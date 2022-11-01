Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Microsoft’s PC Manager is like CCleaner for your computer
Microsoft is working on a PC Manager app that’s designed to boost your computer’s performance. Much like CCleaner, a beta version of Microsoft’s PC Manager includes storage management and the ability to end tasks quickly and control which apps start up with Windows. Much of this functionality...
Phone Arena
You can now play Android games on your Windows PC in the US
Back in 2021, Google told the world that it plans to make Android games playable on Windows. This wasn’t surprising, as rumors and talks about it have been circulating around the interweb for years. At the beginning of this year the first beta of the Play Games for Windows...
TechRadar
Your Android smartphone could be your biggest Word or PowerPoint helper
Microsoft has announced a new, more convenient way to pull images from Android devices, such as smartphones, into documents and spreadsheets made with the web versions of Word and Powerpoint found in Microsoft 365. In a post (opens in new tab) on the Office Insiders blog, the company revealed that...
Apple could be working on a new iPad, and it's a big one
Rumours have surfaced of Apple's plan to launch a new 16-inch iPad variant early next year.
techunwrapped.com
Windows tricks Microsoft doesn’t want you to know
To create a shortcut on the desktop of any folder, file or application, we just have to press the right mouse button on the file, folder or file and select the Create shortcut option. Finally, we only have to move the shortcut that we have created to the Windows desktop.
Cult of Mac
The Mac is back! Apple ships most MacBooks ever
Apple shipped a record number of MacBooks during the September quarter, a whopping 26% increase over the same period of 2021, according to a market-analysis firm. That’s more than the company has ever shipped in a single quarter. At the same time, Windows notebook-makers saw their shipments decline. Apple...
techunwrapped.com
MiniOS, WinterOS… the pirated Windows Lite that can destroy your computer
Unlike Linux, Windows, Microsoft’s operating system is closed source. This means that nobody has access to the source code, and it is forbidden to modify the operating system, as well as distribute modified versions on the Internet, much less with pirated keys. Despite everything, there are many modified versions of this style that, if you are not careful, can break your computer. We are talking about systems like MiniOS or WinterOS that, unfortunately, have more and more echo on the net.
Digital Trends
Bad news — Apple could delay new Macs and MacBooks until 2023
Nearly everyone has been expecting another Apple event in November, but a new rumor suggests that the Macs and MacBooks with M2 Pro, Max, Ultra, and Extreme chips won’t be arriving until 2023. In Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter, the Bloomberg writer claims Apple decided to hold off...
TechRadar
Google's spreadsheets could soon be taking over even more of your working life
Keeping track of how your big workplace projects are progressing could soon be a lot more straightforward thanks to a new Google Sheets (opens in new tab) update. The spreadsheet software (opens in new tab) is introducing a new timeline view that it says will provide a clearer and more intuitive perspective on how your work is progressing, and provide project management tools within the platform for the first time.
LG C2 OLED TV drops to lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday
The C2 OLED is an astonishingly good-looking TV, and right now you can get a 42-inch C2 for just $997...
TechRadar
Virgin Media is giving users a free speed upgrade – here's how to get it
Virgin Media O2 is getting into the Christmas spirit early by handing out free broadband speed boosts to thousands of its customers. The company’s M100 and M200 broadband packages have been upgraded to M125 and M250 packages, respectively. Existing M100 customers will see their max internet speed increase by 22% (from 108Mbps to 132Mbps), while those subscribed to the M200 service will enjoy a 24% boost (from 213Mbps to 264Mbps).
TechRadar
Outdated Android and iOS phones could put US government workers at risk of attack
Many individuals working across US government agencies and organizations are using smartphones with outdated operating systems, putting both them and the organizations they work for at major risk of identity theft (opens in new tab), data leaks, and other forms of cybercrime. A report from cybersecurity experts Lookout analyzing some...
TechRadar
Broken iPhone screen? Samsung Black Friday deals will tempt you to switch
Having a broken phone screen is like having a fender bender in a mall parking lot. It happens to most of us eventually, and then we get to choose between paying too much to fix a dent or driving around showing off the cracks in our screen. While you’re shopping...
Best tablets for students 2022: work and play on the go
With so many options, which is the best tablet for students heading back to school in 2022?
What’s really causing the M2 MacBook Pro launch delay?
Until recently, we believed that Apple would launch new M2 MacBook Pro models this year. Specifically, the M2 Pro and M2 Max variants of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, with November looking like a possible release window. However, we then learned that Apple would not release new Macs...
TechRadar
Barely anyone is using Windows 11 still
Users are still to fall in love with Windows 11, despite the office software having been available for over a year now. According to data gathered by Statcounter, Windows 11 still has meager adoption rates, accounting for only 15.44% of all Windows systems. In contrast, over 70% of users are...
TechRadar
Google wants to let robots write their own code
Google has released an new open source benchmark that it says will allow robots to perform tasks by writing their own code in response to human-written instructions. The company has launched a new website (opens in new tab) to reveal “Code as Policies” (CAP), whereby prompts written in plain English can be interpreted into language-model generated programs (LMPs) written in Python code.
TechRadar
Microsoft customer feedback tool hijacked to send phishing emails
Cybercriminals are trying to trick Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Voice users into giving away their login credentials with a devious new phishing campaign, experts have warned,. A report from Avanan has revealed threat actors would send out a notification email through Dynamics 365 Customer Voice, which states that the customer...
technewstoday.com
Why Does My Internet Speed Fluctuate? How to Fix It
For most people, speed is the key detail when picking an internet plan. However, it shouldn’t be the only deciding factor. The reliability of the connection is just as important. The consistency of your internet speed depends on several factors, from signal quality and network security to networking hardware.
What if the foldable iPad already leaked and we all missed it?
Anyone following the Apple vs. Samsung rivalry might have witnessed something strange this week. Samsung released an ad mocking Apple for not having a foldable iPhone. At the same time, the very same Korean company thinks that Apple will launch a foldable iPad before a foldable iPhone. Samsung did not...
Comments / 0