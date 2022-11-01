ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

FanSided

Penn State Football: The Future is Now

With two losses on the record, is it time for Penn State Football to look to the future?. Last Saturday’s game against Ohio State resulted in yet another disheartening defeat for Penn State football. The 44-31 score knocked Penn State out of any conference championship or national playoff hopes.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State No. 15 in 2022’s 1st CFP Rankings

Penn State is No. 15 in the first batch of College Football Playoff rankings. After Penn State came in at No. 16 in both the AP and Coaches polls Sunday, the first playoff rankings were a little nicer to the program, although it now has no shot of making the Playoff after Saturday’s loss to Ohio State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday

The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up. And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Tuesday With James: Franklin Talks QBs, QBs, QBs

No. 16 Penn State is 6-2 this season, and coach James Franklin loves to stress his team’s goal of going “1-0” every week. Ohio State handed Penn State its second loss of the season this past Saturday at Beaver Stadium, 44-31. This week, Penn State is looking...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Smeltzer: 3 Reasons for Penn State to Stick with Sean Clifford

For most of this season, I’ve been an advocate of Sean Clifford being Penn State’s starting quarterback. Penn State is in good shape to finish the regular season 10-2 regardless of whether Clifford or freshman sensation Drew Allar starts, so James Franklin and the coaching staff have options.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WNEP-TV 16

The Unsolved: Cindy Song vanishes from State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — October 31, 2022, marks 21 years since a Penn State student vanished, a case that remains unsolved in Centre County. Thousands of students from all over the world find their home for four years on the campus of Penn State University Park in State College.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis take aim at the 'most extreme and dangerous Republican ticket in the country'

Williamsport, Pa.—Ahead of the Nov. 8 election, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro and state Rep. Austin Davis, attacked opponent Doug Mastriano as one of the most dangerous Republicans in the country during a campaign stop at Lycoming College in Williamsport Tuesday morning. Democratic candidate Amanda Waldman, who is facing incumbent Republican, U.S. Rep. Dan Mueser, was also in attendance. All three candidates called out Mastriano and other down-ballot Republicans for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

State High Student Reported Missing

Ferguson Township police are looking for a missing 16-year-old State College Area High School student. Musa N. Elsaid, a male junior at the high school, was reported missing on Thursday afternoon, according to an email from State College Area School District to families. No photograph or additional details have been...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman hits Carlisle, and Cumberland County Democrats feel seen

CARLISLE - Lt. Gov. John Fetterman brought his “get-back-up” road show to an unscheduled stop in Carlisle Wednesday, and Cumberland County Democrats felt seen. Fetterman, in a brisk eight-minute stump speech for his U.S. Senate candidacy, promised to be a solidifying vote for Senate Democrats in Washington, dedicated to eliminating that chamber’s filibuster rule in order to permit action on more Democratic policy agenda items.
CARLISLE, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Exploring the Abandoned Coburn Tunnel in Centre County, PA

I’m always on the lookout for abandoned places in PA that I can explore, so I was excited with I discovered the Coburn Tunnel, an abandoned railroad tunnel in Centre County, PA. The Coburn Tunnel is located at a very narrow horseshoe bend in Penn’s Creek a few miles...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Fire department called to Bellefonte school for unknown odor

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Bellefonte Area School District has announced that the high school will be operating on a flexible instruction day for Tuesday, Nov. 1. The announcement comes after local fire departments were called to the school after reports of an unknown odor in the building on Monday, Oct.31. According to their […]
BELLEFONTE, PA

