The Verge

Microsoft’s PC Manager is like CCleaner for your computer

Microsoft is working on a PC Manager app that’s designed to boost your computer’s performance. Much like CCleaner, a beta version of Microsoft’s PC Manager includes storage management and the ability to end tasks quickly and control which apps start up with Windows. Much of this functionality...
Phone Arena

You can now play Android games on your Windows PC in the US

Back in 2021, Google told the world that it plans to make Android games playable on Windows. This wasn’t surprising, as rumors and talks about it have been circulating around the interweb for years. At the beginning of this year the first beta of the Play Games for Windows...
TechRadar

Your Android smartphone could be your biggest Word or PowerPoint helper

Microsoft has announced a new, more convenient way to pull images from Android devices, such as smartphones, into documents and spreadsheets made with the web versions of Word and Powerpoint found in Microsoft 365. In a post (opens in new tab) on the Office Insiders blog, the company revealed that...
techunwrapped.com

Windows tricks Microsoft doesn’t want you to know

To create a shortcut on the desktop of any folder, file or application, we just have to press the right mouse button on the file, folder or file and select the Create shortcut option. Finally, we only have to move the shortcut that we have created to the Windows desktop.
Cult of Mac

The Mac is back! Apple ships most MacBooks ever

Apple shipped a record number of MacBooks during the September quarter, a whopping 26% increase over the same period of 2021, according to a market-analysis firm. That’s more than the company has ever shipped in a single quarter. At the same time, Windows notebook-makers saw their shipments decline. Apple...
techunwrapped.com

MiniOS, WinterOS… the pirated Windows Lite that can destroy your computer

Unlike Linux, Windows, Microsoft’s operating system is closed source. This means that nobody has access to the source code, and it is forbidden to modify the operating system, as well as distribute modified versions on the Internet, much less with pirated keys. Despite everything, there are many modified versions of this style that, if you are not careful, can break your computer. We are talking about systems like MiniOS or WinterOS that, unfortunately, have more and more echo on the net.
Digital Trends

Bad news — Apple could delay new Macs and MacBooks until 2023

Nearly everyone has been expecting another Apple event in November, but a new rumor suggests that the Macs and MacBooks with M2 Pro, Max, Ultra, and Extreme chips won’t be arriving until 2023. In Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter, the Bloomberg writer claims Apple decided to hold off...
TechRadar

Google's spreadsheets could soon be taking over even more of your working life

Keeping track of how your big workplace projects are progressing could soon be a lot more straightforward thanks to a new Google Sheets (opens in new tab) update. The spreadsheet software (opens in new tab) is introducing a new timeline view that it says will provide a clearer and more intuitive perspective on how your work is progressing, and provide project management tools within the platform for the first time.
TechRadar

Virgin Media is giving users a free speed upgrade – here's how to get it

Virgin Media O2 is getting into the Christmas spirit early by handing out free broadband speed boosts to thousands of its customers. The company’s M100 and M200 broadband packages have been upgraded to M125 and M250 packages, respectively. Existing M100 customers will see their max internet speed increase by 22% (from 108Mbps to 132Mbps), while those subscribed to the M200 service will enjoy a 24% boost (from 213Mbps to 264Mbps).
TechRadar

Outdated Android and iOS phones could put US government workers at risk of attack

Many individuals working across US government agencies and organizations are using smartphones with outdated operating systems, putting both them and the organizations they work for at major risk of identity theft (opens in new tab), data leaks, and other forms of cybercrime. A report from cybersecurity experts Lookout analyzing some...
TechRadar

Broken iPhone screen? Samsung Black Friday deals will tempt you to switch

Having a broken phone screen is like having a fender bender in a mall parking lot. It happens to most of us eventually, and then we get to choose between paying too much to fix a dent or driving around showing off the cracks in our screen. While you’re shopping...
BGR.com

What’s really causing the M2 MacBook Pro launch delay?

Until recently, we believed that Apple would launch new M2 MacBook Pro models this year. Specifically, the M2 Pro and M2 Max variants of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, with November looking like a possible release window. However, we then learned that Apple would not release new Macs...
TechRadar

Barely anyone is using Windows 11 still

Users are still to fall in love with Windows 11, despite the office software having been available for over a year now. According to data gathered by Statcounter, Windows 11 still has meager adoption rates, accounting for only 15.44% of all Windows systems. In contrast, over 70% of users are...
TechRadar

Google wants to let robots write their own code

Google has released an new open source benchmark that it says will allow robots to perform tasks by writing their own code in response to human-written instructions. The company has launched a new website (opens in new tab) to reveal “Code as Policies” (CAP), whereby prompts written in plain English can be interpreted into language-model generated programs (LMPs) written in Python code.
TechRadar

Microsoft customer feedback tool hijacked to send phishing emails

Cybercriminals are trying to trick Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Voice users into giving away their login credentials with a devious new phishing campaign, experts have warned,. A report from Avanan has revealed threat actors would send out a notification email through Dynamics 365 Customer Voice, which states that the customer...
technewstoday.com

Why Does My Internet Speed Fluctuate? How to Fix It

For most people, speed is the key detail when picking an internet plan. However, it shouldn’t be the only deciding factor. The reliability of the connection is just as important. The consistency of your internet speed depends on several factors, from signal quality and network security to networking hardware.
BGR.com

What if the foldable iPad already leaked and we all missed it?

Anyone following the Apple vs. Samsung rivalry might have witnessed something strange this week. Samsung released an ad mocking Apple for not having a foldable iPhone. At the same time, the very same Korean company thinks that Apple will launch a foldable iPad before a foldable iPhone. Samsung did not...

