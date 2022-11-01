Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Kanye West wants to build new school in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Taco truck employee critically injured in shooting in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after an employee at a taco truck was shot in southwest Houston Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a taco truck located in the 8700 block of S. Braeswood around 9:30 p.m. Police...
Click2Houston.com
Baby, 2 toddlers among 5 people hit by truck near taco stand in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two women, a baby and two toddlers were hit by a truck after a major rollover crash near a parked taco truck at a southwest Houston intersection Friday morning, police say. According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened in the 7900 block of La Roche...
HPD cop suspended for releasing driver who killed pedestrian, crashed again
Officer Jason Campbell let Prateek Kumar leave the scene of a fatal crash. Then Kumar crashed again.
conroetoday.com
Crime Stopper of Houston Fugitive Friday - 11/04/22
HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
onscene.tv
Takeoff From Migos Shot And Killed | Houston
UPDATE—- Per Lt Salazar, 2 additional gunshot victims were located at nearby hospitals. As of 410am, there are 3 total shot, with 1 deceased. UPDATE 2— 530AM CST— ADDITIONAL SOT WITH HPD HOMICIDE— NOT WILLING TO CONFIRM IDENTITIES FORMALLY, BUT TONS OF EVIDENCE ON SOCIAL MEDIA THAT THE DECEASED AND ANOTHER GUNSHOT VICTIM ARE BOTH MEMBERS OF THE MIGOS.
hiphollywood.com
Latest On Death Of Takeoff: New Details, Video, Witness Accounts
UPDATE: The Harris County Medical Examiner lists Takeoff’s primary cause of death as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm.”. _________________________________________________________________. New details are continuing to pour in following the tragic death of Migos member Takeoff. As previously reported, Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Ball, was shot...
Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Identify Person Of Interest From Shooting Video
Questions abounded in the immediate aftermath of the tragic killing of Takeoff, but two, in particular, stand out: Who shot the rapper and why? The post Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Seek 2 Suspects appeared first on NewsOne.
fox26houston.com
1 person arrested after shooting reported in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON - Police responded to a shooting that happened outside a local daycare in southwest Houston. Reports say Houston police received a call from the daycare about a shooting at the intersection nearby in the 6570 block of West Bellfort Blvd. near Westbury. The shooting was said to occur in...
conroetoday.com
WANTED: Fugitive responsible for Murder
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department need the public's assistance locating fugitive Reginald Torres, who is wanted for Murder. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, fugitive Reginald Torres (also known as Reggie Castillo) shot three victims in the 4000 block of Irvington Blvd. in Houston, Texas. During the incident, a crowd of people were socializing in the parking lot when the suspect arrived and started an altercation. The altercation escalated and the suspect produced a handgun and began shooting into the crowd prior to fleeing the scene in an unknown direction of travel. The three victims were struck by gunfire, taken to a local hospital and treated by medical personnel. One victim later died from their injuries.
Click2Houston.com
$25K bond: Sugar Land Methodist Hospital employee charged for planting recording device in bathroom, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas – An employee at Sugar Land Methodist Hospital was arrested and has been charged after a recording device was found in a bathroom at the hospital last month, officers with the Sugar Land Police Department said. Police said on Oct. 4, an employee at the hospital...
'I have nights when I cry' | Teen who survived deadly crash during chase joins lawsuit against City of Houston, HPD
HOUSTON — A teenager who survived a crash during a chase in June is joining a lawsuit against the City of Houston, the Houston Police Department and the alleged suspect who caused the crash. The $33 million lawsuit was initially filed on behalf of the driver who was killed...
Man gets 45 years in prison for shooting 8-year-old during 2019 fight in Third Ward
"He cannot be trusted to live by the rules in our society." The DA's office said the man stole catalytic converters from city vehicles while out on bond for the shooting.
Fight between 2 men turns into deadly shooting in Montgomery County, authorities say
Deputies said they were responding to an assault call when they found a man shot. The second man involved is cooperating with the investigation.
Man hit and killed by driver in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation, according to Houston police. It happened Wednesday morning on Telephone Road next to Hobby Airport in southeast Houston. Details are currently limited, but police say the driver hit a man just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced deceased....
17-year-old arrested at school for Galveston Co. crash that killed 1, injured 9 teens, officials say
Authorities said the teen was driving a Chevy Suburban when she crashed into an oncoming vehicle.
27-year-old gunman may have defended mom from ex-boyfriend when shots fired, deputies say
The district attorney's office has declined to pursue charges after the shooting in northwest Harris County on Monday
HPD arrests 2 men for entering nightclub in Midtown with guns
A deputy who thought a man was planning to steal a bottle from a nightclub was actually carrying a weapon in his waistband.
Click2Houston.com
UPDATE: Migos rapper Takeoff shot twice, once in head, which resulted in his death, ME’s report shows
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after rapper Takeoff, of the popular group Migos, was fatally shot during a private party at a bowling alley in downtown Houston Tuesday, a representative for the group confirmed. Officers with the Houston Police Department and emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department...
BREAKING NEWS: Nine are arrested after four were shot in San Antonio then taken to Houston hotel where they escaped and called cops on 'human smuggling operation'
Four people were shot in a suspected human smuggling incident in West Houston, police said. Police said they detained nine individuals who were discovered at a Motel 6 on Wednesday. Four people escaped from the motel, with two running to a nearby iHop saying they were a part of a...
Click2Houston.com
Skeletal remains found in wooded area by workers in southeast Houston
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found Wednesday afternoon in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The discovery was made around 2:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of Calhoun Street. Houston police said the skeletal remains were found in a wooded area by...
Comments / 4