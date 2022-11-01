Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
FCPD pilots ‘BolaWraps,’ a tether to restrain people from a distance
Local police officers are using at hand-held remote device to restrain individuals from a distance of up to 25 feet. The Fairfax County Police Department announced yesterday (Wednesday) that it is piloting the BolaWrap, which releases an 8-foot-wide tether to entangle uncooperative suspects or individuals experiencing a mental health crisis from a distance.
ffxnow.com
West Falls Church developers will detail plans at meeting this month
If the proliferation of major developments planned around the West Falls Church Metro station is making your head spin, an upcoming community meeting may provide some clarity. The developers seeking to redevelop the Metro station property and expand Virginia Tech’s nearby Northern Virginia Center campus will present their proposals and answer questions at an informational meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
ffxnow.com
County allocates funds for pedestrian improvements, including at Reston Town Center
Two pedestrian and bicyclist improvements on Bluemont Way and Green Range Drive in Reston were among more than a dozen projects granted funding earlier this week. by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors earlier this week. At a meeting on Tuesday (Nov. 1), the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved...
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in October
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1101 Chain Bridge Road — 7 BD/8.5 BA...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County will scale back mass Covid vaccine clinics next week
The days of getting COVID-19 vaccinations at the Fairfax County and South County government centers are numbered. The mass vaccine clinics will reduce operations from five to three days per week, starting Monday (Nov. 7), the Fairfax County Health Department announced last week. Local health workers and volunteers have been...
ffxnow.com
Smoothie King run by McLean couple opens in Vienna
Vienna’s newest stop for smoothies celebrated its coronation yesterday. Smoothie King is now open to customers at 258 Maple Ave East, where it replaced the furniture store Savvy Rest Natural Bedroom in the same block as Sweet Leaf Cafe. For Shazia Zaidi, who owns the franchise with her husband,...
ffxnow.com
NEW: Bunnyman Brewing in talks for new location at Lorton’s Workhouse Arts Campus
Bunnyman Brewing is looking to return to the source of its legendary namesake by conjuring up a second location at Lorton’s Workhouse Arts Campus. The Fairfax-based brewery is in the midst of negotiating a lease to move into 4,500 square-foot space at the county-owned Workhouse Arts Campus in Lorton, Bunnyman co-owner Sam Gray confirmed to FFXnow.
ffxnow.com
Police: Two juveniles charged after student stabbed at Mount Vernon HS
(Updated at 1:30 p.m.) Fairfax County police have charged two teens in connection to yesterday’s stabbing at Mount Vernon High School. A male teen was stabbed in a bathroom “following an altercation with another student,” drawing a police response to the school on Old Mount Vernon Road at 1:17 p.m., the Fairfax County Police Department said in an email.
ffxnow.com
Capital One gets green light for urban park, baseball field at Tysons campus
Capital One has officially gotten permission to build a temporary baseball diamond and two permanent parks near its headquarters in Tysons. The Fairfax County Planning Commission approved two separate plans for recreational amenities on Oct. 26, setting the stage for work on the baseball field to potentially finish in time for the upcoming spring season.
ffxnow.com
Vienna Police lets officers grow out beards for cancer research fundraiser
Male police officers in the Town of Vienna will forgo shaving razors this November for a second consecutive year. Starting yesterday through Nov. 30, Chief Jim Morris has suspended the Vienna Police Department’s usual prohibition against facial hair to support its “Grow & Give” fundraising campaign, which aims to increase awareness and money for prostate cancer research.
ffxnow.com
Here’s where Santa will appear in Tysons this holiday season
Santa Claus is coming to Tysons this November, giving kids plenty of time to put in their gift requests for Christmas. Tysons Corner Center announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) that Santa will arrive on Nov. 11 for photo sessions at the mall’s Fashion Court, located on the first floor of the Nordstrom wing.
ffxnow.com
MS-13 members get life in prison for 2016 murders at Annandale park
Five MS-13 members have been sentenced to life in prison yesterday for kidnapping and killing two teens at Annandale’s Holmes Run Stream Valley Park in 2016. Elmer Zelaya Martinez, Ronald Herrera Contreras, Henry Zelaya Martinez, Pablo Velasco Barrera, and Duglas Ramirez Ferrera were each handed six terms of life imprisonment as well as two 120-month terms by U.S. District Court Judge Rossie D. Alston, Jr., the Justice Department announced yesterday.
ffxnow.com
Female artists ‘forecast’ future in Reston exhibit debuting this week
The Tephra Institute of Contemporary Art in Reston will peer into the future with its latest exhibit. Featuring an all-female roster of artists, “Forecast” collects 22 images and text works that are meant to “speak to our collective futures,” the institute proclaims. “Far from a singular...
ffxnow.com
No charges against Herndon police officer who shot driver in July pursuit
A Herndon police officer won’t face charges after shooting a driver this summer who was waving a handgun at police officers during a police chase, Fairfax County prosecutors announced Friday (Oct. 28). The officer, whose name was withheld, reportedly fired five rounds and shot the driver three times in...
ffxnow.com
Police identify suspected shooter in Skyline Towers homicide
Local police are searching for a 28-year-old man in connection with a homicide at apartments in Bailey’s Crossroad. Detectives obtained a warrant on Monday (Oct. 31) charging Phil Asare Darkwah with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and the possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, police said yesterday.
