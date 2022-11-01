Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bristol, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Jefferson County High School football team will have a game with Liberty County High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
wtxl.com
Capital Health Plan expands coverage to Madison and Taylor Counties
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Capital Health Plan (CHP), Big Bend's local and trusted health care provider, announced it is expanding its footprint in North Florida, and for the first time, offering affordable employer group and individual marketplace plans in Madison and Taylor Counties. The addition of these new counties is an important step in CHP’s effort to provide access to affordable and quality health care to communities in and around the Tallahassee area.
WCTV
Two Tallahassee residents killed in deadly Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were investigating Friday after a pickup truck hauling another vehicle on a trailer crashed into a semi-tractor carrying a hazmat trailer. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 near State Road 59 around 3:05 a.m., Friday. Investigators say the...
WCTV
West Pensacola shooting ties to Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the Tallahassee mass shooting left one person dead and eight others hurt, police say the situation was gang-related with possible ties to Gadsden County. Quincy Police say they are aware of several gangs in the city as well in Chattahoochee, Gretna and other areas of...
WALB 10
Escaped Decatur County inmate captured
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - An escaped inmate from the Decatur County Prison has been taken into custody, according to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office. Conner Wilkes, 21, was last seen in the recovery area of the prison at 1:15 p.m. on Friday and was captured around 3:45 p.m.
wtvy.com
Houston County crash leads to fatality
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - At least one person has been killed in a car accident near Cottonwood, AL. The accident occurred near D. Hodge Road and Gin Road. One of the vehicles involved is believed to be in a ditch. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Hodgesville Volunteer Fire and...
Gadsden County set to host Drive-Thru Appreciation Luncheon for local veterans
To express gratitude to local veterans, Gadsden County are inviting veterans to a drive-thru appreciation luncheon on Veterans Day, Nov.11.
thefamuanonline.com
‘The Set’ gets a new name and Set Friday gets a new home
Florida A&M University has announced that the Knight Foundation Plaza would become the new home and centerpiece of the school’s Set Friday tradition. Meanwhile, Set Friday will be relocating to the amphitheater — where it has been held several times during the past year. The Knight Foundation donated...
wtvy.com
Espcaped Inmate in Jackson County caught
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Chesney Jones, an escaped inmate from Jackson County Correctional Facility, has been caught. Jackson’s escape Monday lead schools in Marianna to go under lockdown with extra security coming in. Jackson was serving time for a number of drug possession and distribution charges. Around 9:15 p.m....
wtvy.com
Victim of early morning Houston County fatal crash identified
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified a man killed in an early morning crash in Houston County. According to a release, the crash occurred at around 1:17 a.m. on November 3. The driver of a 2014 Hyundai Sonata, identified as 36-year-old Daniel Alan Edwards of Dothan, drove through an intersection on Memphis Church Road, where he then struck a curb and crashed into the Memphis Baptist Church.
wtvy.com
Two killed in Houston County wrecks
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Two men died overnight on Wednesday in separate Houston County accidents, both one-vehicle collisions. The first, according to information released Thursday morning by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), occurred at around 8:30 p.m. when a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 52-year-old Craig Burk of Cottonwood failed to heed a stop sign along Gin Road near Madrid and struck an embankment. Burk was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to ALEA, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
thefamuanonline.com
I grew up with FAMU homecomings
Homecoming is easily the best time of the year. It’s where everyone is coming home to celebrate, have fun and be reminded of memories created on “the hill.”. But what is homecoming like when you are already home?. Born and raised in Quincy, which is at most 30...
WCTV
Tallahassee man celebrates 25 years of scaring neighborhood with his haunted house
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Every Halloween, neighbors hear a familiar sound coming from the house at 2395 Tuscavilla Rd. “At one point, all you could hear was kids screaming,” said one trick-or-treater. The homeowner, Brett Ingram, uses his creative talents to scare the entire neighborhood. For the last 25...
Brush fires altered traffic flow on I-10 in Jefferson, Madison counties
Brush fires slowed traffic on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County and Madison County Monday afternoon.
One killed in Thursday morning crash
A 49-year-old man from Killeen, Texas was killed Thursday morning on Interstate 10.
Two killed in Jefferson County crash
Two people were killed Friday morning following a crash on U.S. Highway 98.
WCTV
Fugitives captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee
Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Recording of WCTV's 11 p.m. show. Recording of WCTV's Daybreak show. Renewed concerns over parking lot parties after deadly shooting. A deadly shooting has reignited the concerns regarding parking lot parties and large crowds. Leon County parent calls for metal detectors at high schools.
wdhn.com
Victim identified from deadly late-night crash
COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WDHN) —On Wednesday night around 9 p.m. a single-vehicle accident killed one on Gin road. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed the victim as Craig Burk, 53, of Cottonwood. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Burk, who was not wearing a seatbelt, failed to stop at a...
WJHG-TV
Jackson County man arrested for pointing gun at school bus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a school bus on Tuesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Troy Hezzie Lamar Summers, Jr. after they said witnesses told them he pointed what was believed to...
southgatv.com
High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany
ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
Comments / 0