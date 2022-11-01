ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
conroetoday.com

Crime Stopper of Houston Fugitive Friday - 11/04/22

HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
HOUSTON, TX
onscene.tv

Takeoff From Migos Shot And Killed | Houston

UPDATE—- Per Lt Salazar, 2 additional gunshot victims were located at nearby hospitals. As of 410am, there are 3 total shot, with 1 deceased. UPDATE 2— 530AM CST— ADDITIONAL SOT WITH HPD HOMICIDE— NOT WILLING TO CONFIRM IDENTITIES FORMALLY, BUT TONS OF EVIDENCE ON SOCIAL MEDIA THAT THE DECEASED AND ANOTHER GUNSHOT VICTIM ARE BOTH MEMBERS OF THE MIGOS.
HOUSTON, TX
hiphollywood.com

Latest On Death Of Takeoff: New Details, Video, Witness Accounts

UPDATE: The Harris County Medical Examiner lists Takeoff’s primary cause of death as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm.”. _________________________________________________________________. New details are continuing to pour in following the tragic death of Migos member Takeoff. As previously reported, Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Ball, was shot...
HOUSTON, TX
conroetoday.com

WANTED: Fugitive responsible for Murder

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department need the public's assistance locating fugitive Reginald Torres, who is wanted for Murder. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, fugitive Reginald Torres (also known as Reggie Castillo) shot three victims in the 4000 block of Irvington Blvd. in Houston, Texas. During the incident, a crowd of people were socializing in the parking lot when the suspect arrived and started an altercation. The altercation escalated and the suspect produced a handgun and began shooting into the crowd prior to fleeing the scene in an unknown direction of travel. The three victims were struck by gunfire, taken to a local hospital and treated by medical personnel. One victim later died from their injuries.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man hit and killed by driver in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation, according to Houston police. It happened Wednesday morning on Telephone Road next to Hobby Airport in southeast Houston. Details are currently limited, but police say the driver hit a man just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced deceased....
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Skeletal remains found in wooded area by workers in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found Wednesday afternoon in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The discovery was made around 2:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of Calhoun Street. Houston police said the skeletal remains were found in a wooded area by...
HOUSTON, TX

