Atlas Obscura
Podcast: Kasanka Bat Migration
Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit Kasanka National Park in Zambia, which hosts one of the largest and most mysterious animal migrations on the planet. Our podcast is an audio guide to the...
Maine Lobsterman With a Rare Catch
The ocean is an interesting place to work in, and for Maine lobstermen and women, it's a tough yet rewarding job. Maine harvests 80% of the world's lobster, and Maine's lobstermen have been doing it for generations. Maine's lobsters are known for being different from other lobsters because the meat has a sweeter flavor. The lines are often very long at the local lobster places in the summer, when the tourists come to our state to enjoy our Maine lobsters.
Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.
Here’s what a realtor had to say. People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows. Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.
Gizmodo
Facebook's Going Back to Only Using Algorithms to Curate Its News Tab
If at first the algorithms don’t succeed at stopping disinformation, just simply add humans. But if the algorithms grow too burdensome, then simply go back to the algorithm. So round and round the social media carousel we go. Meta, which owns Facebook, confirmed that the human-curated “Top Stories” section...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine
This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
"Strangers on the Internet" Podcast Episode 11: Dating as a Criminal Law Professor
The eleventh episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of Strangers on the Internet with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange has us chatting with Prof. Erin Sheley who brings her personal and professional wisdom to the world of online dating. Erin found love (and indeed, a fiance) on...
Slate
Instagram Deleted My Account Without Warning—and Then Refused to Give Me My Pictures
After months of trying and being refused access to my own user data, I found myself at the precipice of nearly committing fraud to get my user information, photos, and videos back from Instagram. Never had I been to Fort Irwin, California, a military base in the Mojave desert where...
Liam’s List: SF Tea Festival, 'The White Lotus' and 'Armageddon Time'
KCBS Radio’s Foodie Chap Liam Mayclem talks about the San Francisco International Tea Festival and “The White Lotus.” He also shares details about appearances by Bono and Nigella Lawson to promote their new books.
Atlas Obscura
In This ‘Black Power Kitchen,’ Joy and Activism Collide
Ghetto Gastro,* the Bronx-based trio of designer Jon Gray and chefs Lester Walker and Pierre Serrao, formed in 2012 with a mission to tell their New York borough’s story through food. Although the Bronx is remarkable—it is hip-hop’s birthplace, it is incredibly diverse, and it features more greenery than any other borough—Gray says it gets less recognition than it deserves. And, due to lasting segregation, many of its residents are food insecure. For the last decade, the Ghetto Gastro team has been carving out space for the Bronx and Black culture in the worlds of art and dining, all while making sure that their communities eat well.
Twitter slashes its staff as Musk era takes hold on platform
Twitter began widespread layoffs Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the company, raising grave concerns about chaos enveloping the social media platform and its ability to fight disinformation just days ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. The speed and size of the cuts also opened Musk and Twitter to...
Atlas Obscura
'Mullum Mullum the Owl'
‘Mullum Mullum the Owl’ is the name given to this eye-catching sculpture that sits on a public path in the Eastern Melbourne suburb of Ringwood. Officially unveiled in July 2017, local artist William Eicholtz designed the work of art. Eicholtz is a contemporary sculptor who has commissioned many public works of art across Australia.
Immersive King Tut exhibit in Detroit tells world's oldest illustrated story
Metro Detroit residents and visitors can travel back in time to the land of the pharaohs with the Immersive King Tut exhibition, which opened Friday at Lighthouse ArtSpace Detroit, 311 E. Grand River Ave. The event marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of famed Egyptian ruler Tutankhamun’s tomb by archaeologist Howard Carter in 1922. The boy king reigned circa 1332 – 1323 B.C., starting at about age 9. His brief time on the throne drove the...
Atlas Obscura
Mazama Queen Mine
If you are interested in a challenging hike with the reward of some Washington state mining history and some cool geology along the way, look no further than Mazama Queen Mine. Just outside the town of Mazama, this former gold mine is located in an area frequented by the rock-climbing community.
Atlas Obscura
A Dozen Accessible Fall Hikes to Delight and Inspire
Temperatures across the Northern Hemisphere are beginning to creep downward and the mad dash of the holiday season looms, but there are still a few weeks left to enjoy the beauty of nature. Autumn is considered one of the best hiking seasons. It’s not so hot and stuffy, trails are less crowded, and the changing colors of foliage are among nature’s greatest shows. We know hiking can be tough, but there are also trails all over that offer greater accessibility than your usual trek, with all the wonder and awe you could want.
Atlas Obscura
The Little Prince Cinema
Located in a historic building in Stratford, Ontario, this 12-seat theater has been recognized as the smallest purpose-built movie theater in the world. Inside, the Little Prince Cine-Lounge measures approximately 16 square meters. Though it may be small in stature, the theater is big on design. It’s modeled after an...
purewow.com
Prince William Posts ‘Group Chat’ on Instagram Revealing Finalists of Earthshot Prize
Earlier this morning, the contenders for the prestigious environmental award program were revealed in a brand-new video posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Instagram account. In the faux text chain, William shared an encouraging video message and posted it to the chat. “Hello, Earthshot finalists of 2022....
protocol.com
Meta’s fight over a rap video will test police ties to Big Tech
In January of this year, an Instagram account dedicated to British music posted a 21-second clip of a music video by a U.K. drill rapper named Chinx (OS). Within two days, Instagram took it down. The lyrics to the song, Secrets Not Safe, make reference to a real-world gang shooting,...
Atlas Obscura
Kingswear Wishing Well
Converted from a horse-drinking trough, this roadside wishing well apparently has a good track record of making wishes come true. It was converted to a wishing well by a local resident, the late Colonel Toms. Among the wishes that have been said to have come true have been wishes for...
techunwrapped.com
Patreon finally incorporates the video in the feeds of creators
Patreon is, today, one of the most popular and used patronage platforms. And there are many reasons for this, since the service allows creators to fine-tune support levels, rewards for each one of them, in addition to providing the necessary communication tools between creators and their community, to encourage interaction between both parties, one of the functions most valued by many of its users.
3 ways to avoid falling down a YouTube rabbit hole
I love YouTube. I hate how quickly my time disappears when I browse it. Once upon a time, I could open the site, find something to watch during my break, then leave. That’s harder now, which is the result of deliberate choices by the YouTube design team. They want people to stick around, so they’ve added all kinds of features to increase the odds I’ll keep watching videos (instead of, like, doing my job). These include automatically playing some other video after I watch one, a sidebar full of compelling links, comments that I can’t resist scrolling through, and so much more.
