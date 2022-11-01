ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Migos rapper Takeoff killed in shooting at private party in Houston

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GfT6v_0iuFPbQI00

HOUSTON, TX — Takeoff, a member of Atlanta rap group Migos, has died in a shooting, sources have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Houston police responded to 810 Billiards & Bowling after they received a shooting call Tuesday morning. Police said one man was killed during a party and two others were taken to a hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Multiple sources confirmed to Channel 2′s Karyn Greer that Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was the victim who died. Takeoff’s representative later confirmed his death.

The impact that Takeoff had on the Atlanta rap community, on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

Quavo, Takeoff’s uncle and fellow Migos member, also attended the party but was not injured, according to sources. Police have not released the names of the injured victims.

On Monday, Quavo and Takeoff promoted their new song and music video “Messy” in a social media post. They also posted videos of them cruising through downtown Houston.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

Ball was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia and attended Berkmar High School.

The 28-year-old began his music career back in 2008 in a group with Quavious Marshall, aka Quavo, and their cousin Kiari Cephus, known as Offset.

The group originally formed as Polo Club before they changed the name to Migos. Their first breakout “Versace” came out in 2013 but the group’s biggest success was their 2017 album “Culture.” The album debut at No. 1 on the Billboard and featured their first No. 1 single “Bad and Boujee.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Migos rapper TakeOff killed outside bowling alley in downtown Houston, AP confirms

HOUSTON — Migos rapper TakeOff died after he was shot outside of a bar in downtown Houston early Tuesday, a representative confirmed to the Associated Press. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as Takeoff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the death to The Associated Press.
HOUSTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Rappers allegedly involved in fatal Houston shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) A fatal nightclub shooting happened overnight and famous rappers were allegedly involved. Police said one person is dead after gunfire broke out at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto in downtown Houston. Officials confirm one man is dead from fatal gunshot wounds and two other people were transported to a […]
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

New video shows moments leading up to Takeoff deadly shooting in Houston

HOUSTON - New video obtained by TMZ shows the moments before Migos member, Takeoff, was fatally shot in downtown Houston early Tuesday morning. SECOND VIDEO: DIFFERENT ANGLE OF DEADLY TAKEOFF SHOOTING SHOWS MAN HOLDING GUN. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. Video captures Quavo in an...
HOUSTON, TX
Axios Atlanta

Atlanta mourns death of rapper Takeoff, the "heart and soul" of Migos

The city of Atlanta and the music industry spent the first day of November trying to come to grips with the loss of one of its own.What happened: Kirshnik Ball, better known as Takeoff and part of the rap trio Migos, was shot and killed early Tuesday in Houston. He was 28.A Houston police spokesperson tells Axios a call for a shooting at 1199 San Jacinto St. came in at 2:40 a.m. The caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing people running.Details: Migos — a family group made up of Takeoff, Quavo and Offset — got its start in 2008 in...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
200K+
Followers
139K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy