrian Fontes defeat the far-right election denier Mark Finchem in the Secretary of State race.The senior U.S. Senator from...
Climate action is on the ballot
The midterm election results will be pivotal for U.S. climate policy. If Republicans take back the House (likely) and Senate (possibly), they’re likely to do everything in their power to thwart President Joe Biden. And that includes derailing his ambitious climate agenda. At stake is the $370 billion in...
Why Oregon residents may elect the first non-Democratic governor in 40 years
The Oregon governor’s race usually garners little attention from outside the state. The election of a liberal Democrat is normally so predictable. The Republican nominee, Christine Drazan, appears to be in a dead heat with the Democrat , Tina Kotek. Polls indicate both drawing about 39% of the electorate, with Betsy Johnson, a former Democratic state senator running as an independent, capturing about 14%. The last time a Republican won the Oregon governor’s race was 1982, when incumbent Vic Atiyeh was elected to a second term with 62% of the vote. Since then, the demographics of the state have changed. Virtually all statewide races are now won by Democrats, and the party has had a lock on both chambers of the state legislature since 2012.
Federal judge curbs Arizona group's ballot box actions
A federal judge in Arizona issued a temporary restraining order against activists who have been gathering around outdoor drop boxes for mail-in ballots and monitoring voters in the state. Why it matters: The activists claim they're trying to prevent purported voter fraud, but there have been complaints of voter intimidation...
2022 General Election: Idaho US House District 2
Description: Congress is divided into two institutions: the House of Representatives and the Senate. Members of the House serve a two-year term. The two houses of Congress have equal but unique roles in the federal government. While they share legislative responsibilities to make laws, to serve as a representative assembly, and to oversee the administration of public policy, each house also has special constitutional duties and powers. The House possesses the sole authority to impeach federal officials and, in the case of indecisive Electoral College results, to elect a president. ...
The GOP made gains among Latino voters in 2020 but Democrats remain the party of choice for upcoming midterms
As the second largest U.S. demographic group, Latinos are a significant political force that could determine the elections in the key midterm battleground states of Arizona, Colorado and Nevada. Not surprisingly, the anticipated impact of Latino voters has forced Democrats and Republicans to develop messages that not only resonate but also drive turnout on Election Day. That is easier said than done. Latino voters represent a diverse group of countries of origin, native languages, cultural values, education and personal characteristics. As with any demographic group, voting patterns are informed by individual experiences. One thing is clear. Latino voters are turning out...
Latinos could have record number of seats in Congress after midterm vote
The U.S. House could have a record number of Latino members after next week's election, with one Latino group projecting they will grab as many as 45 seats. Currently, 38 members of the House are Latino. "We think we'll have a very robust new class of Latinos overall," said Arturo...
Proposition 30: Wealth Taxes and EVs on California’s 2022 Midterms Ballot
California midterms voters will decide on Proposition 30—whether to raise taxes on high-earners to fund clean energy initiatives involving electric vehicles
