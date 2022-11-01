Read full article on original website
whmi.com
Road Milling Operations In Fenton Area Today
Milling operations will be underway today in Fenton and Mt. Morris Townships. The Genesee County Road Commission advises that it will be milling Bates Road from Hilton Lane to Flamingo Drive; Rochdale Drive from Jennings Road to the end of the pavement; Camborne Court; and the North Long Lake Road shoulder from Wiggins Road to Bowles Street.
Seven Abandoned Buildings on Dort Hwy in Flint. What Were They?
There are quite a few abandoned buildings on Dort Highway in Flint, MI. Businesses come and businesses go. That is just the sad nature of how the world works. Unfortunately, when a business closes down for good, the building that kept it ofter becomes abandoned and begins to fall apart.
wemu.org
Caution issued for Washtenaw County and Michigan drivers with the end of Daylight Saving Time
As Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend, transportation officials in Washtenaw County and across the state are warning motorists to be more cautious on the first week coming home from work. Studies from the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute confirm that pedestrians are more at risk...
2023 Genesee County Road & Bridge Reconstruction Projects
As 2022's "orange barrel" or "construction season" comes to a close, we start planning for 2023's biggest projects. What's that you say? "How dare I speak of the next construction delay season when this one isn't fully over yet?" Well, having the information is critical to solving our inevitable, collective whining about delays. Here's part one of everything you'll need to know and plan for alternate routes.
Woman taken to hospital after crashing vehicle into Grand Blanc Township home
GRAND BLANC TWP., MI – Rian Meyer was shocked Thursday when she looked up and saw a vehicle driving toward her Grand Blanc Township home. The vehicle tore through a lot, ran over mailboxes and a fence in Meyer’s yard before turning and coming to rest after hitting her neighbor’s house.
Westbound I-69 lanes, ramps to close this week for final pavement markings
FLINT, MI -- The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to complete final pavement marking on westbound I-69 starting Wednesday, Nov. 2, a job that will require lane and ramp closures this week. MDOT said the pavement markings will help to wrap up the $100-million project, which covered more than two...
WNEM
Saginaw County undersheriff: Daylight-saving time will have no effect on deer car crashes
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As we move through deer mating and hunting season, Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez wants to warn drivers to be extra cautious. “It’s gonna get colder, and they’re gonna start moving and with that, they don’t look both ways. They just run. And sometimes they run into our paths,” Gomez says.
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
Sheriff Swanson Shares Video of Flint Man Stabbing Dog 20 Times
A Flint man is being held in the Genesee County jail after being seen on a doorbell camera stabbing his neighbor's dog 20 times. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson shared a video clip at a press conference on Wednesday (11/2), saying that the dog bled to death after the incident.
Growing season rain for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Thumb was pretty sparse: the quick numbers
It was a dry growing season for the Flint, Tri-Cities and Thumb regions. Here are the rainfall totals, showing the south was the driest. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The farther south you were located in Mid-Michigan, the drier your growing season. The light green areas had only between 10 inches and 15 inches of rain between May 1 and November 1. The darker green areas from Gratiot County to Midland County, Arenac County and northward had a little more rain than Saginaw, Bay City, Flint and the Thumb. Those northwestern areas had between 15 inches and 20 inches of rain from May 1 to November 1.
9 of Michigan’s Most Historical Places Are Here In Genesee County
When your state has been around since January of 1837, you're sure to find plenty of unique history. Some sites are torn down because they're not safe, but others are preserved and still used today -- still creating historic memories. One of my favorite historical areas is Fenton, Michigan. Fenton...
How Much Does It Cost To Run Bronner’s Adorable Lights in Frankenmuth, Michigan?
If you've ever done a family road trip across the country, surely, you've noticed a seemingly randomly placed Bronner's Christmas Wonderland billboard along a highway. While relocating from Florida, back home to Flint, I passed the southern-most Bronner's billboard outside Ocala (north of the Mouse House). One of my favorite...
Mystery in Southfield: Police searching for occupants believed to have been ejected in rollover crash on Lodge Freeway
There is a heavy police presence on M-10 in Oakland County Wednesday morning as officials investigate the mysterious disappearance of the occupants of a vehicle involved in a serious traffic crash.
Local attorney charged in murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler
A local attorney has now been charged following the murder of a well-known jeweler in metro Detroit.
wemu.org
Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan
Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday. Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded. As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13. Adrienne Woodland is a...
wsgw.com
Bridgeport Township Fire Claims Two Lives
A fire in Bridgeport Township Tuesday claimed the lives of two people. Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported the fire around 9:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of Larry Tim Drive. Firefighters discovered the fire by chance as they were driving in the area and saw smoke coming from the home. Initial reports say the victims were elderly, though no further details have been provided.
See What the Dort Mall in Flint Looks Like Today. Empty [PHOTOS]
The Dort Mall in Flint is looking pretty empty and almost abandoned nowadays. Travelers driving along Dort Highway in Flint, Michigan have more than likely seen the Dort Mall. Today, unfortunately, it is starting to look like many other malls across that country...empty. The Dort Mall is actually the oldest...
Man arrested after woman found dead in bed of pickup truck with shoelace around neck in Michigan
Man arrested after woman found dead in bed of pickup truck with shoelace around neck A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in the bed of her pickup truck with a shoelace around her neck on Oct. 27. (NCD) A man has been arrested after a...
One dead after pedestrian struck by train
LAPEER, MI — A pedestrian died after being struck by a train Wednesday morning in Lapeer, police said. The fatal crash was first reported at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, by engineers on an eastbound CN freight train. The Lapeer Police Department is leading the investigation with other responding...
The Oakland Press
Fatal pedestrian crash highlights unexpected hazard for drivers
A Davison woman who died after being hit by a car on M-59 early Saturday is the fifth pedestrian death handled by Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies so far this year. Sarah Ratliff, 30, was on foot on the freeway after fleeing an altercation inside a pickup truck when she was hit by what police believe is an Audi Q7 at 2:21 a.m. Saturday morning. She died shortly after arriving at an area hospital. The Sheriff’s Office announced a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the driver.
