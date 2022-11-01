ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bleacher Report

It's Time for the New York Knicks to Fire Tom Thibodeau

There is no need to mince words following the New York Knicks' no-good, very-bad, sorry-excuse-for-a-basketball-game loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. It's time to fire Tom Thibodeau. This is not presented lightly. Jokes are jokes, and who doesn't love a snarky-ass meme? But I genuinely don't like campaigning...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Luka Dončić in 'Rare Air' After 7 30-point Games to Start Season, Mavs' Kidd Says

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd praised point guard Luka Dončić for "carrying the team" after scoring over 30 points in each of the season's first seven games. Dončić poured in 33 points during Wednesday's 103-100 victory over the Utah Jazz, which brought his scoring average to a league-leading 36.1, which is the third-highest mark through seven games in the NBA over the past 60 years behind only Michael Jordan (37.0 in 1986-87) and James Harden (36.6 in 2019-20), per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Nets Rumors: Ben Simmons' Name Has Come Up in 'at Least 1' Trade Conversation

As the Brooklyn Nets scramble to turn their season around amid a 2-6 start, the team has already had a trade conversation with another team about Ben Simmons. Per SNY's Ian Begley (starts at 3:12 mark), the Nets having "cursory" trade talks in an attempt to find more shooting and Simmons' name was brought up "in at least one conversation" with a Western Conference team.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

NBA Twitter Raves About Patrick Williams as Bulls Cruise Past Hornets

On a night that saw both DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine struggle from the field, shooting a combined 6-of-27, the Chicago Bulls needed someone to pick up the slack. The young Bulls forward put up his second straight strong performance after a rough start to the season, pacing the team with 16 points, five rebounds and two blocks in Wednesday's 106-88 win over the 3-5 Charlotte Hornets.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Bulls' Biggest Surprises To Open 2022-23 NBA Season

Entering the 2022-23 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls resided somewhere near the Eastern Conference's midsection. Two weeks into the campaign, their position hasn't changed following a 5-4 start. They've had a few signature victories, which was a challenge for last season's club. However, they've also had a few losses they'd...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Woj: Nets' Kevin Durant Not Considering Renewing Trade Request After Kyrie Suspension

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is not considering renewing his offseason trade request despite the recent suspension of teammate Kyrie Irving. That news is per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski during a Friday appearance on This Just In with Max Kellerman (h/t Talkin' NBA). "The concern in Brooklyn is: How long does...
Bleacher Report

76ers' Doc Rivers: James Harden's Foot Injury Less Severe Than Initially Feared

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden's right foot tendon strain is not as severe as originally feared, head coach Doc Rivers told reporters Friday. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that Harden was set to miss a month with the injury, which appeared to have been suffered during the team's 121-111 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Suspended by Nets for at Least 5 Games After Promoting Antisemitic Film

The Brooklyn Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for no fewer than five games after he promoted an antisemitic film on his social media accounts and was unapologetic when given multiple chances to address the situation. The team released a statement saying, in part, it has "made repeated attempts to work...
Bleacher Report

Becky Hammon Joins ESPN as NBA Analyst; Won 2022 WNBA Title with Aces

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon is joining ESPN as an NBA analyst for the 2022-23 season, the company announced Thursday. "I am very excited to contribute to ESPN's coverage of the NBA this season," Hammon said in a statement. "It will be a lot of fun working alongside ESPN's talented roster of broadcasters and having the opportunity to talk about the game that I love so much."
Bleacher Report

Nets GM Didn't Consider Waiving Kyrie Irving After He Promoted Antisemitic Movie

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks said Friday the team didn't consider waiving point guard Kyrie Irving before it announced an indefinite unpaid suspension of at least five games following his promotion of an antisemitic film. Irving issued an apology Thursday night on Instagram, saying he had "no intentions to...
IRVING, NY
Bleacher Report

Bennedict Mathurin Talks Pacers, Haliburton, Call of Duty and More in B/R Interview

Bennedict Mathurin wants to clear something up. While some NBA fans may have been introduced to the Indiana Pacers rookie when he was attempting to guard James Harden in the fourth quarter of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers and fell to the ground as the 10-time All-Star unleashed a move and hit a three, it wasn't the ankle-breaker it appeared to be on the broadcast.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

