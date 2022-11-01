Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Better Than Opiates: Pain Relief Without Side Effects and Addiction
Better than opiates: Researchers use adrenaline receptors for highly-effective pain relief. Scientists have identified new substances that have a similar pain-relieving effect to opiates, but without the negative aspects such as respiratory depression and addiction. Instead of activating opioid receptors, they work by stimulating adrenalin receptors. This is the result of research carried out by an international team of researchers led by the Chair of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at FAU. Their findings are a milestone in the development of non-opioid pain relief and have recently been published in the renowned scientific journal Science.
Phys.org
Antibiotic resistance linked to these household products
The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty of Arts & Science, was able to show that triclosan—a chemical often included in household items like hand soaps, toothpastes, and cleaning products to fight off bacteria—is the predominant antibiotic in Ontario sewage sludge.
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
When nursing staff head for the door, senior doctors are right behind
Sometimes, staff turnover is crucial to improving organisations: 10 Downing Street, for example. But high turnover is clearly not a good thing everywhere. Workers learn how to do their roles well over time and recruitment costs in both cash and management time. Hospitals are clearly in the “we don’t want...
Business Insider
4 terms I wish I understood better when I signed up for health insurance
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. I was 30 years old when...
Artificial intelligence discovers new life-changing drug and human trials have started already
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has discovered a new life-changing drug and human trials are already underway. The biotech company behind the breakthrough has dosed its first patient with an AI-developed treatment for ALS patients. Alice Zhang, 33, is the founder of Verge Genomics and a former neuroscience doctoral student at University of...
MedCity News
3 key reasons why Americans are under-utilizing primary care
Many Americans find it difficult to engage with primary care. In fact, statistics show that as many as 25% of Americans do not have a primary care provider. In order to address this problem, we need to understand the main challenges that surround primary care in this country, said Dr. Stephen Ezeji-Okoye, Crossover Health’s chief medical officer, during a recent interview after his panel session at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. His company is a national medical group focused on wellbeing and preventive healthcare.
Psych Centra
Top 25 Psychiatric Medications for 2020
Psychiatric medications are a crucial part of treatment for many mental health conditions, helping to ease symptoms and boost mental well-being. But there are some more commonly prescribed. Mental health conditions are complex. Just one medication will help in some cases. Other times, you might try a few different medications...
Harvard Health
Trying to lower stubbornly high LDL cholesterol?
Expert consensus focuses on individual planning to bring down elevated LDL. Recently I met with Nancy, a 72-year-old woman with coronary artery disease, to review her latest cholesterol results. Despite taking a statin, following a healthy diet, and exercising regularly, her low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol remained above our target. "What else can I do?" she asked. "When I increase my statin dose I get terrible leg pains. But I don’t want to have another heart attack!"
infomeddnews.com
Key Improvements Your Healthcare Business Can Start Making Today
Running any kind of business involves a lot of work and planning, but it is also important to make sure you think about the best ways of running a healthcare business more successfully. There are a lot of ideas that will play a role in this process, and you have to try to understand the key ideas that are going to help you make the most of this.
infomeddnews.com
How Sensors Helped In The Advancement Of Medical Technology
Medical sensors are essential to the secure operation of several medical equipment in a variety of applications. For example, gadgets in intensive care units, hospital wards, doctor’s offices, lab equipment, dentist offices, and at-home care goods all employ sensors. Additionally, they are used in devices that aid in detecting,...
Medical News Today
How does CBD oil affect the liver?
Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a compound from the cannabis plant. It is increasingly popular to use due to its potential health benefits. While some people may have concerns about potential liver damage, more research is necessary to determine how CBD may impact the liver. CBD refers to one of the...
Debunking 3 Common Myths About Healthcare Revenue Cycle Partnerships
The healthcare industry is facing unprecedented challenges, including severe labor shortages. According to a recent study, more than nine in 10 health systems and physician groups are experiencing a workforce shortage in revenue cycle management (RCM), with many of those reporting vacancies in over half of their RCM roles. This is one of the many reasons why there has never been a better time for health systems to think outside the box for solutions, including an RCM partnership. Often, when organizations first think of RCM partnerships, words such as ‘outsourcing’ come to mind. In reality, an RCM partnership is just that: an alliance of shared goals that drive positive outcomes for the organization, its employees and its patients.
beckerspayer.com
78% of hospitals say their relationships with payers are getting worse
Hospitals are growing increasingly frustrated with payers, a survey from the American Hospital Association found. The survey, published Nov. 2, included responses from 772 hospitals. Of those surveyed, 78 percent said their relationships with commercial insurers are getting worse. Around 1 in 5 reported their relationships have stayed the same, and less than 1 percent said they are getting better.
News-Medical.net
Study analyzes Medicaid programs for children with medical complexity
Medicaid eligibility and coverage for children with medical complexity vary substantially by state, which gives rise to health equity concerns, especially if families move across state lines, according to a study from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago published in the journal JAMA Network Open. The study focused on Medicaid programs for these children beyond the traditional family income-based eligibility.
MedicalXpress
Psychological first aid training could help improve care workers' well-being
A new study has shown that psychological first aid, training originally created for people to support others, can help health care workers in care homes improve their own mental well-being. First developed by the World Health Organization, psychological first aid (PFA) is the globally recommended training for people, such as...
Headspace Health Introduces Unified Mental Health and Wellbeing Experience for Employers and Employees
SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- Headspace Health, the provider of the world’s most accessible, comprehensive digital mental health platform, today announced a new, unified product experience, bringing together Headspace’s world-class meditation and mindfulness offering with Ginger’s on-demand coaching, therapy and psychiatry services. The new experience provides a single destination for high-quality mental health and wellbeing support for employees, as well as an underlying platform that reduces complexity and administrative burden for employers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005130/en/ As pictured, members will be offered access to Headspace’s world-class meditation and mindfulness along with Ginger’s on-demand coaching, therapy and psychiatry services. (Graphic: Business Wire)
infomeddnews.com
New Approach to Clinical Trial Design Helps Medical Devices Better Meet Patient Needs and Priorities
A Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC) program today released a new framework that provides U.S. medical device companies a systematic approach for patient-focused clinical trial design to better meet patient needs and priorities. The Science of Patient Input (SPI), with representatives from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), patient...
thebiochronicle.com
What’s Better? Creating Your Own Healthcare Platform Or Registering Yourself On A Marketplace.
Health Marketplaces are the most common business model for changing the healthcare landscape. They are generally utilized by patients or individuals to improve their access to information about treatments, services, and products for chronic conditions as well as to purchase them. Health marketplaces vary in size, but each one must comply with certain requirements set forth by local governments and organizations such as the European Commission and World Trade Organization (WTO).
Forrester Unveils 5 Healthcare Predictions for 2023
– A new dawn is on the horizon in healthcare. Equipped with new digital capabilities and pressured by new consumer expectations for personalized, convenient experiences, healthcare organizations face a predicament — act now and stay afloat, fail to act and get consumed by the competition, or risk financial ruin.
