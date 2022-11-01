Read full article on original website
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Bleacher Report
NBA Power Rankings: Can Anyone Catch Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks?
There's one undefeated team left in the NBA, and it's led by a two-time MVP putting up otherworldly numbers in Giannis Antetokounmpo. Right now, his Milwaukee Bucks look like the clear top team in the league, and Khris Middleton has yet to play a second. The Phoenix Suns and Cleveland...
Bleacher Report
It's Time for the New York Knicks to Fire Tom Thibodeau
There is no need to mince words following the New York Knicks' no-good, very-bad, sorry-excuse-for-a-basketball-game loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. It's time to fire Tom Thibodeau. This is not presented lightly. Jokes are jokes, and who doesn't love a snarky-ass meme? But I genuinely don't like campaigning...
Indiana Pacers wing Chris Duarte suffers ankle injury vs Miami Heat
The second-year pro hurt his ankle defending a layup.
Brandon Ingram's Finalized Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game
Brandon Ingram will be available for Friday's game between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans.
Bleacher Report
Luka Dončić in 'Rare Air' After 7 30-point Games to Start Season, Mavs' Kidd Says
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd praised point guard Luka Dončić for "carrying the team" after scoring over 30 points in each of the season's first seven games. Dončić poured in 33 points during Wednesday's 103-100 victory over the Utah Jazz, which brought his scoring average to a league-leading 36.1, which is the third-highest mark through seven games in the NBA over the past 60 years behind only Michael Jordan (37.0 in 1986-87) and James Harden (36.6 in 2019-20), per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
Bleacher Report
Nets Rumors: Ben Simmons' Name Has Come Up in 'at Least 1' Trade Conversation
As the Brooklyn Nets scramble to turn their season around amid a 2-6 start, the team has already had a trade conversation with another team about Ben Simmons. Per SNY's Ian Begley (starts at 3:12 mark), the Nets having "cursory" trade talks in an attempt to find more shooting and Simmons' name was brought up "in at least one conversation" with a Western Conference team.
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Raves About Patrick Williams as Bulls Cruise Past Hornets
On a night that saw both DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine struggle from the field, shooting a combined 6-of-27, the Chicago Bulls needed someone to pick up the slack. The young Bulls forward put up his second straight strong performance after a rough start to the season, pacing the team with 16 points, five rebounds and two blocks in Wednesday's 106-88 win over the 3-5 Charlotte Hornets.
Bleacher Report
Heat's Tyler Herro Traveled on Game-Winning 3-Point Shot vs. Kings, NBA Says
The NBA's Last Two Minute Report for Wednesday's Sacramento Kings at Miami Heat game revealed that Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro should have been called for traveling prior to his game-winning three-pointer to cap a 110-107 victory. "Herro (MIA) ends his dribble by gathering in the air and landing on...
Bleacher Report
Woj: 76ers' James Harden to Miss a Month with Foot Injury Diagnosed as Tendon Strain
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is set to miss a month with a right foot tendon strain, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Harden appeared to suffer the injury in Wednesday's loss to the Washington Wizards. The 76ers acquired Harden and Paul Millsap from the Brooklyn Nets at the 2021-22 season...
Bleacher Report
Bulls' Biggest Surprises To Open 2022-23 NBA Season
Entering the 2022-23 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls resided somewhere near the Eastern Conference's midsection. Two weeks into the campaign, their position hasn't changed following a 5-4 start. They've had a few signature victories, which was a challenge for last season's club. However, they've also had a few losses they'd...
Bleacher Report
Woj: Nets' Kevin Durant Not Considering Renewing Trade Request After Kyrie Suspension
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is not considering renewing his offseason trade request despite the recent suspension of teammate Kyrie Irving. That news is per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski during a Friday appearance on This Just In with Max Kellerman (h/t Talkin' NBA). "The concern in Brooklyn is: How long does...
Bleacher Report
76ers' Doc Rivers: James Harden's Foot Injury Less Severe Than Initially Feared
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden's right foot tendon strain is not as severe as originally feared, head coach Doc Rivers told reporters Friday. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that Harden was set to miss a month with the injury, which appeared to have been suffered during the team's 121-111 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Suspended by Nets for at Least 5 Games After Promoting Antisemitic Film
The Brooklyn Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for no fewer than five games after he promoted an antisemitic film on his social media accounts and was unapologetic when given multiple chances to address the situation. The team released a statement saying, in part, it has "made repeated attempts to work...
Bleacher Report
Bulls' Lonzo Ball Improving After Surgery on Knee Injury, No Timetable for Recovery
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan told reporters Friday that point guard Lonzo Ball, who has been out since January with a knee injury, has improved since his latest surgery. K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago relayed the details. "He feels a lot freer than he did prior to the...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Klay Thompson 'May Not Play in a Back-to-Back All Year,' Steve Kerr Says
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Friday that shooting guard Klay Thompson may not play games on back-to-back days this season. "Klay may not play in a back-to-back all year," Kerr said, per ESPN's Kendra Andrews. "He didn't last year because of two straight season-ending injuries."
Bleacher Report
Becky Hammon Joins ESPN as NBA Analyst; Won 2022 WNBA Title with Aces
Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon is joining ESPN as an NBA analyst for the 2022-23 season, the company announced Thursday. "I am very excited to contribute to ESPN's coverage of the NBA this season," Hammon said in a statement. "It will be a lot of fun working alongside ESPN's talented roster of broadcasters and having the opportunity to talk about the game that I love so much."
Bleacher Report
Nets GM Didn't Consider Waiving Kyrie Irving After He Promoted Antisemitic Movie
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks said Friday the team didn't consider waiving point guard Kyrie Irving before it announced an indefinite unpaid suspension of at least five games following his promotion of an antisemitic film. Irving issued an apology Thursday night on Instagram, saying he had "no intentions to...
Bleacher Report
Bennedict Mathurin Talks Pacers, Haliburton, Call of Duty and More in B/R Interview
Bennedict Mathurin wants to clear something up. While some NBA fans may have been introduced to the Indiana Pacers rookie when he was attempting to guard James Harden in the fourth quarter of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers and fell to the ground as the 10-time All-Star unleashed a move and hit a three, it wasn't the ankle-breaker it appeared to be on the broadcast.
