Unlike Linux, Windows, Microsoft’s operating system is closed source. This means that nobody has access to the source code, and it is forbidden to modify the operating system, as well as distribute modified versions on the Internet, much less with pirated keys. Despite everything, there are many modified versions of this style that, if you are not careful, can break your computer. We are talking about systems like MiniOS or WinterOS that, unfortunately, have more and more echo on the net.

4 DAYS AGO