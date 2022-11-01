Read full article on original website
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Lucas Chung’s two goals and an assist fueled top-seeded Ramsey, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-0 victory over eighth-seeded Pascack Hills in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 quarterfinals in Ramsey. Vincent Tredici, Patrick Weir and Joe Capuano all scored a goal apiece for...
MVPs & standout players from Wednesday’s boys soccer state tournament games
The NJSIAA boys soccer tournament continued on Wednesday with the sectional semifinals in all 16 public brackets and the quarterfinals in the four non-public brackets. And much like the early rounds, the stars came out to play across the state.
Semifinal round upsets, close calls, statement wins in 2022 girls soccer state playoffs
Teams booked their spot in championship games on Tuesday in thrilling fashion. The latest round of the NJSIAA girls soccer state tournament was full of eye-catching games as well as ones that came down to the wire. Those close contests stole the show, helped define the state tournament and set the tone for what has been a great postseason.
Girls Soccer: No. 1 Westfield, No. 3 Watchung Hills advance in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 after semifinal wins
Sutton Factor made two penalty shootout saves as third-seeded Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, 0-0 (4-2) in a dramatic semifinal in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 tournament, in Flemington. Both teams were able to...
Pennington girls soccer caps off perfect season, wins Prep A title
A few days removed from being named an All-American, senior defender Ava Brass laced up her cleats, joined her teammates in pre-game warmups and prepared herself for the end of her career at Pennington. One last game at home to cap off a perfect season. Last fall, Pennington’s season ended...
Boys Soccer: North 1, Group 3 semifinals roundup for Nov. 2
Killian Yombor scored the only goal of the game for fifth-seeded Morris Hills as it upset top-seeded Ramapo, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, by advancing 8-7 in penalty kicks after playing to a 1-1 tie. Erick Cortes recorded the assist on the goal and Dharm Desai made 10...
South Jersey, Non-Public B boys soccer quarterfinals roundup, Nov. 2
Senior Tariq Fahumy’s goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for seventh-seeded Noor-ul-iman over second-seeded Doane Academy in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA Non-Public B Tournament in Monmouth Junction. Noor-ul-iman will next visit third-seeded Bishop Eustace in the semifinal on Saturday. Sophomore Moustafa Amer assisted on Fahumy’s...
d9and10sports.com
Bradford Sweeps 3A Girls, Boys Soccer Titles
BROCKWAY, Pa. – The run of District 9 dominance continues for the Bradford girls’ soccer program. The No. 1 seed Lady Owls now have one for the thumb, beating No. 2 DuBois 3-1 in the Class 3A championship game on Tuesday at Frank Varischetti Field. After a scoreless...
Tinoco scores four, leads Middletown South to Final - Girls soccer recap
Bea Tinoco scored four goals to lead third-seeded Middletown South past second-seeded Allentown 4-2 in the Central Jersey Group 3 girls soccer State Tournament semifinal, in Allentown. Tinoco’s brilliant season continued with her heroic semifinal antics for Middletown South (13-4-1), as she pushed her goal tally to 20 on the...
High school football scoreboard: Second round of playoffs across North Jersey
Follow up-to-the-minute score updates from all of the high school football playoff games across Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties. Friday NORTH 1, GROUP 1 ...
Superstars, MVP standouts from semifinal round of 2022 girls soccer state tournament
The latest round of the state playoffs was loaded with incredible games. NJ Advance Media breaks down the best of the best from Tuesday’s action, including some individual efforts that led to upsets. Scroll through the post below to get a look at all of the MVPs.
5 N.J. girls soccer players make roster for All-America game
Five players were selected this week to play in the All-American game in December. Freehold Township’s Gabby Koluch and Kayla Wong, Hunterdon Central’s Reagan Schubach, Pennington’s Ava Brass and Watchung Hills’ Jenna Tobia were all picked to play in the nation’s elite showcase. That game will be played on Dec. 10 in Panama City Beach, Fla.
Girls Soccer: Highland Park, Point Beach advance after Central Jersey, Group 1 semifinal victories
Behind a Baileigh Johnson brace, fourth-seeded Point Pleasant Beach defeated eighth-seeded Roselle Park 4-1 in the semifinals of the Central Jersey, Group 1 tournament, in Point Pleasant Beach. Johnson’s first goal came in the 24th minute and gave Point Pleasant Beach (12-6) a 1-0 lead that it’d eventually take into...
Girls Soccer: South Jersey, Group 4 semifinal recap for Nov. 1
Jolie Brancaccio, Izzy Benfield, and Emily Stewart each scored for top-seeded Eastern, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-0 win over fifth-seeded Central Regional in the semifinals of the South Jersey, Group 4 tournament in Voorhees. Ava Clark made four saves for Eastern (21-1-2), including her 100th...
Notre Dame girls volleyball wins 1st District 11 title in 16 years
Notre Dame High School’s girls volleyball team snapped a District 11 drought as old as some of its players on Tuesday night. The third-seeded Crusaders defeated fourth-seeded Panther Valley 20-25, 25-17, 25-10, 25-15 in the District 11 Class 2A final at Lehighton. It’s the program’s first D-11 title since...
Boys soccer: St. Benedict’s tops Pennington in Prep A final
St. Benedict’s claimed the Prep A championship after a 2-0 win over Pennington in Newark, its 33rd title in the tournament in school history. Lewis Campbell and Martin Plgarin had a goal apiece for St. Benedict’s (17-0), which outscored opponents 77-2 and won its 87th straight game and earned its 15th shutout of the campaign.
