Clarksville, TN

12-Year-Old Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)

 3 days ago

Clarksville Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night that injured a girl. The crash happened near the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Trenton Road around 11 p.m.

According to the authorities, the girl was airlifted to a Nashville hospital for unknown injuries.

The police received a call when two people witnessed the girl running into oncoming traffic and getting hit.

Reports suggest that the 12-year-old jumped in front of an Escalade. The driver tried to avoid her but swerved.

The northbound lanes were shut down for several hours for further investigations of the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Clarksville police department.

November 1, 2022

Source: WSMV

