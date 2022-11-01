Migos rapper Takeoff killed in shooting at private party in Houston

HOUSTON, TX — Takeoff, a member of Atlanta rap group Migos, has died in a shooting, sources have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Houston police responded to 810 Billiards & Bowling after they received a shooting call Tuesday morning. Police said one man was killed during a party and two others were taken to a hospital.

Multiple sources confirmed to Channel 2′s Karyn Greer that Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was the victim who died. Takeoff’s representative later confirmed his death.

The impact that Takeoff had on the Atlanta rap community

Quavo, Takeoff’s uncle and fellow Migos member, also attended the party but was not injured, according to sources. Police have not released the names of the injured victims.

On Monday, Quavo and Takeoff promoted their new song and music video “Messy” in a social media post. They also posted videos of them cruising through downtown Houston.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

Ball was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia and attended Berkmar High School.

The 28-year-old began his music career back in 2008 in a group with Quavious Marshall, aka Quavo, and their cousin Kiari Cephus, known as Offset.

The group originally formed as Polo Club before they changed the name to Migos. Their first breakout “Versace” came out in 2013 but the group’s biggest success was their 2017 album “Culture.” The album debut at No. 1 on the Billboard and featured their first No. 1 single “Bad and Boujee.”

