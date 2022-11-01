Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
10 Colorado communities support lawsuit to block Utah oil trains along Colorado River
Ten Colorado communities along both dormant and active railroad tracks are asking a federal court to include their arguments in an appeal to block plans for increased crude oil train traffic from Utah traversing the state. When the Surface Transportation Board in 2020 approved plans for a new 88-mile stretch...
Why More and More People are Moving to Utah
Every year, millions of Americans change their base and move to another city. The western and southern states of the US have seen great influxes of the population in the last few years. However, many people are moving out of California and New York, while Utah has become the hot choice for people searching for a more permanent home. The leading local moving companies are facilitating residential moves in large numbers, and many people are moving to Utah.
When will it snow?
What is the winter forecast for 2022 and 2023? The long-range winter forecast includes drought and uncertainty. Here’s where and when you can expect snow.
Look at what may be the new Utah state flag
A commission tasked with designing a new Utah state flag met on Tuesday, and it appears a design has been advanced for a final vote.
upr.org
Great Salt Lake dredging permit sees strong public opposition
US Magnesium, a mineral extraction company on the shore of Great Salt Lake, has applied for a dredging permit to extend its water intake canals because lake levels have gotten so low. On October 19th, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality held a hearing asking for public comment on the...
kmyu.tv
Lawmakers order audit after emails raise concerns about Utah elected officials
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Top state leaders have launched an audit into whether local officials in two southeastern Utah counties have acted improperly. The audit, which will look at Grand and San Juan counties, is expected to last several months, House Speaker Brad Wilson (R-Kaysville) said Wednesday. In...
kiowacountypress.net
Coloradans launch 'Fracking Fuels the Flames' campaign
(Colorado News Connection) As Colorado experiences bigger and more frequent wildfires, prolonged drought and other impacts of a changing climate, a coalition of community groups is urging the state to stop issuing oil and gas fracking permits by 2030. Heidi Leathwood, climate policy analyst with the group 350 Colorado, said...
eastidahonews.com
Local man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KSL.com) — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah’s 3rd District Court...
Utah treasurer warns lawmakers of looming recession, ESG challenges
(The Center Square) - Utah's finances are in great financial shape now, but a possible recession could prompt the need for some belt-tightening, Treasurer Marlo Oaks said in a report. House Bill 82, passed by Utah lawmakers in March, requires the state treasurer to release a report on debt affordability...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Winter storm blankets Utah with rain, snow, wind
SALT LAKE CITY — A storm on Wednesday morning is bringing snow, rain and wind across Northern Utah. The first storm of November is a reminder for those who haven't pulled out their winter coats and other clothing yet, it might be that time. Several ski resorts showed snow...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah is the second-most stressed state according to new study
SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday, Nov.2 is National Stress Awareness Day and a new study is calling Utah one of the most stressed states in the nation. An analysis of tweets done by virtual healthcare company PlushCare said Utah is second on the list of most stressed-out states. And we’re only beaten by Hawaii.
ksl.com
Viral video of Utah teens in blackface prompts school, police inquiry
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox condemned a video circulating on social media Tuesday that depicts what appears to be teens wearing blackface and dressed as inmates, accompanied by at least one white person wearing a police costume. "We strongly condemn racism in all its forms and...
buildingsaltlake.com
Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent
Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
upr.org
Utah coal ash contamination site ranked 9th worst in the nation
Utah is home to the 9th worst coal ash contamination site in the country. That’s according to a new report from Earthjustice and the Environmental Integrity Project. The report claims groundwater around PacifiCorp’s Hunter Power Plant near Castle Dale, Utah, is polluted with unsafe levels of lithium and cobalt. That water pollution, according to Earthjustice and the Environmental Integrity Project, comes from a coal ash landfill and pond that does not comply with the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2015 Coal Ash Rule.
KUTV
GALLERY: Festive homes, Halloween costumes seen across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns are celebrating the spookiest time of year with skeletons, lights, and, of course, costumes. Halloween night was expected to be a pleasant one across the state, with temperatures in the 50s along the Wasatch Front. Officials emphasized safety leading up to the holiday,...
utahbusiness.com
We still can’t afford houses in Utah
Insights on the challenges for young prospective homebuyers, from high prices to interest rates. Dejan Eskic and his wife were ready to make the leap from renting to buying, but once they started looking, they realized it wasn’t going to be easy. With home prices rising, Eskic says he and his wife ended up living with in-laws for 18 months to find the right home and save up enough money.
upr.org
Cache garbage consortium moves ahead minus four towns
Although four towns have now left a consortium of Cache Valley municipalities exploring joint garbage service, one of the group’s leaders is confident the remaining partners will be successful in their efforts to find a feasible alternative to Logan’s soon-to-be-abandoned countywide trash program. Citing a desire to control...
Heavy snowfall forecasted for Utah on Wednesday
PARK CITY, Utah — Powderchasers forecasts the next wave of snow on Wednesday. The storm is expected to cross over the Cascades in the Pacific Northwest on Monday before bringing […]
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Two Utahns get different compensation after airline cancels flight
SYRACUSE, Utah — When an airline cancels your flight, you might expect them to offer some sort of financial compensation for turning your vacation plans upside down. Well, when a Utah woman had a pretty good idea the airline was not giving her a fair shake for upending her trip, she decided to Get Gephardt.
