Read full article on original website
Related
5 must-see industrial-style condos on the market
Including one property under $400,000. With its ductwork and exposed brick and beams, modern industrial home design makes residents and guests alike feel as if they are in on a secret. We found five homes on the market that are the epitome of this popular look, from a one-bedroom Salem condo for $349,900 to a two-bedroom unit on the Boston waterfront for $2,500,000. Check them out:
This Cask-Strength Canadian Rye Packs a Punch—But Its Still Subtle Enough to Sip
American distilleries are always trying to outdo each other by releasing higher and higher proof whiskeys that are drawn straight from the barrel, uncut and unfiltered (or at least minimally so). But our more polite neighbor to the north has shown that it, too, can produce some high-octane whisky, with the third release of Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye just hitting stores. This cask-strength 100-percent rye whisky first was released in 2020, and made quite an impression on whisky fans at the time, not to mention winning a number of awards. Alberta Premium is made at Alberta Distillers in Calgary, and...
Comments / 0