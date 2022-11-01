Read full article on original website
Susan Smith, South Carolina mom jailed for killing 2 sons, stopped writing to long-distance boyfriend: report
Susan Smith has stopped exchanging romantic letters with a boyfriend from her South Carolina prison, a family member told People.
Bear attacks woman who's walking her dogs, she plays dead even with 'crunched' skull
A Maryland woman was walking her two dogs when she and her pets encountered a bear. The bear went after her — and caused severe nerve and skull damage requiring multiple surgeries.
Washington wife buried alive: Muffled screams revealed in violent kidnapping caught in Apple Watch 911 call
A Washington man allegedly passed a responding officer as he fled his estranged wife's home with her tied up in the trunk last month, neighborhood video shows.
South Korea stampede: Two US students Anne Gieske and Steven Blesi, 20, named among 153 killed in Seoul Halloween crush
AT least two American students were among the 153 people killed in the tragic stampede during a Halloween celebration in Seoul on Saturday night. Anne Gieske, a 20-year-old college student, and Steven Blesi, also 20, died in the horrific crush, school officials and family have confirmed. At least 153 people...
Footage inside Seoul crowd reveals partygoers’ panic before crush that killed 153 people
Footage taken from within a crowd in Seoul shows the panic among Halloween partygoers before a crush that killed more than 150 people. Shouting and screams can be heard as partygoers tried to push their way through the narrow alleyway in the Itaewon area, while music from the nearby nightclubs continued to blare in the background. The current death toll stands at 15, mostly teenagers and adults in their twenties, with warnings it could rise further. South Korean officials said more than 90 per cent of those killed have now been identified. Other eyewitness footage showed emergency workers and...
Pod of Dolphins Found Accompanying Body of Drowned Teen
Dolphins have been previously seen seemingly attempting to save humans and other animals from predators like sharks.
Video shows moment of deadly bridge collapse in western India
Surveillance video captured the moment an old suspension bridge gave way over a river in India's Gujarat state, killing more than 130 people and injuring scores more.Oct. 31, 2022.
Social media videos show huge crowd crammed into alley
South Korea's first big Halloween celebration since the end of Covid-19 restrictions turned to tragedy, when over 150 people died in a popular nightlife district in Seoul, officials said. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
Seoul Halloween parade: Video shows densely packed crowd panicking moments before deadly stampede
A video shows a densely packed crowd beginning to panic in South Korea’s capital city moments before a deadly stampede broke out that claimed at least 151 lives.Footage showed hundreds of people packed in the alley unable to move while being pushed by the force of the crowd.Shouts and screams are heard throughout the crowd as partygoers are seen being pushed and shoved by the force of people.More than 100 were injured during the incident after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon area of Seoul.The victims of the stampede are mostly teenagers and adults in their 20s, according to officials.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Seoul Halloween stampede: Emergency workers move bodies from site of deadly crush in South Korean capitalSeoul Halloween stampede: Emergency workers move bodies from site of deadly crushKorea Air plane crashes in Philippines after overshooting runway
The crowds in Seoul were so thick the disaster wasn’t clear until bodies were lined up, witness says
At first everything seemed normal to Benedict Manlapaz as he joined Halloween revelers in the Itaewon neighborhood of South Korea's capital, Seoul, but the scale of the tragedy gradually became clear. Manlapaz, 23, said in a Zoom interview early Sunday that he was initially unaware of the fatal surge that...
Scenes of horror in Seoul after Halloween stampede
Party-goers in costumes fleeing in panic, desperate attempts at first aid on the sidewalks, scores of bodies lined up under makeshift shrouds: in Seoul's lively Itaewon district, a Halloween festival turned to tragedy Saturday. The bodies of people who had been crushed or trampled to death lay in rows, covered with blankets or makeshift shrouds.
What we know about the deadly Halloween disaster in Seoul
Most weekends, the narrow alleys of Itaewon, the neon-lit nightlife district in South Korea's capital Seoul, are busy with partygoers and tourists. Now it's the site of one of the country's worst disasters.
More than 150 killed in Halloween crowd surge in South Korea
More than 150 people were killed in a crowd surge during a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea. Many of the victims were in their teens and 20s. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Woman who has ‘never been pregnant’ claims in Boston Globe piece to have had multiple life-saving abortions
The Boston Globe published a piece from a woman who claimed she had multiple abortions before the age of 21 despite never being pregnant. The opinion piece headlined, "My first abortion occurred at age 11. Then there were the others," was written by Lora-Ellen McKinney, who is a "pediatric psychologist, an activist artist, and a proud dog mom" according to the Globe. The article was published last week but resurfaced on Sunday when The Daily Caller noticed the headline didn’t align with the story told by McKinney for the Globe’s The Emancipator section that focuses on racial justice and equity.
Seoul crowd crush survivor says ‘people filmed while my friends were dying’
An Australian survivor of the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul has told of how people filmed, sang and laughed while his friends were dying.At least 154 people are believed to have died in the Itaewon stampede on Saturday, while 132 others are reported to have been injured, including 37 in serious condition, amid fears this number will rise in the coming days.Those killed or hurt were mostly teenagers and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul‘s Yongsan fire department.Among the 26 foreign nationals who died was film producer Grace Rached, 23, from Sydney, Australia, who...
BBC
S Korea Halloween crush: 'I was trapped on ledge, watching people die'
Survivors of the deadly Seoul Halloween crush have been speaking of their horror at watching friends and strangers suffocate in an alleyway as dance music blared into the night. At least 153 people died when crowds thronged the Itaewon district of South Korea's capital. "People began pushing from behind, it...
‘Am I in Hell?’: What I Saw at South Korea’s Deadliest Halloween
SEOUL — I arrived in the snazzy nightlife district of Itaewon with a light-hearted reporting assignment: to capture the excitement of Halloween in the Korean capital. I didn’t expect to witness one of South Korea’s worst tragedies in modern history. I headed down to the neighborhood with...
travelnoire.com
Angry Passenger's Wife And Children Kicked Off Plane Causes Outrage
A Qantas flight attendant has been filmed having a tense interaction with a passenger. The passenger claims the staff was being rude to his wife and children. A passenger filmed a heated argument between a flight attendant and another passenger on a Qantas flight back in September. The video captured the man yelling at the stewardess. He stated the crew was behaving nasty toward his wife and children who were teething at the time. Then during their interaction, he mentioned the crew members had left his wife in tears.
Washington Examiner
American kidnapped, attacked with machete in Mexico, and makes it home alive
A Utah man barely escaped alive from a Cancun vacation and is now hoping to make a documentary to educate Americans about the dangers of travel to Mexico. Dustan Jackson was left for dead in a roadside ditch after a machete attack that partially severed his foot and destroyed his shoulder. He lay there waiting to die for up to three days before gaining the willpower to seek help and make it back home, he said.
K-Pop Singer Among the Victims of Horrifying Halloween Crowd Crush
A South Korean actor and K-Pop star was one of the 154 fatalities so far from the horrific crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in Seoul’s Itaewon district, his agents confirmed. Lee Jihan shot into the public sphere in 2017 on the second season of the South Korean reality show, Produce 101, where he competed to win a spot in an 11-member boy band. Although he was eliminated in the show’s fifth episode, Jihan used the platform to launch an acting career, later starring in the high-school drama Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day. “Actor Lee Jihan, a precious family member of 935 Entertainment and 9 Auto Entertainment, has become a star in the sky and left us,” his agents wrote in a post on Sunday, describing him as a “warm friend to all” and an “infinitely bright and innocent actor.”Late actor Lee Jihan, who died in Itaewon's Halloween crush, was reportedly shooting @withMBC's upcoming drama series "Season of Kok Du." According to local media outlets, he finished filming his character as the main lead's ex-boyfriend last month. #prayforitaewon pic.twitter.com/LPexoo3Sxy— KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) October 31, 2022 Read it at Sky News
