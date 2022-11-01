HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department need the public's assistance locating fugitive Reginald Torres, who is wanted for Murder. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, fugitive Reginald Torres (also known as Reggie Castillo) shot three victims in the 4000 block of Irvington Blvd. in Houston, Texas. During the incident, a crowd of people were socializing in the parking lot when the suspect arrived and started an altercation. The altercation escalated and the suspect produced a handgun and began shooting into the crowd prior to fleeing the scene in an unknown direction of travel. The three victims were struck by gunfire, taken to a local hospital and treated by medical personnel. One victim later died from their injuries.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO