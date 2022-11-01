Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Penn State Football: The Future is Now
With two losses on the record, is it time for Penn State Football to look to the future?. Last Saturday’s game against Ohio State resulted in yet another disheartening defeat for Penn State football. The 44-31 score knocked Penn State out of any conference championship or national playoff hopes.
Penn State legacy, 2025 target Anthony Sacca on his early recruitment, upcoming Georgia visit
Everything happened so fast for Anthony Sacca. Last year, he began his freshman season at St. Joe’s Prep as a third-string safety and special teams contributor. By week four, Sacca was starting for the Hawks against Philadelphia Catholic League rival La Salle College High School, led by current Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter.
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU Football Sights and Sounds: Practice for Indiana sans Tengwall, Lee and Fashanu
Welcome to another Wednesday of Sights and Sounds from Penn State practice. Penn State is fresh off a 44-31 loss to Ohio State and is currently preparing for Indiana, who just lost its top receiver for the season. It was business as usual for Penn State during the open portion...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State No. 15 in 2022’s 1st CFP Rankings
Penn State is No. 15 in the first batch of College Football Playoff rankings. After Penn State came in at No. 16 in both the AP and Coaches polls Sunday, the first playoff rankings were a little nicer to the program, although it now has no shot of making the Playoff after Saturday’s loss to Ohio State.
3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday
The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up. And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan...
3 reasons Ohio State should be concerned despite win over Penn State
Ohio State football picked up a huge 44-31 win over then No. 10 Penn State on Saturday. It was the Buckeyes’ first ranked win since Week 1, when they took down Notre Dame, who are now unranked at 5-3. However, despite pulling out the win in Happy Valley, there is a bit of cause for concern as far as Ohio State should see.
nittanysportsnow.com
Myles Dread, Andrew Funk, Seth Lundy, and Jalen Pickett Named Men’s Basketball Team Captians
On Thursday, Penn State men’s head basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry announced his team captains for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. Myles Dread, Andrew Funk, Seth Lundy, and Jalen Pickett, all of whom are seniors. Dread is a 6-foot-4 swingman from Detroit, Michigan, who is in his fifth season at Penn...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘I Think They’ll be Ready’: PSU TE Strange Confident in QBs Clifford, Allar
The big talk surrounding Penn State football this week is the quarterback position. It took up most of coach James Franklin’s weekly press conference Tuesday, and the team’s matchup at Indiana this weekend feels secondary. All anybody seems to care about is who Penn State will start at...
nittanysportsnow.com
Tuesday With James: Franklin Talks QBs, QBs, QBs
No. 16 Penn State is 6-2 this season, and coach James Franklin loves to stress his team’s goal of going “1-0” every week. Ohio State handed Penn State its second loss of the season this past Saturday at Beaver Stadium, 44-31. This week, Penn State is looking...
nittanysportsnow.com
Smeltzer: 3 Reasons for Penn State to Stick with Sean Clifford
For most of this season, I’ve been an advocate of Sean Clifford being Penn State’s starting quarterback. Penn State is in good shape to finish the regular season 10-2 regardless of whether Clifford or freshman sensation Drew Allar starts, so James Franklin and the coaching staff have options.
College wrestling rankings: Penn State No. 1 in preseason Top 30 for 2022-23, per InterMat
College wrestling is back, now that the calendar has turned to November. Teams are set to take the mats with opening dual meets and early-season tournaments on the horizon. Penn State is No. 1 in the preseason top 30 rankings, according to InterMat. The Big Ten is the dominant conference, as Iowa and Ohio State are also in the top 5.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Onward State
Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Doug Mastriano Stops By State College For ‘Restore Freedom’ Tour
With Election Day a week away, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and his wife, Rebbie, made a stop at C3 Sports on Tuesday evening as part of his “Restore Freedom” tour. Hundreds of attendees filled the venue. After the regional director for the Mastriano campaign welcomed the...
Delta is adding flights from State College to New York, but is ending one service
The change begins in January.
WNEP-TV 16
The Unsolved: Cindy Song vanishes from State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — October 31, 2022, marks 21 years since a Penn State student vanished, a case that remains unsolved in Centre County. Thousands of students from all over the world find their home for four years on the campus of Penn State University Park in State College.
Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis take aim at the 'most extreme and dangerous Republican ticket in the country'
Williamsport, Pa.—Ahead of the Nov. 8 election, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro and state Rep. Austin Davis, attacked opponent Doug Mastriano as one of the most dangerous Republicans in the country during a campaign stop at Lycoming College in Williamsport Tuesday morning. Democratic candidate Amanda Waldman, who is facing incumbent Republican, U.S. Rep. Dan Mueser, was also in attendance. All three candidates called out Mastriano and other down-ballot Republicans for...
State College
State High Student Reported Missing
Ferguson Township police are looking for a missing 16-year-old State College Area High School student. Musa N. Elsaid, a male junior at the high school, was reported missing on Thursday afternoon, according to an email from State College Area School District to families. No photograph or additional details have been...
U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman hits Carlisle, and Cumberland County Democrats feel seen
CARLISLE - Lt. Gov. John Fetterman brought his “get-back-up” road show to an unscheduled stop in Carlisle Wednesday, and Cumberland County Democrats felt seen. Fetterman, in a brisk eight-minute stump speech for his U.S. Senate candidacy, promised to be a solidifying vote for Senate Democrats in Washington, dedicated to eliminating that chamber’s filibuster rule in order to permit action on more Democratic policy agenda items.
uncoveringpa.com
Exploring the Abandoned Coburn Tunnel in Centre County, PA
I’m always on the lookout for abandoned places in PA that I can explore, so I was excited with I discovered the Coburn Tunnel, an abandoned railroad tunnel in Centre County, PA. The Coburn Tunnel is located at a very narrow horseshoe bend in Penn’s Creek a few miles...
Fire department called to Bellefonte school for unknown odor
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Bellefonte Area School District has announced that the high school will be operating on a flexible instruction day for Tuesday, Nov. 1. The announcement comes after local fire departments were called to the school after reports of an unknown odor in the building on Monday, Oct.31. According to their […]
Comments / 0