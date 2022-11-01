ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

Trial of Salem (West Virginia) man moved to March

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 50-year-old Salem man waived his right to a speedy prosecution Friday, allowing his trial for two counts of felony wanton endangerment involving a firearm to be pushed to next spring. Harrison Circuit Judge James A. Matish set a final pretrial conference March 3...
Harrison County Board of Education appoints new SHMS principal Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education met Friday for a brief meeting to handle personnel matters, which included announcing the new principal of South Harrison Middle School. Sabrina Skidmore, a former administrator / athletic director for the South Harrison feeder area, returns after working...
Charles Manley Hall

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles Manley Hall, 73, of Lost Creek, WV passed away on Nov…
Solid Waste Authority working on comprehensive plan

KINGWOOD – The Preston County Solid Waste Authority Board held its first public hearing on the Commercial Solid Waste Facility Siting Plan and Comprehensive Litter and Solid Waste Management Plan, with no one from the public attending to comment on the proposal. The plans are the program for the...
Board of education opposes Amendments 2 and 4

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Board of Education has voted to oppose proposed constitutional Amendments 2 and 4 because they believe it would result in less local control of education. The votes were taken Tuesday night at a special board meeting. The vote to oppose Amendment 2 was unanimous....
WVU Cancer Institute celebrates Pink and Pearl Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Cancer Institute is joining organizations across the state to celebrate West Virginia’s inaugural Pink and Pearl Day today (Nov. 4). Pink and Pearl Day, the keystone date of a campaign bearing the same name, aims to usher the momentum of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, celebrated annually in October, into November, which is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
Bishop House is 150 years old

KINGWOOD — One of Kingwood’s historic homes, the Charles M. Bishop house on High Street, was ready to move into on July 11, 1872, as a four-room Greek-Italian style home, according to W.G. William’s book “Indians and the First 150 Years.”. C.H. McCafferty was the contractor....
Glenn Leroy Casto

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenn Leroy Casto, 88, of Clarksburg passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Salem. He was born on March 15, 1934, in Pickens, WV a son of the late Devoe R. and Violet M. Helmick Casto.
Cheat River Chapter DAR celebrates first year

KINGWOOD — The Preston County-based Cheat River Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recently celebrated its first year of becoming a chapter. The chapter was started by Karen Snyder Kurilko and 13 organizing members, some of whom were already members of DAR, and some were new. Now the group has 23 members, with several prospective members working on their lineage paperwork to officially join.
Aurora/Eglon News

At the recent National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, two Preston County FFA members received their American Farmer Degree: Savannah Hauser, daughter of Joe Bill and Stephanie Hauser, Stemple Ridge, and John Harris of Reedsville. They were accompanied by their Preston High School adviser, Terry Hauser.
Grantsville woman arrested for assault

GRANTSVILLE – Maryland State Police arrested a woman following an assault Thursday, Nov. 3 in Garrett County. The suspect, Sheena Marie Shiflett, 38, of Grantsville, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and assault on a police officer. She is being held without bond at the Garrett County Detention Center.
WVU's high-powered offense must continue to carry the team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia's offense has developed any type of identity through the season's first eight games — only three of which went the Mountaineers' way — it is as a team that can score points. They have done so because they have...
