NJ.com

South Jersey, Non-Public B boys soccer quarterfinals roundup, Nov. 2

Senior Tariq Fahumy’s goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for seventh-seeded Noor-ul-iman over second-seeded Doane Academy in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA Non-Public B Tournament in Monmouth Junction. Noor-ul-iman will next visit third-seeded Bishop Eustace in the semifinal on Saturday. Sophomore Moustafa Amer assisted on Fahumy’s...
d9and10sports.com

Bradford Sweeps 3A Girls, Boys Soccer Titles

BROCKWAY, Pa. – The run of District 9 dominance continues for the Bradford girls’ soccer program. The No. 1 seed Lady Owls now have one for the thumb, beating No. 2 DuBois 3-1 in the Class 3A championship game on Tuesday at Frank Varischetti Field. After a scoreless...
BRADFORD, PA
NJ.com

5 N.J. girls soccer players make roster for All-America game

Five players were selected this week to play in the All-American game in December. Freehold Township’s Gabby Koluch and Kayla Wong, Hunterdon Central’s Reagan Schubach, Pennington’s Ava Brass and Watchung Hills’ Jenna Tobia were all picked to play in the nation’s elite showcase. That game will be played on Dec. 10 in Panama City Beach, Fla.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: St. Benedict’s tops Pennington in Prep A final

St. Benedict’s claimed the Prep A championship after a 2-0 win over Pennington in Newark, its 33rd title in the tournament in school history. Lewis Campbell and Martin Plgarin had a goal apiece for St. Benedict’s (17-0), which outscored opponents 77-2 and won its 87th straight game and earned its 15th shutout of the campaign.
PENNINGTON, NJ

