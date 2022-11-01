ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Related
whmi.com

Road Milling Operations In Fenton Area Today

Milling operations will be underway today in Fenton and Mt. Morris Townships. The Genesee County Road Commission advises that it will be milling Bates Road from Hilton Lane to Flamingo Drive; Rochdale Drive from Jennings Road to the end of the pavement; Camborne Court; and the North Long Lake Road shoulder from Wiggins Road to Bowles Street.
FENTON, MI
1470 WFNT

2023 Genesee County Road & Bridge Reconstruction Projects

As 2022's "orange barrel" or "construction season" comes to a close, we start planning for 2023's biggest projects. What's that you say? "How dare I speak of the next construction delay season when this one isn't fully over yet?" Well, having the information is critical to solving our inevitable, collective whining about delays. Here's part one of everything you'll need to know and plan for alternate routes.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan gas prices rise overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Growing season rain for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Thumb was pretty sparse: the quick numbers

It was a dry growing season for the Flint, Tri-Cities and Thumb regions. Here are the rainfall totals, showing the south was the driest. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The farther south you were located in Mid-Michigan, the drier your growing season. The light green areas had only between 10 inches and 15 inches of rain between May 1 and November 1. The darker green areas from Gratiot County to Midland County, Arenac County and northward had a little more rain than Saginaw, Bay City, Flint and the Thumb. Those northwestern areas had between 15 inches and 20 inches of rain from May 1 to November 1.
FLINT, MI
wemu.org

Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan

Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday. Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded. As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13. Adrienne Woodland is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
wsgw.com

Bridgeport Township Fire Claims Two Lives

A fire in Bridgeport Township Tuesday claimed the lives of two people. Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported the fire around 9:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of Larry Tim Drive. Firefighters discovered the fire by chance as they were driving in the area and saw smoke coming from the home. Initial reports say the victims were elderly, though no further details have been provided.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

See What the Dort Mall in Flint Looks Like Today. Empty [PHOTOS]

The Dort Mall in Flint is looking pretty empty and almost abandoned nowadays. Travelers driving along Dort Highway in Flint, Michigan have more than likely seen the Dort Mall. Today, unfortunately, it is starting to look like many other malls across that country...empty. The Dort Mall is actually the oldest...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

One dead after pedestrian struck by train

LAPEER, MI — A pedestrian died after being struck by a train Wednesday morning in Lapeer, police said. The fatal crash was first reported at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, by engineers on an eastbound CN freight train. The Lapeer Police Department is leading the investigation with other responding...
LAPEER, MI
The Oakland Press

Fatal pedestrian crash highlights unexpected hazard for drivers

A Davison woman who died after being hit by a car on M-59 early Saturday is the fifth pedestrian death handled by Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies so far this year. Sarah Ratliff, 30, was on foot on the freeway after fleeing an altercation inside a pickup truck when she was hit by what police believe is an Audi Q7 at 2:21 a.m. Saturday morning. She died shortly after arriving at an area hospital. The Sheriff’s Office announced a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the driver.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

Burton, MI
ABOUT

1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfnt.com

