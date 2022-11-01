ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Why More and More People are Moving to Utah

Every year, millions of Americans change their base and move to another city. The western and southern states of the US have seen great influxes of the population in the last few years. However, many people are moving out of California and New York, while Utah has become the hot choice for people searching for a more permanent home. The leading local moving companies are facilitating residential moves in large numbers, and many people are moving to Utah.
When will it snow?

What is the winter forecast for 2022 and 2023? The long-range winter forecast includes drought and uncertainty. Here’s where and when you can expect snow.
Great Salt Lake dredging permit sees strong public opposition

US Magnesium, a mineral extraction company on the shore of Great Salt Lake, has applied for a dredging permit to extend its water intake canals because lake levels have gotten so low. On October 19th, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality held a hearing asking for public comment on the...
Coloradans launch 'Fracking Fuels the Flames' campaign

(Colorado News Connection) As Colorado experiences bigger and more frequent wildfires, prolonged drought and other impacts of a changing climate, a coalition of community groups is urging the state to stop issuing oil and gas fracking permits by 2030. Heidi Leathwood, climate policy analyst with the group 350 Colorado, said...
Winter storm blankets Utah with rain, snow, wind

SALT LAKE CITY — A storm on Wednesday morning is bringing snow, rain and wind across Northern Utah. The first storm of November is a reminder for those who haven't pulled out their winter coats and other clothing yet, it might be that time. Several ski resorts showed snow...
Utah is the second-most stressed state according to new study

SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday, Nov.2 is National Stress Awareness Day and a new study is calling Utah one of the most stressed states in the nation. An analysis of tweets done by virtual healthcare company PlushCare said Utah is second on the list of most stressed-out states. And we’re only beaten by Hawaii.
Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent

Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
Utah coal ash contamination site ranked 9th worst in the nation

Utah is home to the 9th worst coal ash contamination site in the country. That’s according to a new report from Earthjustice and the Environmental Integrity Project. The report claims groundwater around PacifiCorp’s Hunter Power Plant near Castle Dale, Utah, is polluted with unsafe levels of lithium and cobalt. That water pollution, according to Earthjustice and the Environmental Integrity Project, comes from a coal ash landfill and pond that does not comply with the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2015 Coal Ash Rule.
GALLERY: Festive homes, Halloween costumes seen across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns are celebrating the spookiest time of year with skeletons, lights, and, of course, costumes. Halloween night was expected to be a pleasant one across the state, with temperatures in the 50s along the Wasatch Front. Officials emphasized safety leading up to the holiday,...
We still can’t afford houses in Utah

Insights on the challenges for young prospective homebuyers, from high prices to interest rates. Dejan Eskic and his wife were ready to make the leap from renting to buying, but once they started looking, they realized it wasn’t going to be easy. With home prices rising, Eskic says he and his wife ended up living with in-laws for 18 months to find the right home and save up enough money.
Cache garbage consortium moves ahead minus four towns

Although four towns have now left a consortium of Cache Valley municipalities exploring joint garbage service, one of the group’s leaders is confident the remaining partners will be successful in their efforts to find a feasible alternative to Logan’s soon-to-be-abandoned countywide trash program. Citing a desire to control...
