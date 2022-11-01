Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Iowa State’s Jarrod Hufford Previews West Virginia
Iowa State junior guard Jarrod Hufford says the offense needs to be more consistent in Saturday’s game against West Virginia. The Cyclones are 0-5 in the Big-12 and rank last in the conference in rushing. Hufford says consistency begins by limiting mistakes. Hufford says it is about execution and...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa State’s Matt Campbell Previews West Virginia
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says despite an 0-5 record in the Big 12 the Cyclones will still be playing meaningful games in November. ISU will be out to snap a five game losing skid at home against West Virginia. Campbell says the attitude remains positive. Campbell says there is...
kiwaradio.com
Mabel Voss
Mabel Voss age 97, formerly of Little Rock, Iowa died Tuesday, November 2, 2022, at UnityPoint Hospice – Paula J. Baber Cottage in Fort Dodge, IA. There will be just a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 7th at the Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley.
Comments / 0