Veteran Clarksburg, West Virginia detective sergeant retires; 4 new officers take oath
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Police Department saw one of its finest retire Friday, while four new faces took the oath. Detective Sgt. Joseph Michael “Mike” Walsh called it a day after 21 years, two months.
Fired Bridgeport, West Virginia, police chief John Walker sues city
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Former Bridgeport police chief John Walker has sued the city, alleging he was fired due to his age and for raising his belief that he was a target for termination due to that, he asserts in a lawsuit filed Friday against the city. Through...
Trial of Salem (West Virginia) man moved to March
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 50-year-old Salem man waived his right to a speedy prosecution Friday, allowing his trial for two counts of felony wanton endangerment involving a firearm to be pushed to next spring. Harrison Circuit Judge James A. Matish set a final pretrial conference March 3...
Harrison County Board of Education appoints new SHMS principal Friday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education met Friday for a brief meeting to handle personnel matters, which included announcing the new principal of South Harrison Middle School. Sabrina Skidmore, a former administrator / athletic director for the South Harrison feeder area, returns after working...
Charles Manley Hall
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles Manley Hall, 73, of Lost Creek, WV passed away on Nov…
Solid Waste Authority working on comprehensive plan
KINGWOOD – The Preston County Solid Waste Authority Board held its first public hearing on the Commercial Solid Waste Facility Siting Plan and Comprehensive Litter and Solid Waste Management Plan, with no one from the public attending to comment on the proposal. The plans are the program for the...
Arnold Gordon Krafft
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Arnold Gordon Krafft, 80 of Brush Run, West Union went home to…
More than $75,000 donated to Morgantown, West Virginia, Ronald McDonald House
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A summer campaign resulted in more than $75,000 being donated from local McDonald’s restaurants to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Morgantown and Pittsburgh. “Oh we are very excited,” said Eleanor Reigel, CEO of RMHC of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. “McDonald's has been a...
Board of education opposes Amendments 2 and 4
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Board of Education has voted to oppose proposed constitutional Amendments 2 and 4 because they believe it would result in less local control of education. The votes were taken Tuesday night at a special board meeting. The vote to oppose Amendment 2 was unanimous....
WVU Cancer Institute celebrates Pink and Pearl Day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Cancer Institute is joining organizations across the state to celebrate West Virginia’s inaugural Pink and Pearl Day today (Nov. 4). Pink and Pearl Day, the keystone date of a campaign bearing the same name, aims to usher the momentum of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, celebrated annually in October, into November, which is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
Bishop House is 150 years old
KINGWOOD — One of Kingwood’s historic homes, the Charles M. Bishop house on High Street, was ready to move into on July 11, 1872, as a four-room Greek-Italian style home, according to W.G. William’s book “Indians and the First 150 Years.”. C.H. McCafferty was the contractor....
Glenn Leroy Casto
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenn Leroy Casto, 88, of Clarksburg passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Salem. He was born on March 15, 1934, in Pickens, WV a son of the late Devoe R. and Violet M. Helmick Casto.
Cheat River Chapter DAR celebrates first year
KINGWOOD — The Preston County-based Cheat River Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recently celebrated its first year of becoming a chapter. The chapter was started by Karen Snyder Kurilko and 13 organizing members, some of whom were already members of DAR, and some were new. Now the group has 23 members, with several prospective members working on their lineage paperwork to officially join.
Aurora/Eglon News
At the recent National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, two Preston County FFA members received their American Farmer Degree: Savannah Hauser, daughter of Joe Bill and Stephanie Hauser, Stemple Ridge, and John Harris of Reedsville. They were accompanied by their Preston High School adviser, Terry Hauser.
Grantsville woman arrested for assault
GRANTSVILLE – Maryland State Police arrested a woman following an assault Thursday, Nov. 3 in Garrett County. The suspect, Sheena Marie Shiflett, 38, of Grantsville, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and assault on a police officer. She is being held without bond at the Garrett County Detention Center.
Gore Luxe Development ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday
Gore Luxe Development was formally welcomed to downtown Clarksburg with a ribbon cutting Friday morning. The Gore Building includes 24 apartment units, seven storefronts and several office spaces.
Masontown firefighters, Swift Water Rescue Team work with Preston Youth Center to teach safety
REEDSVILLE — Masontown Volunteer firefighters and Masontown Swift Water Rescue Team volunteers are volunteering at the Preston Youth Center each week to teach children safety and things they could do to help others someday. The firefighters are at the center 3:30-6 p.m. each Wednesday. The Prston County Youth Center...
WVU's high-powered offense must continue to carry the team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia's offense has developed any type of identity through the season's first eight games — only three of which went the Mountaineers' way — it is as a team that can score points. They have done so because they have...
Philip Barbour rallies late for thrilling OT win over Point Pleasant in state semifinals
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WV News) – Arrington Sparks scored the goal of her life…and then did it again four minutes and 59 seconds later. The first strike, with 1:59 left in regulation, tied a shootout between her second-seeded Philip Barbour Colts and the third-seeded Point Pleasant Black Knights in the Class AA/A state semifinals at 3-3.
Terra Alta Library celebrates its 50th year
TERRA ALTA — The Terra Alta Public Library recently celebrated its 50th anniversary on Oct. 29. An open house was held, with a large number of guests on hand to acknowledge the event.
